NAIROBI, Sept 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: RWANDA-INFLATION/ Rwanda's August inflation data due to be released anytime from September 15. Consumer prices in Rwanda's urban areas rose by 7.14 percent in July year-on-year, faster than June's 5.82 percent pace, lifted by a jump in the cost of vegetables, meat and non-alcoholic beverages. TANZANIA-INFLATION/ Tanzania August Inflation data due to be released anytime from Sept. 15. The inflation rate rose for the ninth successive month in July on the back of higher food and energy costs and analysts said it was set to keep rising due to a poor supply outlook for staple foods and the cost of importing oil. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks bounced on Thursday after tentative steps by euro zone policymakers to tackle a crippling debt crisis, but investors remained wary that obstacles the bloc's leaders face could weigh on the euro and Asian currencies in the medium term. EURO ZONE CRISIS Spain will pay a heavy premium to borrow up to 4 billion euros via three bond issues on Thursday, as fears of a Greek default rattle the markets. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil fell on Thursday as rising fuel stocks and falling demand in top consumer the United States reinforced views that slowing economic growth and Europe's debt crisis will dent energy use, while a stronger dollar also kept prices under pressure. EMERGING MARKETS World Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Wednesday the world had entered a new economic danger zone and Europe, Japan and the United States all needed to make hard decisions to avoid dragging down the global economy. Brazil's proposal to support the crisis-hit euro zone garnered only lukewarm support from fellow BRICS countries on Wednesday, as doubts mounted whether the five emerging market powers have the political will or financial clout to throw a lifeline to Europe. For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA BOND AUCTIONS The following is a selection of domestic debt auctions expected from frontier African governments this week: AFRICA DEBT Ugandan yields are likely to climb significantly at an auction of 3-year and 5-year bonds next week, while Ghanaian yields are expected to remain stable, reflecting the outlook for inflation.

AFRICA BANKING South Africa's FirstRand is still looking for opportunities in Nigeria, where bank valuations are becoming "more realistic", its chief executive said on Tuesday. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened sharply against the dollar on Wednesday and looked set to test 2011 lows at 7.50 in the next few sessions, while bonds mirrored the currency's bearishness.

Johannesburg stocks rose for the second straight session, adding 1.6 percent, as investors returned to luxury goods maker Richemont and other recently battered firms. NIGERIA SECURITY Three African Islamist groups threatening to target Westerners have begun to cooperate among themselves, a "very worrying" trend that raises concern of a network stretching from Algeria to Nigeria, the top U.S. general for Africa said. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's local bourse rallies by 0.85 percent with the all-share index up to 21,199.16 points, lifted by gains in consumer products maker PZ Cussons . NIGERIA CURRENCY The Nigerian naira weakened to its lowest in one week against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday on strong demand for the greenback and depreciation of the local currency at the official window. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's inflation remained steady below the central bank's notional single-digit target in August, data showed, a week before the monetary policy committee's interest rate decision. NIGERIA SECURITY An Islamist sect responsible for a series of deadly bombings in Nigeria in recent months could target universities in the south of Africa's most populous nation, police said on Wednesday. KENYA BENCHMARK RATE Kenya's central bank bowed to market pressure on Wednesday, raising its benchmark signalling rate by 75 basis points to fight rampant inflation, and analysts welcomed the broad measures announced to tackle market volatility. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling firmed on Wednesday, but traders said it was expected to remain under pressure after a lower than expected rise in the central bank's key lending rate, while bond yields were seen rising. KENYA FUEL PRICES Kenya has very slightly lowered diesel and kerosene prices offering some respite to millions of people who rely on the fuel for transportation and lighting though the move may do little to cool inflation in east Africa's biggest economy. KENYA POLITICS The head of a Kenyan commission formed to oversee the implementation of the country's new constitution on Wednesday criticised a cabinet proposal to delay next year's elections, calling it an act of self-interest by politicians.

GHANA INFLATION Ghana's year-on-year inflation rate rose for the first time in six months to 8.41 percent in August from 8.39 percent in July, the government said on Wednesday, reducing the chances of further central bank rate cuts this year. TANZANIA TBILLS The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day treasury bill fell to 5.14 percent on Wednesday, from 5.25 percent at its last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said on Wednesday. MAURITIUS TREASURY BOND The average yield on a new 10-year Mauritian Treasury bond rose to 8.86 percent at auction on Wednesday from 8.23 percent at the last sale of 10-year paper in May, central bank said.

UGANDA BOND The yield on Ugandan 5-year bonds hit a record high at auction on Wednesday and that on 3-year paper rose to its highest in nearly three years, although strong local and foreign demand meant the jump was not as big as analysts had predicted.

UGANDA TBOND The Bank of Uganda issued results on Wednesday for three-year and five-year Treasury bonds sold at auction for 40 billion shillings ($14.3 million) each. RWANDA TELECOMS Bharti Airtel's entry into Rwanda's telecoms market should mean lower tariffs and a rise in mobile subscriber numbers, as the Indian group takes advantage of economies of scale. ZIMBABWE COMPANY OWNERSHIP An intensified push by Zimbabwe's government to force foreign-owned companies to turn over majority stakes to locals is being seen as politicking ahead of elections expected early next year and could end in a compromise to avoid a return to economic chaos. MALAWI TBILL The yield on Malawi 3-month Treasury-bill fell to 5.0 percent from 5.8 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.

