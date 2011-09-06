By Yara Bayoumy

NAIROBI, Sept 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA - Central bank governor issues MPC statement. SEYCHELLES - Expecting yr/yr inflation for August. KENYA - Watching out for nation-wide teachers' strike after failed reconciliation talks with government. SOUTH AFRICA - weekly t-bill auction GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell and the euro slipped on Tuesday amid fears that Europe's sovereign debt troubles are worsening and could trigger a second full-blown banking crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose towards $111 a barrel on Tuesday, rebounding from sharp falls a day earlier, as expectations for further economic stimulus in the U.S. boosted sentiment. LIBYA Scores of Libyan army vehicles have crossed the desert frontier into Niger in what may be a dramatic, secretly negotiated bid by Muammar Gaddafi to seek refuge in a friendly African state, military sources from France and Niger told Reuters on Tuesday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling eased against the dollar on Monday on the back of increased investor aversion to emerging market assets, while interbank rates continued to fall. KENYA STRIKE Teachers in Kenyan state schools were set to strike on Tuesday to try to force the government to increase their numbers after critics said cash set aside for that purpose had been used to pay back-taxes owed by lawmakers. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's stocks fell more than 2 percent on Monday and the rand hit one-week lows to the dollar, with further losses seen this week as worries about the global economy and euro zone debt crisis persist. NIGERIA FOREX Nigeria's central bank plans to diversify its $33 billion in foreign exchange reserves away from the dollar by switching a tenth of the stockpile into yuan, underlining the momentum behind China's drive to internationalise its currency. NIGERIA VIOLENCE At least 14 people have been killed in spiraling violence between Christian and Muslim youths in central Nigeria's volatile Plateau state since Sunday night, authorities said on Monday. GHANA OIL Ghana's 45,000 barrel-per-day state-run Tema oil refinery shut its main crude distillation unit on Aug. 28 after running out of feedstock. RWANDA BOURSE The Rwandan bourse is eyeing at least five new listings by 2014 as the government sells instruments in major state-owned firms in a bid to boost the nascent stock exchange, its top official told Reuters. IVORIAN COCOA Good rains with average spells of sunshine last week in Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions may strengthen the forthcoming 2011/2012 main cocoa crop in western regions, farmers said on Monday. UGANDA TEACHERS' STRIKE Ugandan teachers went on strike for the second time this year on Monday after fruitless month-long talks with the government for a 100 percent pay rise, the latest in a string of protests in the east African country.

