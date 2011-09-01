NAIROBI, Sept 1 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Confirmation hearing for three post-election violence suspects begin at The Hague. - CBK auctions 2 billion shillings worth of 91-day Treasury bills. RWANDA - Bank of Kigali shares to be listed on the bourse. Its IPO enjoyed huge demand. NIGERIA - Dangote Cement Plc holds teleconference with analysts and investors to discuss Q2 results. ZAMBIA - Results of Treasury bills auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Thursday following gains on Wall Street, with technology and consumer shares outperforming, and credit spreads tightened on optimism central banks around the world will have to do more to support industrial activity. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose to a one-month high above $115 on Thursday after China's manufacturing rebounded in August, stoking expectations for growth in the world's largest energy consumer to offset slowing industrialised economies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Johannesburg-listed stocks booked their highest close in four weeks, powered by a feel good factor generated by U.S. equities' third successive day of gains. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian authorities investigating last week's fatal bombing of the U.N. headquarters arrested two members of Islamist sect Boko Haram a week before the attack and said they suspect a third member with an al Qaeda connection led the plot. KENYA MARKETS * The weighted average interbank rate tumbled to 19.2515 percent from 27.7299 percent. UGANDA INFLATION The rise in Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate to 21.4 is likely to push the central bank's key benchmark interest rate higher next week and slow medium-term economic growth, analysts said. GHANA RATES The Bank of Ghana is expected to cut its prime interest rate by 50 basis points to 12 percent in its September policy meeting, after cutting the rate by 50 basis points to 12.50 percent in July. AFRICA FUNDS African investment funds are often skipping non-Anglophone countries due to perceptions of French post-colonial dominance there, but in the process, they are missing opportunities across a range of smaller, reforming nations, a regional fund said. AFRICA DIASPORA BONDS African expatriates around the world may find opportunities in bonds targeted at them by their home countries.

