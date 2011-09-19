NAIROBI, Sept 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS NAIROBI - Kenya hosts commodities conference with officials from World Bank, EU, FAO among others present. Focus on climate and agricultural insurance. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell and the euro dropped 1 percent on Monday as investors fretted about European policymakers' fumbling attempts to solve their crippling sovereign debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $112 on Monday on concerns of weakening demand as investors fear policymakers may not be doing enough to stop Greece's sovereign debt problem from turning into a full-blown banking crisis. LIBYA WAR Libya's interim leaders failed to agree a new cabinet on Sunday and the forces that forced Muammar Gaddafi from power remained bogged down in fighting with troops loyal to the former ruler. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA MONEY Africa's Christmas sales appear to be starting early this year.

In the final quarter of the calendar, some of its frontier currencies tend to come under pressure as shops stock up on the pricey imported goods that will appear beneath the Christmas trees of the continent's expanding bourgeoisie. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand ended the week on a bearish note on Friday, but bonds recovered somewhat after a sharp sell-off seen as overdone earlier in the week.

Domestic stocks inched to their highest close in two weeks, rising 0.13 percent as gains in Harmony Gold and other miners offset a downturn in banks. NIGERIA MARKETS * Seven of the 13 analysts polled expect the CBN Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise interest rates by 25-50 basis points, with the remaining forecasters predicting rates will be unchanged at 8.75 percent. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria will target strong economic growth and single-digit price rises in 2012, and Africa's largest oil exporter aims to increase its capital spending over the next few years, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Friday. * Nigeria's government showed its intent to get its 2012 budget ready on time by agreeing on some early outlines on Friday, but the figures show few signs of a promised fiscal overhaul. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling lost some ground against the dollar on Fridya despite market expectation of a firmer local unit after the central bank raised its key interest rate earlier in the week, while stocks gained the most in more than two weeks. * Yields on Kenya's two-year Treasury bond and a 12-year infrastructure bond are expected to climb in line with rising rates on short-term paper as investors demand greater returns in a high-inflation environment. KENYA PRICES Kenya's President Mwai Kibaki has signed into law a bill that allows the region's biggest economy to return to price controls of any essential commodity, after the practice was abandoned in the 1990s in favour of economic liberalisation. GHANA DEBT The Bank of Ghana said on Sunday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 9.37 percent at a Sept. 16 auction from 9.36 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 159.99 million cedis ($103 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 200 million cedis of bids tendered. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted yield on Mauritian 91-day Treasury bills fell to 4.18 percent on Friday from 4.23 percent at the previous auction, the central bank said.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on