NAIROBI, Sept 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central bank sells 364-day T-bills worth 8 billion shillings MAURITIUS - August inflation data GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rebounded on Wednesday as investors hunted for bargains after the latest market slide, while the euro edged up against the dollar as traders covered some bets against the common currency following the sharp overnight fall WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $113 a barrel for the second consecutive day on Wednesday on expectations of lower U.S. crude stockpiles after a storm disrupted production in the Gulf of Mexico. LIBYA REVOLUTION Muammar Gaddafi was last tracked heading for Libya's southern border, the man leading the hunt for the deposed leader told Reuters and French and Niger military sources said scores of vehicles carrying pro-Gaddafi forces had crossed into Niger. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenya shilling surged against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank suddenly took a more aggressive stance against a prolonged weakening of the currency by selling dollars in the market, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS/COMPANIES * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains on broade-based dollar buying but could get support at around 7.16. * South Africa has no plans to privatise logistics group Transnet and power utility firm Eskom to attract more investment and has no intention of splitting the companies, the minister of public enterprises told Reuters on Tuesday UGANDA RATES The Bank of Uganda raised its benchmark ledning rate on Tuesday for the second time since its launch in July and promised more increases for if the outlook for inflation worsened. ZIMBABWE IMPLATS Zimbabwe said on Tuesday it could prosecute or cancel the mining licence of Zimplats, the local unit of Impala Platinum, for failing to agree to transfer majority ownership to local blacks, piling pressure on the firm to strike a deal. SOMALIA POLITICS Somali leaders adopted a roadmap on Tuesday designed to lead to elections within a year and end a string of fragile transition governments tha thave failed to bring peace to the anarchich Horn of Africa nation.

