- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Weekly forex reserves SOUTH AFRICA - Weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month, 9-month and 1-year T-bills MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills worth 600 million rupees GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell on Friday as a $447 billion jobs package from U.S. President Barack Obama failed to entice investors back into equities amid concerns that political wrangling could see it watered down WORLD ECONOMY G7 finance chiefs meet on Friday under heavy pressure to take action over flagging growth in rich nations and calm the biggest confidence crisis to hit the global economy since the 2007-09 credit crunch WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil edged up towards $115 a barrel on Friday, after falling more than a dollar in the previous session, supported by storm threats and the U.S. president's latest plan to revive the world's largest economy EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES * The Kenyan shilling firmed on Thursday after President Mwai Kibaki said the government was seeking an early disbursement of an existing IMF facility to ease pressure on the local currency and help restore order to domestic markets * Kenya's shilling is likely to firm next week after a robust response from government to try to stem its downward spiral, while its Ugandan counterpart may also be bottoming out of a long slump as soaring bond yields attract foreign buyers. SOUTH AFRICA ECONOMY * Economists have cut their growth forecasts for South Africa for this year and for 2012 and 2013 and expect interest rates to remain low for even longer than previously anticipated given weakening domestic and global growth, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Thursday. * Stunningly weak factory output data and another drop in business confidence on Thursday pointed to a dismal third quarter for South Africa's economy, supporting the case for a cut in interest rates already at 30-year lows TANZANIA PRECISION AIR IPO Tanzania's stock market regulator has given Precision Air, the country's biggest airline, approval for an initial public offering, to fund expansion through new routes and expanding its fleet. NIGERIA BANK Nigeria's state-owned "bad bank" AMCON said on Thursday it was unlikely to take several years before it seeks new investors for three banks it nationalised last month SOUTH AFRICA MINES Gold miner Semafo said it will raise processing capacity at its flagship Mana property in west Africa by 6,000 tonnes per day following positive drilling results from some of the zones, sending its shares up 7 percent. ZIMBABWE IMPALA The Zimbabwean unit of Impala Platinum, the world's second largest producer of the precious metal, said the government had taken steps to revoke its operating licence and it remained in talks with authorities. RWANDA TELECOMS Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile carrier, has secured a licence to operate 2G and 3G services in Rwanda, the company said on Thursday, adding that it would invest $100 million in the country over three years. SOUTH SUDAN POLITICS Sudan and newly independent South Sudan agreed on Thursday to pull back forces this month from the disputed Abyei region, a senior U.N. official said.

