- - - - - EVENTS MAURITIUS - Markets closed for public holiday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares dipped on Friday but were still poised to score a solid weekly gain of about 4 percent while the Swiss franc edged higher as market players booked profits ahead of a key U.S. jobs report. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady above $114 a barrel, headed for its second straight weekly gain, while investors eyed key U.S. jobs data for clues on whether the world's largest oil consumer would be able to dodge a recession and leave demand growth intact. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania's shillings all look likely to weaken next week, possibly to life-time lows against the dollar, amid soaring inflation and strong demand for hard currency from fuel importers. AFRICA MONEY COLUMN Over the long term, so the theory runs, democracy brings stability to societies and economies as decision-making becomes more predictable and transparent. Africa's recent experience suggests that, in the short term, the opposite can also be true. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's bonds firmed across the curve after PMI data showed the manufacturing sector contracted for the second month in August, supporting the case for accommodative monetary policy. NIGERIA BANKS Nigeria's Access Bank said it will spend 50 billion naira ($323 million) to acquire a 75 percent stake in rescued rival Intercontinental Bank and combine both firms' operations within 12 months of the merger. NIGERIA SECURITY At least 22 people died in clashes between Christian and Muslim youths and security forces in the restive Nigerian city of Jos, a local mortuary official said, in the second day of violence there this week. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's interbank lending rate tumbled to 19.2515 percent on Tuesday from 27.7299 percent the previous day. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill edged up at auction. UGANDA MOBILE TARIFFS Mobile phone operator MTN Uganda, a unit of South African group MTN , has raised tariffs by up to 100 percent due to rising costs, it said, pointing to more inflationary pressures for east Africa's third largest economy.

TANZANIA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bill rose to 5.25 percent at auction this week from 5.07 percent. GHANA RATES The Bank of Ghana left its prime rate unchanged at 12.50 percent after considering signs that the economy has picked up, confounding most analysts' expectations of a 50 basis points cut. GHANA MARKETS Shares in pan-African bank Ecobank Transnational Incorporated slipped to their lowest level in over a year in thin trade, dragging Ghana's GSE Composite Index down, 7.99 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,137.13 points. ZIMBABWE LAW Zimbabwe's empowerment law, which requires foreign miners to transfer 51 percent equity stakes in local entities to black investors, is "flexible" and does not aim to seize or nationalise assets, a government official said. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan is exploring alternatives to transporting its oil through North Sudan, as the two countries face a stalemate over dividing up oil revenues, a government official said. SOUTH SUDAN CURRENCY South Sudan has converted more than 75 percent of the currency that was in circulation into new South Sudanese pounds after splitting away from the rest of Sudan in July, the south's newly appointed central bank governor said.

