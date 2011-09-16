NAIROBI, Sept 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS-TBILLS/Bank of Mauritius holds regular auctions of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks jumped on Friday and the euro steadied, after rising sharply the previous day, as investors hoped for a big policy move from European finance ministers to combat the debt crisis. EURO ZONE CRISIS Spain will pay a heavy premium to borrow up to 4 billion euros via three bond issues on Thursday, as fears of a Greek default rattle the markets. WORLD OIL PRICES Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China slowed slightly in the first eight months of 2011 from a year ago although economists said the outlook is still positive given the higher growth rate in the world's second biggest economy. EMERGING MARKETS World Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Wednesday the world had entered a new economic danger zone and Europe, Japan and the United States all needed to make hard decisions to avoid dragging down the global economy. For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA BOND AUCTIONS The following is a selection of domestic debt auctions expected from frontier African governments this week: AFRICA CURRENCY Ghana's cedi is in danger of sliding to a record low against the dollar next week, while Kenya's shilling, which has been hammered throughout the year, may finally find support from a central bank interest rate increase. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South Africa's government bonds reversed losses on Thursday and yields fell as investors drifted back into local debt to snap up bargains following a couple of days of heavy selling when risk aversion hit emerging markets. NIGERIA INVESTMENT South Korean group Hyundai Heavy Industries 009540.ks plans to build a $7 billion shipyard in Nigeria's oil region next year, the company's president said on Thursday. NIGERIA POWER Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan revived the country's Atomic Energy Commission on Thursday, urging members to push ahead with plans to develop nuclear power in Africa's most populous nation. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria sold 70 billion naira in 3-, 5- and 10-year sovereign bonds <0#NGTSY=> on Wednesday, at its ninth monthly debt auction of the year, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday. ANGOLA POLITICS A senior figure in Angola's ruling MPLA party on Thursday accused main opposition party UNITA of planning a nationwide civil disobedience campaign to oust the president, state news agency Angop reported.

KENYA BENCJMARK RATE Kenya's record hike in its benchmark lending rate signals a return to a more orthodox, inflation-focused monetary policy that analysts say is a big step toward ending a crisis of confidence in the country's financial markets. KENYA MACRO STABILITY The World Bank said on Thursday it was concerned about Kenya's macro-economic fundamentals but it was confident officials in the east African nation can manage rampant inflation and instability in markets.

KENYA TREASURY BILL The yield on Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills shot up to 12.570 percent on Thursday, slightly above the 364-day Treasury bills, as central bank received bids worth 15.40 billion shillings, a 307 percent subscription rate. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Thursday as some market players said the central bank had failed to raise its benchmark rate aggressively enough to support the local currency, though it later recovered some ground.

TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's consumer price inflation rose for the 10th straight month in August, and higher food costs and an energy crisis are expected to keep driving prices higher in the coming months, analysts said on Thursday.

TANZANIA IPO Tanzania's Precision Air plans to raise around 28 billion shillings ($17.1 million) in an initial public offering next month after getting the regulatory nod for the share sale, its brokers said on Thursday. RWANDA INFLATION Consumer prices in Rwanda's urban areas rose 7.52 percent in August year-on-year from 7.14 percent a month earlier as food prices ticked higher, official data showed on Thursday. ZAMBIA POWER Partial blackout hit Zambia's main copper mining region and the capital of Lusaka, the state-run power company said on Thursday, potentially disrupting production in Africa's top producer of the metal. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (DRC) POLITICS Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila will face 10 candidates in his bid to be re-elected in the country's second post-war election, the country's electoral commission (CENI) said on Thursday. DRC MINING The Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company, La Generale des Carrieres et des Mines (Gecamines), is planning an overhaul that could turn it back into a major global copper and cobalt producer after years of dwindling output. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe again hinted it might show flexibility in its stance towards foreign mining companies, with a government official saying a law forcing them to surrender 51 percent stakes to local people was "an aspiration", not a hard target. MOZAMBIQUE TREASURY BILLS The yield on Mozambique 3-month Treasury bill fell to 14.24 percent from 14.29 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

