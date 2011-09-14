NAIROBI, Sept 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee holds
special meeting on situation in financial markets.
The central bank has a chance to restore stability
to the country's money and foreign exchange
markets and win back market confidence, if it
aggressively raises interest rates at an emergency
meeting on Sept. 14, analysts said.
KENYA-TBILLS - The government will this week
auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 6.5 billion
shillings ($69 million).
KENYA-FUEL - Watching out for the latest fuel
price review. The new prices take effect on Sept
15.
MAURITIUS - The Bank of Mauritius sells new
10-year bond Bank of Mauritius to sell 2 billion
Mauritius rupees ($70 million) of new 10-year
Treasury bonds maturing on Sept. 16, 2021. The
coupon rate will be set equal to or higher than
the lowest accepted yield of the auction
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks, U.S. index futures and the euro fell
on Wednesday as investors remained unconvinced
that euro zone leaders have a coherent plan to
tackle the bloc's sovereign debt problems, which
many fear could trigger a new banking crisis.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
International alarm over Europe's debt crisis hit
new heights on Tuesday, with U.S. President Barack
Obama pressing the bloc's big countries to show
leadership as talk of a Greek default escalated
and markets heaped pressure on Italy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil fell on Wednesday, pulling U.S. crude off
six-week highs, as investors saw little upside
from declining inventories in an environment where
the euro zone debacle is taking precedence over
tightening supply.
EMERGING MARKETS
The BRICS major emerging economies are in
preliminary talks on increasing their holdings
of euro-denominated bonds to help ease Europe's
debt crisis, a senior Brazilian government
official told Reuters on Tuesday.
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA BOND AUCTIONS
The following is a selection of domestic debt
auctions expected from frontier African
governments this week:
AFRICA DEBT
Ugandan yields are likely to climb significantly
at an auction of 3-year and 5-year bonds next
week, while Ghanaian yields are expected to remain
stable, reflecting the outlook for inflation.
AFRICA BANKING
South Africa's FirstRand is still looking
for opportunities in Nigeria, where bank
valuations are becoming "more realistic", its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand gained against the dollar on
Tuesday, bouncing from 5-week lows as exporters
came in the market and sentiment towards risky
assets improved in late trade.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Eight suspected members of a Nigerian Islamist
sect appeared in court on Tuesday charged with
carrying out a series of bombings and shootings
between March and July this year that killed a
total of 25 people.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's consumer price inflation is seen
steadying around 9.5 percent in August after
unexpectedly falling to a more than three-year low
of 9.4 percent in July, the median view of 10
economists polled by Reuters showed.
KENYA POLITICS
Kenya's cabinet on Tuesday proposed delaying next
year's elections by four months, a suggestion that
risked angering citizens determined politicians
should stick to a timetable set out in the
country's new constitution.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained ground against
the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank sold
dollars to commercial banks, its second such
intervention in two weeks, traders said.
KENYA SECURITY
Gunmen who attacked a British tourist couple at a
luxury resort in Kenya were part of a larger gang
and took advantage of light security at the
Kenya-Somalia maritime border, an anti-terrorism
officer told Reuters on Tuesday.
KENYA BOND
Kenya will auction next week a two year Treasury
bond worth 10 billion shillings
($104.74 million) at an annual coupon rate of
10.50 pct, its central bank said on Tuesday.
TANZANIA GDP
Tanzania's economic growth slowed to 6.7 percent
in the second quarter of 2011 versus a 7.2 percent
expansion in the same period a year ago after
mining slowed sharply, but the transport and
communication sector mitigated the decline by
rising solidly, data showed on Tuesday.
TANZANIA/UGANDA POWER
Tanzania and Uganda have signed an agreement to
build a 16 megawatt (MW) hydropower plant on a
river shared by the two east African countries.
UGANDA BONDS
Offshore demand for Ugandan debt is likely to hit
its strongest level since 2008 at a bond auction
on Wednesday, the country's central bank said, as
external investors chase after yields as high as
20 percent.
UGANDA OIL
London-based explorer Tullow Oil's
long-running deal to bring France's Total
and China's CNOOC into a $10
billion oil project in Uganda is near its
conclusion, the east African country's energy
minister said.
UGANDA SECURITY
Two suspects in Uganda pleaded guilty on Tuesday
to murder and terrorism charges connected to twin
bomb blasts that struck soccer fans in the east
African nation's capital last year and killed 79
people, a court official said.
ETHIOPIA INFLATION
Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation jumped to 40.6
percent in August from 39.2 percent a month before
as food prices rose, especially for cereals, the
statistics office said on Tuesday.
ZIMBABWE COMPANY OWNERSHIP
Zimbabwe and Zimplats , the local unit of
the world's second-largest platinum producer
Impala Platinum , said on Tuesday they had
agreed to produce a revised plan for a law
requiring mining firms to turn over a 51 percent
stake to local blacks.
BOTSWANA CERTIFICATES YIELDS
The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day
certificates slipped to 6.56 percent from 6.57
percent a week ago, the central bank said on
Tuesday.
RWANDA POWER
Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries
plans to invest up to $130 million in Rwanda in
the next three to four years to build a methane
power plant to produce 50 megawatts, a company
official said on Tuesday.
SOMALIA SECURITY
World powers should take advantage of a retreat by
Somalia's al Shabaab rebels and step up efforts to
defeat them by backing government troops and
imposing a no-fly zone and a sea blockade, the
African Union said on Tuesday.
* Somali security forces briefly detained two
Turkish aid workers on Tuesday after they
delivered food to famine victims in an area near
the capital controlled by rebels, officials said
on Tuesday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 94.450 Kenyan Shillings)
($1 = 28.525 Mauritius Rupees)