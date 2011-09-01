NAIROBI, Sept 1 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Confirmation hearing for three
post-election violence suspects begin at The
Hague.
- CBK auctions 2 billion shillings worth of 91-day
Treasury bills.
RWANDA - Bank of Kigali shares to be listed on the
bourse. Its IPO enjoyed huge demand.
NIGERIA - Dangote Cement Plc holds teleconference
with analysts and investors to discuss Q2 results.
ZAMBIA - Results of Treasury bills auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Thursday following gains on
Wall Street, with technology and consumer shares
outperforming, and credit spreads tightened on
optimism central banks around the world will have
to do more to support industrial activity.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose to a one-month high above $115 on
Thursday after China's manufacturing rebounded in
August, stoking expectations for growth in the
world's largest energy consumer to offset slowing
industrialised economies.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Johannesburg-listed stocks booked their highest
close in four weeks, powered by a feel good factor
generated by U.S. equities' third successive day
of gains.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigerian authorities investigating last week's
fatal bombing of the U.N. headquarters arrested
two members of Islamist sect Boko Haram a week
before the attack and said they suspect a third
member with an al Qaeda connection led the plot.
KENYA MARKETS
* The weighted average interbank rate tumbled to
19.2515 percent from 27.7299 percent.
UGANDA INFLATION
The rise in Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate
to 21.4 is likely to push the central
bank's key benchmark interest rate higher next
week and slow medium-term economic growth,
analysts said.
GHANA RATES
The Bank of Ghana is expected to cut its prime
interest rate by 50 basis points to 12 percent in
its September policy meeting,
after cutting the rate by 50 basis points to 12.50
percent in July.
AFRICA FUNDS
African investment funds are often skipping
non-Anglophone countries due to perceptions of
French post-colonial dominance there, but in the
process, they are missing opportunities across a
range of smaller, reforming nations, a regional
fund said.
AFRICA DIASPORA BONDS
African expatriates around the world may find
opportunities in bonds targeted at them by their
home countries.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)