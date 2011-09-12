NAIROBI, Sept 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS-REPO Rate . The Bank of Mauritius Monetary Policy Committee meets to set its benchmark lending rate. The central bank surprised markets in June with a 25 basis point rise to 5.5 percent to prevent high prices sparking second round inflationary effects. The central bank switched to a tightening stance in March when it raised the repo rate by 50 basis points. RWANDA - Rwandan President Paul Kagame makes state visit to France. He will meet President Nicolas Sarkozy, give a speech to the French Business Federation and will meet the press along with six ministers. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks slid on Monday and the euro sank to a 10-year low against the yen, after the resignation of a top German European Central Bank board member cast further doubt on the region's ability to tackle its worsening sovereign debt crisis.

WORLD OIL PRICES Oil fell by more than $1 on Monday as the dollar strengthened and investors shunned commodity risk because of Europe's deepening sovereign debt crisis, while economic gloom dampened the outlook for energy use. EMERGING MARKETS As his global teleconference broke up in disarray on Sept. 11, 2001, a top economist at a U.S. investment bank began to ponder what the attacks on the United States might tell him about the future shape of the world. His conclusions had little to do with Al Qaeda. For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Ugandan yields are likely to climb significantly at an auction of 3-year and 5-year bonds next week, while Ghanaian yields are expected to remain stable, reflecting the outlook for inflation.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand tumbled to one-month lows against the dollar on Friday after its breach of technical levels triggered stop losses and government bonds followed the currency weaker. NIGERIA POLITICS Nigeria's finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said on Sunday she would make government spending more transparent and fight the country's corrupt who are trying to stunt progress in Africa's most populous nation. KENYA FOOD Tanzania said on Friday it had agreed to sell 10,000 tonnes of maize to Kenya immediately from government reserves and offered to export more food to its drought-hit neighbour in the coming weeks. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on Friday as importers in the telecom and energy sectors bought dollars, but with the central bank and the government moving to support the currency, traders said it is likely to rebound. KENYA POLITICS The removal of Kenya's anti-corruption tsar and weakening of the country's graft watchdog's role by parliament shows a lack of political will at the top level to fight a vice that has dogged the nation for decades. MAURITIUS CORRUPTION Several thousand demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Mauritius on Saturday in a rare protest against corruption and living standards on the Indian Ocean island. UGANDA POWER Uganda will lose about 10 percent of its electricity due to a reduction in hydropower supply, an industry official said, putting further pressure on east Africa's third largest economy and its ambition to become a middle income country by 2015. ZAMBIA TBILLS The weighted average yield on Zambia's 3-month treasury bill edged up to 7.9 percent from 7.7 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE POLITICS President Robert Mugabe's plan to call an election in Zimbabwe unilaterally for March 2012 would be "illegal", and the vote cannot be held until reforms are carried out to make it fair, Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said on Saturday. ETHIOPIA ELECTRICITY Ethiopia has announced plans to construct two dams along its share of the Nile, six months after embarking on a 5,250 MW power plant that rankled Egypt over concerns it might affect the flow of the river. SOMALIA POLITICS Somalia is open to talks with al Shabaab's top commanders and informal discussions already held suggest a willingness among some militants to lay down arms and negotiate, the country's prime minister said on Friday.

