NAIROBI, Sept 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS-REPO Rate . The Bank of
Mauritius Monetary Policy Committee meets to set
its benchmark lending rate. The central bank
surprised markets in June with a 25 basis point
rise to 5.5 percent to prevent high prices
sparking second round inflationary effects. The
central bank switched to a tightening stance in
March when it raised the repo rate by 50 basis
points.
RWANDA - Rwandan President Paul Kagame makes state
visit to France. He will meet President Nicolas
Sarkozy, give a speech to the French Business
Federation and will meet the press along with six
ministers.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks slid on Monday and the euro sank to a
10-year low against the yen, after the resignation
of a top German European Central Bank board member
cast further doubt on the region's ability to
tackle its worsening sovereign debt crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil fell by more than $1 on Monday as the dollar
strengthened and investors shunned commodity risk
because of Europe's deepening sovereign debt
crisis, while economic gloom dampened the outlook
for energy use.
EMERGING MARKETS
As his global teleconference broke up in disarray
on Sept. 11, 2001, a top economist at a U.S.
investment bank began to ponder what the attacks
on the United States might tell him about the
future shape of the world. His conclusions had
little to do with Al Qaeda.
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Ugandan yields are likely to climb significantly
at an auction of 3-year and 5-year bonds next
week, while Ghanaian yields are expected to remain
stable, reflecting the outlook for inflation.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand tumbled to one-month lows
against the dollar on Friday after its breach of
technical levels triggered stop losses and
government bonds followed the currency weaker.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Nigeria's finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,
said on Sunday she would make government spending
more transparent and fight the country's corrupt
who are trying to stunt progress in Africa's most
populous nation.
KENYA FOOD
Tanzania said on Friday it had agreed to sell
10,000 tonnes of maize to Kenya immediately from
government reserves and offered to export more
food to its drought-hit neighbour in the coming
weeks.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened on Friday as
importers in the telecom and energy sectors bought
dollars, but with the central bank and the
government moving to support the currency, traders
said it is likely to rebound.
KENYA POLITICS
The removal of Kenya's anti-corruption tsar and
weakening of the country's graft watchdog's role
by parliament shows a lack of political will at
the top level to fight a vice that has dogged the
nation for decades.
MAURITIUS CORRUPTION
Several thousand demonstrators took to the streets
in the capital of Mauritius on Saturday in a rare
protest against corruption and living standards on
the Indian Ocean island.
UGANDA POWER
Uganda will lose about 10 percent of its
electricity due to a reduction in hydropower
supply, an industry official said, putting further
pressure on east Africa's third largest economy
and its ambition to become a middle income country
by 2015.
ZAMBIA TBILLS
The weighted average yield on Zambia's 3-month
treasury bill edged up to 7.9 percent from 7.7
percent a week ago, the central bank said on
Thursday.
ZIMBABWE POLITICS
President Robert Mugabe's plan to call an election
in Zimbabwe unilaterally for March 2012 would be
"illegal", and the vote cannot be held until
reforms are carried out to make it fair, Prime
Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said on Saturday.
ETHIOPIA ELECTRICITY
Ethiopia has announced plans to construct two dams
along its share of the Nile, six months after
embarking on a 5,250 MW power plant that rankled
Egypt over concerns it might affect the flow of
the river.
SOMALIA POLITICS
Somalia is open to talks with al Shabaab's top
commanders and informal discussions already held
suggest a willingness among some militants to lay
down arms and negotiate, the country's prime
minister said on Friday.
