NAIROBI, Sept 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA - East African Power Industry Convention scheduled in Kampala, bringing together power sector executives from around the region. KENYA - Nation-wide teachers' strike begins as teachers demand more educators be recruited to curtail a massive shortfall. MAURITIUS - Treasury bill auction results. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell and the euro slipped to a three-week low against the dollar on Monday as fears of renewed recession in the United States and sustained worries about the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to sell riskier assets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $112 a barrel on Monday, as fears of another U.S. recession slowing fuel demand overshadowed supply concerns over a major shutdown of offshore oil production forced by Tropical Storm Lee. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's weighted average interbank lending rate has tumbled more, central bank data showed on Friday, with the rate dropping to 16.2489 percent on Thursday from 19.2515 percent the day before, and traders said liquidity has started to improve. AFRICAN DEBT The yields on Kenya's shorter-dated Treasury bonds are expected to ease after the central bank's revision of overnight borrowing rules caused interbank and central bank discount window rates to plummet. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was softer and still stuck at the 7 rand barrier against the dollar early on Friday, an area of key resistance for the rand, as importers saw the levels attractive for accumulating dollars. KENYA POLITICS Two Kenyan politicians offered people money to attack rivals' supporters after a disputed election in 2007 and gave them weapons and maps of where the targets lived, the International Criminal Court heard on Friday. NIGERIA INTERBANK Nigerian interbank lending rates eased marginally to an average of 8.33 percent last week, owing to inflows from repaid matured treasury bills and a trading week shortened by two bank holidays, trader said on Friday. UGANDA TELECOMS MTN Uganda, a unit of South African group MTN, has raised tariffs by up to 100 percent due to rising costs, posting to more inflationary pressures for east Africa's third largest economy. GHANA FINANCIALS/GOLD * Ghana's fiscal performance is strongly improved on last year and the country's full-year fiscal targets are within reach but spending must be closely scrutinised and kept in check, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday. * Ghana's revenues from gold jumped more than 30 percent for the first half of the year on high world prices and a slight rise in output, the chamber of mines in Africa's No. 2 gold miner said on Friday. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said elections will be held in early 2012 and accused rivals for stalling the process to write a new constitution to prolong the life of a fragile unity government. CAMEROON POLITICS Cameroon President Paul Biya launched his bid to extend his 29-year rule over the central African oil-producing state on Sunday, brushing aside critics who say he is not eligible to stand in an Oct. 9 election. SOUTH SUDAN VIOLENCE/POLITICS * Seventeen people were killed in fighting between Sudan's army and rebels aligned to South Sudan in a Sudanese state on the border with the newly independent south. * South Sudan said it planned to move its capital to a more central location in the next few years, a project analysts say would be a costly distraction for a country with almost no roads. SOMALIA VIOLENCE At least 27 people have been killed in heavy fighting near the border of two semi-autonomous regions of Somalia, witnesses said, on the eve of a political conference to hammer out a road map towards elections in the chaotic country.

