By Yara Bayoumy
NAIROBI, Sept 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
UGANDA - Central bank governor issues MPC
statement.
SEYCHELLES - Expecting yr/yr inflation for August.
KENYA - Watching out for nation-wide teachers'
strike after failed reconciliation talks with
government.
SOUTH AFRICA - weekly t-bill auction
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the euro slipped on Tuesday
amid fears that Europe's sovereign debt troubles
are worsening and could trigger a second
full-blown banking crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose towards $111 a barrel on Tuesday,
rebounding from sharp falls a day earlier, as
expectations for further economic stimulus in the
U.S. boosted sentiment.
LIBYA
Scores of Libyan army vehicles have crossed the
desert frontier into Niger in what may be a
dramatic, secretly negotiated bid by Muammar
Gaddafi to seek refuge in a friendly African
state, military sources from France and Niger told
Reuters on Tuesday.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan shilling eased against the dollar on
Monday on the back of increased investor aversion
to emerging market assets, while interbank rates
continued to fall.
KENYA STRIKE
Teachers in Kenyan state schools were set to
strike on Tuesday to try to force the government
to increase their numbers after critics said cash
set aside for that purpose had been used to pay
back-taxes owed by lawmakers.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's stocks fell more than 2 percent on
Monday and the rand hit one-week lows to the
dollar, with further losses seen this week as
worries about the global economy and euro zone
debt crisis persist.
NIGERIA FOREX
Nigeria's central bank plans to diversify its $33
billion in foreign exchange reserves away from the
dollar by switching a tenth of the stockpile into
yuan, underlining the momentum behind China's
drive to internationalise its currency.
NIGERIA VIOLENCE
At least 14 people have been killed in spiraling
violence between Christian and Muslim youths in
central Nigeria's volatile Plateau state since
Sunday night, authorities said on Monday.
GHANA OIL
Ghana's 45,000 barrel-per-day state-run Tema oil
refinery shut its main crude distillation unit on
Aug. 28 after running out of feedstock.
RWANDA BOURSE
The Rwandan bourse is eyeing at least five new
listings by 2014 as the government sells
instruments in major state-owned firms in a bid to
boost the nascent stock exchange, its top official
told Reuters.
IVORIAN COCOA
Good rains with average spells of sunshine last
week in Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions may
strengthen the forthcoming 2011/2012 main cocoa
crop in western regions, farmers said on Monday.
UGANDA TEACHERS' STRIKE
Ugandan teachers went on strike for the second
time this year on Monday after fruitless
month-long talks with the government for a 100
percent pay rise, the latest in a string of
protests in the east African country.
