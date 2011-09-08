By Yara Bayoumy
SOUTH AFRICA - July manufacturing production data
ZAMBIA - T-bill auction results
GLOBAL MARKETS
* A rebound in Asian stocks ran out of steam on
Thursday, as worries over the widening impact of
the euro zone crisis and the faltering U.S.
economy gnawed at investor
confidence.
* The United States on Wednesday urged Europe to
act "decisively" to resolve its debt crisis and
shore up its banking sector to help rebuild global
market confidence.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $115 a barrel, after
a $3 surge in the previous session, in line with a
rebound in equity markets as a ruling by a top
German court helped assuage fears that euro zone
bailout efforts might get stalled.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan shilling eased on Wednesday as
importers from the energy sector rushed to buy
dollars, a day after the central bank sold the
greenback to support the local currency, which has
fallen about 15 percent this year.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS/BONDS
* South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on
Wednesday, reversing overnight gains that took it
to fresh 1-1/2 week lows to the greenback.
* South Africa's Treasury said on Wednesday it
would issue 1 billion rand worth of the 2021
government bond and 1.1 billion rand of the 2031
issue at a weekly auction next Tuesday.
GLENCORE STAKE IN SAFRICA'S OPTIMUM
Glencore, the world's largest commodity trader,
said on Wednesday that it had again acquired more
shares in South African takeover target Optimum
coal, raising its stake to 24.7 percent from 23.9
percent.
KENYA POLICIES
* Kenyan Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said on
Wednesday the government could not afford to hire
new teachers as demanded by thousands who went on
strike this week paralysing schools in the east
African country.
* Kenya's president ordered the government on
Wednesday to block millions of unregistered mobile
phone numbers in east Africa's biggest economy to
safeguard the public against criminals.
SOUTH AFRICA CAPITAU
A group of investors led by South African buyout
firm Capitau Holdings failed to deliver a firm
offer for media group Avusa Limited by a deadline
on Wednesday, scuppering a $477 million
acquisition.
NIGERIA FOREX
The Nigerian naira hit an 11-week low against the
U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday,
following strong demand from banks buying the
greenback for their foreign exchange change
outlets.
GHANA LISTING
Kosmos Energy , which plans to list in
Ghana to raise some $50 million for development in
the West African country, is on track to join the
bourse by the end of the year, Ghana's capital
markets regulator said on Wednesday.
