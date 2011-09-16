NAIROBI, Sept 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS-TBILLS/Bank of Mauritius holds regular auctions of 91-day,
182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks jumped on Friday and the euro steadied, after rising
sharply the previous day, as investors hoped for a big policy move from
European finance ministers to combat the debt crisis.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Spain will pay a heavy premium to borrow up to 4 billion euros via three
bond issues on Thursday, as fears of a Greek default rattle the markets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China slowed slightly in the first
eight months of 2011 from
a year ago although economists said the outlook is still positive given
the higher growth rate in the world's second biggest economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
World Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Wednesday the world had
entered a new economic danger zone and Europe, Japan and the United
States all needed to make hard decisions to avoid dragging down the
global economy.
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA BOND AUCTIONS
The following is a selection of domestic debt auctions expected from
frontier African governments this week:
AFRICA CURRENCY
Ghana's cedi is in danger of sliding to a record low against the dollar
next week, while Kenya's shilling, which has been hammered throughout
the year, may finally find support from a central bank interest rate
increase.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's government bonds reversed losses on Thursday and yields
fell as investors drifted back into local debt to snap up bargains
following a couple of days of heavy selling when risk aversion hit
emerging markets.
NIGERIA INVESTMENT
South Korean group Hyundai Heavy Industries 009540.ks plans to build a
$7 billion shipyard in Nigeria's oil region next year, the company's
president said on Thursday.
NIGERIA POWER
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan revived the country's Atomic Energy
Commission on Thursday, urging members to push ahead with plans to
develop nuclear power in Africa's most populous nation.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
Nigeria sold 70 billion naira in 3-, 5- and 10-year sovereign bonds
<0#NGTSY=> on Wednesday, at its ninth monthly debt auction of the year,
the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.
ANGOLA POLITICS
A senior figure in Angola's ruling MPLA party on Thursday accused main
opposition party UNITA of planning a nationwide civil disobedience
campaign to oust the president, state news agency Angop reported.
KENYA BENCJMARK RATE
Kenya's record hike in its benchmark lending rate signals a return to a
more orthodox, inflation-focused monetary policy that analysts say is a
big step toward ending a crisis of confidence in the country's financial
markets.
KENYA MACRO STABILITY
The World Bank said on Thursday it was concerned about Kenya's
macro-economic fundamentals but it was confident officials in the east
African nation can manage rampant inflation and instability in markets.
KENYA TREASURY BILL
The yield on Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills shot up to 12.570
percent on Thursday, slightly above the 364-day Treasury bills, as
central bank received bids worth 15.40 billion shillings, a 307 percent
subscription rate.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Thursday as some
market players said the
central bank had failed to raise its benchmark rate aggressively enough
to support the local currency, though it later recovered some ground.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzania's consumer price inflation rose for the 10th straight month in
August, and higher food costs and an energy crisis are expected to keep
driving prices higher in the coming months, analysts said on Thursday.
TANZANIA IPO
Tanzania's Precision Air plans to raise around 28 billion shillings
($17.1 million) in an initial public offering next month after getting
the regulatory nod for the share sale, its brokers said on Thursday.
RWANDA INFLATION
Consumer prices in Rwanda's urban areas rose 7.52 percent
in August year-on-year from 7.14 percent a month earlier as food prices
ticked higher, official data showed on Thursday.
ZAMBIA POWER
Partial blackout hit Zambia's main copper mining region and the capital
of Lusaka, the state-run power company said on Thursday, potentially
disrupting production in Africa's top producer of the metal.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (DRC) POLITICS
Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila will face 10
candidates in his bid to be re-elected in the country's second post-war
election, the country's electoral commission (CENI) said on Thursday.
DRC MINING
The Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company, La Generale des
Carrieres et des Mines (Gecamines), is planning an overhaul that could
turn it back into a major global copper and cobalt producer after years
of dwindling output.
ZIMBABWE MINING
Zimbabwe again hinted it might show flexibility in its stance towards
foreign mining companies, with a government official saying a law
forcing them to surrender 51 percent stakes to local people was "an
aspiration", not a hard target.
MOZAMBIQUE TREASURY BILLS
The yield on Mozambique 3-month Treasury bill fell to
14.24 percent from 14.29 percent a week ago, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
