(Corrects events to show no auction in Mauritius)
NAIROBI, Sept 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
MAURITIUS - Markets closed for public holiday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares dipped on Friday but were still
poised to score a solid weekly gain of about 4
percent while the Swiss franc edged higher as
market players booked profits ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was steady above $114 a barrel, headed
for its second straight weekly gain, while
investors eyed key U.S. jobs data for clues on
whether the world's largest oil consumer would be
able to dodge a recession and leave demand growth
intact.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania's shillings all look
likely to weaken next week, possibly to life-time
lows against the dollar, amid soaring inflation
and strong demand for hard currency from fuel
importers.
AFRICA MONEY COLUMN
Over the long term, so the theory runs, democracy
brings stability to societies and economies as
decision-making becomes more predictable and
transparent. Africa's recent experience suggests
that, in the short term, the opposite can also be
true.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's bonds firmed across the curve after
PMI data showed the manufacturing sector
contracted for the second month in August,
supporting the case for accommodative monetary
policy.
NIGERIA BANKS
Nigeria's Access Bank said it will
spend 50 billion naira ($323 million) to acquire a
75 percent stake in rescued rival Intercontinental
Bank and combine both firms'
operations within 12 months of the merger.
NIGERIA SECURITY
At least 22 people died in clashes between
Christian and Muslim youths and security forces in
the restive Nigerian city of Jos, a local mortuary
official said, in the second day of violence there
this week.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's interbank lending rate
tumbled to 19.2515 percent on Tuesday from 27.7299
percent the previous day.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day
Treasury bill edged up at auction.
UGANDA MOBILE TARIFFS
Mobile phone operator MTN Uganda, a unit of South
African group MTN , has raised tariffs by
up to 100 percent due to rising costs, it said,
pointing to more inflationary pressures for east
Africa's third largest economy.
TANZANIA T-BILLS
The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day
Treasury bill rose to 5.25 percent at auction this
week from 5.07 percent.
GHANA RATES
The Bank of Ghana left its prime rate unchanged at
12.50 percent after considering signs that the
economy has picked up, confounding most analysts'
expectations of a 50 basis points cut.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in pan-African bank Ecobank Transnational
Incorporated slipped to their lowest
level in over a year in thin trade, dragging
Ghana's GSE Composite Index down, 7.99 points, or
0.69 percent, to 1,137.13 points.
ZIMBABWE LAW
Zimbabwe's empowerment law, which requires foreign
miners to transfer 51 percent equity stakes in
local entities to black investors, is "flexible"
and does not aim to seize or nationalise assets, a
government official said.
SOUTH SUDAN OIL
South Sudan is exploring alternatives to
transporting its oil through North Sudan, as the
two countries face a stalemate over dividing up
oil revenues, a government official said.
SOUTH SUDAN CURRENCY
South Sudan has converted more than 75 percent of
the currency that was in circulation into new
South Sudanese pounds after splitting away from
the rest of Sudan in July, the south's newly
appointed central bank governor said.
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)