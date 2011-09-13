NAIROBI, Sept 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
RWANDA - Rwandan President Paul Kagame on a state
visit to France. He will meet President Nicolas
Sarkozy, give a speech to the French Business
Federation and will meet the press along with six
ministers.
KENYA-CURRENCY/ Watching for developments in
currency markets after shilling hit all-time low
of 95.65 to the dollar on Monday as global alarm
over the euro zone's debt crisis added to local
concern about government funding and why the
central bank has called an extra meeting slated
for Wednesday.
KENYA-TELECOMS/ Ministry of Information to unveil
list of companies that will have responded to
express interest in building of a
fourth-generation Long Term Evolution (LTE)
services network.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks steadied and the euro held above a
seven-month low on Tuesday, after a report that
Italy may get financial support from China sparked
a bout of short-covering but did nothing to ease
fears that Europe is sliding into another banking
crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil tracked equities higher on Tuesday, rising by
as much as $1, while a weaker dollar rekindled
some of the appeal of commodities as concern about
Europe's deteriorating debt crisis eased
temporarily.
EMERGING MARKETS
Economic growth is slowing but there is no sign of
a worldwide recession, according to global central
bankers who said on Monday they had no plans for
concerted action.
AFRICA DEBT
Ugandan yields are likely to climb significantly
at an auction of 3-year and 5-year bonds next
week, while Ghanaian yields are expected to remain
stable, reflecting the outlook for inflation.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell almost 2 percent to a
near 5-week low against the dollar on Monday, the
worst performer in a basket of EM currencies, on a
global wave of risk aversion that also hit
government bonds and sent yields soaring.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's all-shares index on Monday tumbled to
its lowest since late-2009 and back to levels seen
in March 2005 as investors' jitters weighed on the
market.
NIGERIA INVESTMENT
Nigeria's security challenges following bombings
by a radical Islamist sect are holding back some
foreign investment in the oil-rich country,
President Goodluck Jonathan said on Monday.
NIGERIA BUDGET
Nigeria's 2012 budget will be ready for lawmakers
by November in an effort to secure swift approval
of spending plans and avoiding the delays that
happened this year, the country's finance minister
said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling hit
a record low of 95.65 against the dollar on Monday
as global alarm over the euro zone's debt crisis
added to local concern about government funding
and why the central bank has called an extra
meeting.
KENYA MOBILE TARIFFS
Kenyan mobile telephone operators are expected to
raise calling rates for customers on the back of a
weak shilling against the dollar and persistently
high inflation, a top official at the country's
ministry of communications said on Monday.
KENYA FIRE DISASTER
At least 75 bodies have been recovered after
petrol that had spilled into an open sewer caught
fire and sent a wave of flame through a densely
populated slum in the Kenyan capital, police said
on Monday.
KENYA TOURISM
The night-time attack against a British tourist
couple at an elite Indian Ocean resort in northern
Kenya has left village residents wondering how
they will make ends meet with a ruined tourism
season.
GHANA CURRENCY
The Ghana cedi dropped further on Monday against
the greenback due to corporate demand for dollars
exceeding supply coupled with the absence of
central bank intervention for three consecutive
weeks, traders said.
TANZANIA FERRY DISASTER
The death toll from Tanzania's ferry disaster
could significantly rise after it emerged there
were more than 1,000 passengers aboard the vessel
when it capsized last week, a senior Zanzibar
official said on Monday.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling lost traction against
the dollar on Monday after a strong rally last
week on the back of interbank demand for dollars.
ZAMBIA BANK
South Africa's FirstRand has agreed to
pay $5.4 million for Zambia's Finance Bank, the
central bank said on Monday, giving South Africa's
second-largest lender a big boost in the
continent's top copper producer.
MALAWI POLITICS
Malawi's Human Rights Commission on Monday accused
President Bingu wa Mutharika of inciting violence
against critics that has led to petrol bomb
attacks on the properties of two leading
activists.
RWANDA/FRANCE POLITICS
France and Rwanda looked to turn over a new leaf
in relations on Monday after years of tension over
Rwanda's 1994 genocide.
Rwanda is open to extraditing Congolese warlord
Laurent Nkunda as long as he does not face the
death penalty in his homeland, ministers said on
Monday.
MAURITIUS RATE DECISION
Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee left the
central bank's benchmark repo rate at
5.50 percent on Monday, in line with market
expectations, and trimmed its 2011 growth
forecast, hurt by the euro area's flagging
economy.
UGANDA BOMBINGS
Uganda on Monday freed a Kenyan human rights
activist arrested last year in connection with a
Kampala bomb attack by Somalia's al Qaeda-linked
al Shabaab insurgents after the state prosecutor
dropped murder and terrorism charges against him,
his lawyer said. ?
SOMALIA POLITICS
Somali troops have regained control of the
southern town of Elwaq a day after Islamist rebels
raided the border post in an attack that killed
dozens of fighters on both sides, residents said
on Monday.
