NAIROBI, Sept 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: SOUTH AFRICA - July manufacturing production data ZAMBIA - T-bill auction results GLOBAL MARKETS * A rebound in Asian stocks ran out of steam on Thursday, as worries over the widening impact of the euro zone crisis and the faltering U.S. economy gnawed at investor confidence. * The United States on Wednesday urged Europe to act "decisively" to resolve its debt crisis and shore up its banking sector to help rebuild global market confidence. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $115 a barrel, after a $3 surge in the previous session, in line with a rebound in equity markets as a ruling by a top German court helped assuage fears that euro zone bailout efforts might get stalled. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling eased on Wednesday as importers from the energy sector rushed to buy dollars, a day after the central bank sold the greenback to support the local currency, which has fallen about 15 percent this year. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS/BONDS * South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, reversing overnight gains that took it to fresh 1-1/2 week lows to the greenback. * South Africa's Treasury said on Wednesday it would issue 1 billion rand worth of the 2021 government bond and 1.1 billion rand of the 2031 issue at a weekly auction next Tuesday. GLENCORE STAKE IN SAFRICA'S OPTIMUM Glencore, the world's largest commodity trader, said on Wednesday that it had again acquired more shares in South African takeover target Optimum coal, raising its stake to 24.7 percent from 23.9 percent. KENYA POLICIES * Kenyan Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday the government could not afford to hire new teachers as demanded by thousands who went on strike this week paralysing schools in the east African country. * Kenya's president ordered the government on Wednesday to block millions of unregistered mobile phone numbers in east Africa's biggest economy to safeguard the public against criminals. SOUTH AFRICA CAPITAU A group of investors led by South African buyout firm Capitau Holdings failed to deliver a firm offer for media group Avusa Limited by a deadline on Wednesday, scuppering a $477 million acquisition. NIGERIA FOREX The Nigerian naira hit an 11-week low against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, following strong demand from banks buying the greenback for their foreign exchange change outlets. GHANA LISTING Kosmos Energy , which plans to list in Ghana to raise some $50 million for development in the West African country, is on track to join the bourse by the end of the year, Ghana's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.

