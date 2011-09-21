NAIROBI, Sept 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NAIROBI - Kenya auctions 10 billion shillings of 2-year
Treasury bonds and 4 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury
bills
THE HAGUE - ICC confirmation hearings start for three Kenyan
post-election violence suspects, including Finance Minister
Uhuru Kenyatta
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro clawed back lost ground as investors waited for the
end later on Wednesday of a Federal Reserve policy meeting
expected to announce further steps to stimulate the flagging
U.S. economic recovery.
ITALY DOWNGRADE
Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating on Tuesday in a
surprise move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro
zone, and the International Monetary Fund said Europe's leaders
were failing to act decisively enough to resolve the crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures slipped closer to $110, reversing gains in
the previous session after the International Monetary Fund
warned that the United States and Europe could slip back into
recession.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand briefly touched a new 14-month low against
the dollar on Tuesday before wiping out most of those losses as
comments that Italy is not likely to default on its debt helped
ease some of the risk aversion that has beset emerging markets.
AFRICA CRISIS
Strong growth prospects and double-digit returns for investors
will help shield Africa from the debt crisis enveloping the
western world, the chief economist of the African Development
Bank said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria distributed 607 billion naira ($3.86 billion) from
federal accounts to its three tiers of government for August,
down from 616 billion in July, the accountant general said on
Tuesday.
* Nigeria's bond prices held mostly steady on Tuesday when
thinning liquidity for short-term paper at the government
auction drove investors to take positions at the secondary
market, forcing yields down.
* Nigeria's all-share index rises 0.31 percent to
20,875 points, its first gain in weeks, bouyed up by local
conglomerate Transcorp and some banking stocks.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling hit an all-time low of 96.11 against
the dollar on Tuesday as importers gave up on expectations for
central bank intervention to support the local currency and
bought dollars, traders said.
KENYA TEA, COFFEE
* The average price for top grade Kenyan tea in the world's
largest exporter of black tea slid to $3.22 per kg at this
week's auction from $3.39 previously, brokers said on Tuesday.
* The average price for Kenyan top grade AA coffee COF-AA-KE
fell for the second straight sale in row to $444.77 per 50-kg
bag at Tuesday's coffee auction from $479.56 per 50-kg bag last
week, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange said.
ZAMBIA ELECTION
Zambians voted on Tuesday in a closely contested election
between President Rupiah Banda and opposition leader Michael
Sata, who has been a critic of foreign investment in Africa's
biggest copper producer, most notably from China.
BOTSWANA BILLS
The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates
was unchanged at 6.56 percent, the central bank said on
Tuesday.
IVORY COAST TELECOMS
Ivory Coast will award third-generation mobile telecoms
licences by the end of the year, information technology and
communications minister Bruno Kone said on Tuesday.
MALI TELECOMS
Mali aims to finalise the award of a third mobile telecoms
licence by November, the West African state's communications
and technology ministry said on its website.
SIERRA LEONE BONDS
Sierra Leone is considering the launch of domestic bonds open
to foreign investors and forecasts growth for this year of 6-7
percent but inflation remains high, the country's central bank
governor said on Tuesday.
