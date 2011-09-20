NAIROBI, Sept 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
LUSAKA - Zambia, Africa's biggest copper producer,
votes in presidential and parliamentary elections.
LILONGWE - Malawi's August CPI data expected.
GABORONE - Botswana auctions Treasury bills. The
weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day
certificates slipped to 6.56 percent last week
from 6.57 percent previously.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after
ratings agency S&P downgraded Italy and as Greece
held talks with creditors to avoid running out of
cash within weeks, amid worries that Europe's debt
woes will pitch the global financial system into a
full-blown banking crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures steadied above $109 on
Tuesday, after two days of heavy losses on worries
that a looming default by Greece will destabilise
the global financial system, threaten global
growth and pare oil consumption.
LIBYA WAR
Libya's interim government said its forces seized
the airport and fort in Sabha, one of the last
strongholds of forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi
which also controls the main route south out of
Libya. [IDnL5E7KJ469]
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand registered its biggest daily
fall since the credit downgrade of U.S. debt on
Monday, plunging nearly 3.6 percent as investors
dumped high risk assets on concerns the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis is deepening.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's central bank monetary policy
committee on Monday raised its benchmark interest
rate for the fifth time this year in anticipation
of upward inflationary pressures and to support
the weakened local currency.
The MPC lifted its benchmark rate to 9.25
percent , up from 8.75 percent, a move
at the top end of analysts' expectations.
* The Nigerian naira fell to its weakest
in four months against the dollar on the interbank
market on Monday after the central bank failed to
clear all demand for the greenback at its
bi-weekly forex auction.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's shilling touched a record low of
95.65 against the dollar on Monday due to demand
for the U.S. currency from energy and
manufacturing sectors, while stocks fell after
five straight sessions of gains.
* Kenya Airways plans to double its
authorised share capital to 10 billion shillings
($104.6 million) ahead of a cash call to raise
funds for its expansion plans, the airline said in
a notice on Tuesday.
ZAMBIA ELECTION
Zambians head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in a
closely contested election in Africa's biggest
copper producer between incumbent Rupiah Banda and
nationalist opposition leader Michael Sata.
UGANDA COFFEE
Uganda's coffee export earnings in 11 months of
the 2010/2011 (Oct-Sept) season rose 64.3 percent
from the same period last year, boosted by good
weather, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority
said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.
RWANDA T-BILLS
The yield on Rwanda 3-month Treasury bills rose to
6.7 percent from 6.1 percent a week ago, the
central bank said.
BURUNDI ATTACK
Gunmen stormed a bar in Burundi killing at least
36 people, the deadliest attack in the Central
African country this year that has heightened
fears of a return to civil war.
