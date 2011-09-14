NAIROBI, Sept 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee holds special meeting on situation in financial markets. The central bank has a chance to restore stability to the country's money and foreign exchange markets and win back market confidence, if it aggressively raises interest rates at an emergency meeting on Sept. 14, analysts said. KENYA-TBILLS - The government will this week auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 6.5 billion shillings ($69 million). KENYA-FUEL - Watching out for the latest fuel price review. The new prices take effect on Sept 15. MAURITIUS - The Bank of Mauritius sells new 10-year bond Bank of Mauritius to sell 2 billion Mauritius rupees ($70 million) of new 10-year Treasury bonds maturing on Sept. 16, 2021. The coupon rate will be set equal to or higher than the lowest accepted yield of the auction GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks, U.S. index futures and the euro fell on Wednesday as investors remained unconvinced that euro zone leaders have a coherent plan to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt problems, which many fear could trigger a new banking crisis. EURO ZONE CRISIS International alarm over Europe's debt crisis hit new heights on Tuesday, with U.S. President Barack Obama pressing the bloc's big countries to show leadership as talk of a Greek default escalated and markets heaped pressure on Italy.

WORLD OIL PRICES Oil fell on Wednesday, pulling U.S. crude off six-week highs, as investors saw little upside from declining inventories in an environment where the euro zone debacle is taking precedence over tightening supply. EMERGING MARKETS The BRICS major emerging economies are in preliminary talks on increasing their holdings of euro-denominated bonds to help ease Europe's debt crisis, a senior Brazilian government official told Reuters on Tuesday. For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA BOND AUCTIONS The following is a selection of domestic debt auctions expected from frontier African governments this week: AFRICA DEBT Ugandan yields are likely to climb significantly at an auction of 3-year and 5-year bonds next week, while Ghanaian yields are expected to remain stable, reflecting the outlook for inflation.

AFRICA BANKING South Africa's FirstRand is still looking for opportunities in Nigeria, where bank valuations are becoming "more realistic", its chief executive said on Tuesday. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand gained against the dollar on Tuesday, bouncing from 5-week lows as exporters came in the market and sentiment towards risky assets improved in late trade. NIGERIA SECURITY Eight suspected members of a Nigerian Islamist sect appeared in court on Tuesday charged with carrying out a series of bombings and shootings between March and July this year that killed a total of 25 people. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's consumer price inflation is seen steadying around 9.5 percent in August after unexpectedly falling to a more than three-year low of 9.4 percent in July, the median view of 10 economists polled by Reuters showed. KENYA POLITICS Kenya's cabinet on Tuesday proposed delaying next year's elections by four months, a suggestion that risked angering citizens determined politicians should stick to a timetable set out in the country's new constitution. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained ground against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank sold dollars to commercial banks, its second such intervention in two weeks, traders said. KENYA SECURITY Gunmen who attacked a British tourist couple at a luxury resort in Kenya were part of a larger gang and took advantage of light security at the Kenya-Somalia maritime border, an anti-terrorism officer told Reuters on Tuesday. KENYA BOND Kenya will auction next week a two year Treasury bond worth 10 billion shillings ($104.74 million) at an annual coupon rate of 10.50 pct, its central bank said on Tuesday. TANZANIA GDP Tanzania's economic growth slowed to 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2011 versus a 7.2 percent expansion in the same period a year ago after mining slowed sharply, but the transport and communication sector mitigated the decline by rising solidly, data showed on Tuesday. TANZANIA/UGANDA POWER Tanzania and Uganda have signed an agreement to build a 16 megawatt (MW) hydropower plant on a river shared by the two east African countries. UGANDA BONDS Offshore demand for Ugandan debt is likely to hit its strongest level since 2008 at a bond auction on Wednesday, the country's central bank said, as external investors chase after yields as high as 20 percent. UGANDA OIL London-based explorer Tullow Oil's long-running deal to bring France's Total and China's CNOOC into a $10 billion oil project in Uganda is near its conclusion, the east African country's energy minister said. UGANDA SECURITY Two suspects in Uganda pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murder and terrorism charges connected to twin bomb blasts that struck soccer fans in the east African nation's capital last year and killed 79 people, a court official said. ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation jumped to 40.6 percent in August from 39.2 percent a month before as food prices rose, especially for cereals, the statistics office said on Tuesday. ZIMBABWE COMPANY OWNERSHIP Zimbabwe and Zimplats , the local unit of the world's second-largest platinum producer Impala Platinum , said on Tuesday they had agreed to produce a revised plan for a law requiring mining firms to turn over a 51 percent stake to local blacks. BOTSWANA CERTIFICATES YIELDS The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates slipped to 6.56 percent from 6.57 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Tuesday. RWANDA POWER Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries plans to invest up to $130 million in Rwanda in the next three to four years to build a methane power plant to produce 50 megawatts, a company official said on Tuesday. SOMALIA SECURITY World powers should take advantage of a retreat by Somalia's al Shabaab rebels and step up efforts to defeat them by backing government troops and imposing a no-fly zone and a sea blockade, the African Union said on Tuesday. * Somali security forces briefly detained two Turkish aid workers on Tuesday after they delivered food to famine victims in an area near the capital controlled by rebels, officials said on Tuesday.

