NAIROBI, Sept 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: RWANDA - Rwandan President Paul Kagame on a state visit to France. He will meet President Nicolas Sarkozy, give a speech to the French Business Federation and will meet the press along with six ministers. KENYA-CURRENCY/ Watching for developments in currency markets after shilling hit all-time low of 95.65 to the dollar on Monday as global alarm over the euro zone's debt crisis added to local concern about government funding and why the central bank has called an extra meeting slated for Wednesday. KENYA-TELECOMS/ Ministry of Information to unveil list of companies that will have responded to express interest in building of a fourth-generation Long Term Evolution (LTE) services network. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks steadied and the euro held above a seven-month low on Tuesday, after a report that Italy may get financial support from China sparked a bout of short-covering but did nothing to ease fears that Europe is sliding into another banking crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil tracked equities higher on Tuesday, rising by as much as $1, while a weaker dollar rekindled some of the appeal of commodities as concern about Europe's deteriorating debt crisis eased temporarily. EMERGING MARKETS Economic growth is slowing but there is no sign of a worldwide recession, according to global central bankers who said on Monday they had no plans for concerted action. For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA BOND AUCTIONS The following is a selection of domestic debt auctions expected from frontier African governments this week: AFRICA DEBT Ugandan yields are likely to climb significantly at an auction of 3-year and 5-year bonds next week, while Ghanaian yields are expected to remain stable, reflecting the outlook for inflation.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell almost 2 percent to a near 5-week low against the dollar on Monday, the worst performer in a basket of EM currencies, on a global wave of risk aversion that also hit government bonds and sent yields soaring. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's all-shares index on Monday tumbled to its lowest since late-2009 and back to levels seen in March 2005 as investors' jitters weighed on the market. NIGERIA INVESTMENT Nigeria's security challenges following bombings by a radical Islamist sect are holding back some foreign investment in the oil-rich country, President Goodluck Jonathan said on Monday. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's 2012 budget will be ready for lawmakers by November in an effort to secure swift approval of spending plans and avoiding the delays that happened this year, the country's finance minister said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling hit a record low of 95.65 against the dollar on Monday as global alarm over the euro zone's debt crisis added to local concern about government funding and why the central bank has called an extra meeting. KENYA MOBILE TARIFFS Kenyan mobile telephone operators are expected to raise calling rates for customers on the back of a weak shilling against the dollar and persistently high inflation, a top official at the country's ministry of communications said on Monday. KENYA FIRE DISASTER At least 75 bodies have been recovered after petrol that had spilled into an open sewer caught fire and sent a wave of flame through a densely populated slum in the Kenyan capital, police said on Monday. KENYA TOURISM The night-time attack against a British tourist couple at an elite Indian Ocean resort in northern Kenya has left village residents wondering how they will make ends meet with a ruined tourism season. GHANA CURRENCY The Ghana cedi dropped further on Monday against the greenback due to corporate demand for dollars exceeding supply coupled with the absence of central bank intervention for three consecutive weeks, traders said. TANZANIA FERRY DISASTER The death toll from Tanzania's ferry disaster could significantly rise after it emerged there were more than 1,000 passengers aboard the vessel when it capsized last week, a senior Zanzibar official said on Monday. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling lost traction against the dollar on Monday after a strong rally last week on the back of interbank demand for dollars. ZAMBIA BANK South Africa's FirstRand has agreed to pay $5.4 million for Zambia's Finance Bank, the central bank said on Monday, giving South Africa's second-largest lender a big boost in the continent's top copper producer. MALAWI POLITICS Malawi's Human Rights Commission on Monday accused President Bingu wa Mutharika of inciting violence against critics that has led to petrol bomb attacks on the properties of two leading activists. RWANDA/FRANCE POLITICS France and Rwanda looked to turn over a new leaf in relations on Monday after years of tension over Rwanda's 1994 genocide. Rwanda is open to extraditing Congolese warlord Laurent Nkunda as long as he does not face the death penalty in his homeland, ministers said on Monday. MAURITIUS RATE DECISION Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee left the central bank's benchmark repo rate at 5.50 percent on Monday, in line with market expectations, and trimmed its 2011 growth forecast, hurt by the euro area's flagging economy. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling lost traction against the dollar on Monday after a strong rally last week on the back of interbank demand for dollars. UGANDA BOMBINGS Uganda on Monday freed a Kenyan human rights activist arrested last year in connection with a Kampala bomb attack by Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents after the state prosecutor dropped murder and terrorism charges against him, his lawyer said. ? SOMALIA POLITICS Somali troops have regained control of the southern town of Elwaq a day after Islamist rebels raided the border post in an attack that killed dozens of fighters on both sides, residents said on Monday.

