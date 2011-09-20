NAIROBI, Sept 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: LUSAKA - Zambia, Africa's biggest copper producer, votes in presidential and parliamentary elections. LILONGWE - Malawi's August CPI data expected. GABORONE - Botswana auctions Treasury bills. The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates slipped to 6.56 percent last week from 6.57 percent previously. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after ratings agency S&P downgraded Italy and as Greece held talks with creditors to avoid running out of cash within weeks, amid worries that Europe's debt woes will pitch the global financial system into a full-blown banking crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures steadied above $109 on Tuesday, after two days of heavy losses on worries that a looming default by Greece will destabilise the global financial system, threaten global growth and pare oil consumption. LIBYA WAR Libya's interim government said its forces seized the airport and fort in Sabha, one of the last strongholds of forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi which also controls the main route south out of Libya. [IDnL5E7KJ469] EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand registered its biggest daily fall since the credit downgrade of U.S. debt on Monday, plunging nearly 3.6 percent as investors dumped high risk assets on concerns the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is deepening. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's central bank monetary policy committee on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year in anticipation of upward inflationary pressures and to support the weakened local currency.

The MPC lifted its benchmark rate to 9.25 percent , up from 8.75 percent, a move at the top end of analysts' expectations. * The Nigerian naira fell to its weakest in four months against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday after the central bank failed to clear all demand for the greenback at its bi-weekly forex auction. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's shilling touched a record low of 95.65 against the dollar on Monday due to demand for the U.S. currency from energy and manufacturing sectors, while stocks fell after five straight sessions of gains. * Kenya Airways plans to double its authorised share capital to 10 billion shillings ($104.6 million) ahead of a cash call to raise funds for its expansion plans, the airline said in a notice on Tuesday. ZAMBIA ELECTION Zambians head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in a closely contested election in Africa's biggest copper producer between incumbent Rupiah Banda and nationalist opposition leader Michael Sata. UGANDA COFFEE Uganda's coffee export earnings in 11 months of the 2010/2011 (Oct-Sept) season rose 64.3 percent from the same period last year, boosted by good weather, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday. RWANDA T-BILLS The yield on Rwanda 3-month Treasury bills rose to 6.7 percent from 6.1 percent a week ago, the central bank said. BURUNDI ATTACK Gunmen stormed a bar in Burundi killing at least 36 people, the deadliest attack in the Central African country this year that has heightened fears of a return to civil war.

