NAIROBI, Sept 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: NAIROBI - Kenya auctions 10 billion shillings of 2-year Treasury bonds and 4 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills THE HAGUE - ICC confirmation hearings start for three Kenyan post-election violence suspects, including Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta GLOBAL MARKETS The euro clawed back lost ground as investors waited for the end later on Wednesday of a Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to announce further steps to stimulate the flagging U.S. economic recovery. ITALY DOWNGRADE Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating on Tuesday in a surprise move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro zone, and the International Monetary Fund said Europe's leaders were failing to act decisively enough to resolve the crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures slipped closer to $110, reversing gains in the previous session after the International Monetary Fund warned that the United States and Europe could slip back into recession. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand briefly touched a new 14-month low against the dollar on Tuesday before wiping out most of those losses as comments that Italy is not likely to default on its debt helped ease some of the risk aversion that has beset emerging markets. AFRICA CRISIS Strong growth prospects and double-digit returns for investors will help shield Africa from the debt crisis enveloping the western world, the chief economist of the African Development Bank said on Tuesday. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria distributed 607 billion naira ($3.86 billion) from federal accounts to its three tiers of government for August, down from 616 billion in July, the accountant general said on Tuesday. * Nigeria's bond prices held mostly steady on Tuesday when thinning liquidity for short-term paper at the government auction drove investors to take positions at the secondary market, forcing yields down. * Nigeria's all-share index rises 0.31 percent to 20,875 points, its first gain in weeks, bouyed up by local conglomerate Transcorp and some banking stocks. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling hit an all-time low of 96.11 against the dollar on Tuesday as importers gave up on expectations for central bank intervention to support the local currency and bought dollars, traders said. KENYA TEA, COFFEE * The average price for top grade Kenyan tea in the world's largest exporter of black tea slid to $3.22 per kg at this week's auction from $3.39 previously, brokers said on Tuesday. * The average price for Kenyan top grade AA coffee COF-AA-KE fell for the second straight sale in row to $444.77 per 50-kg bag at Tuesday's coffee auction from $479.56 per 50-kg bag last week, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange said. ZAMBIA ELECTION Zambians voted on Tuesday in a closely contested election between President Rupiah Banda and opposition leader Michael Sata, who has been a critic of foreign investment in Africa's biggest copper producer, most notably from China. For more Zambia election stories, BOTSWANA BILLS The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates was unchanged at 6.56 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST TELECOMS Ivory Coast will award third-generation mobile telecoms licences by the end of the year, information technology and communications minister Bruno Kone said on Tuesday. MALI TELECOMS Mali aims to finalise the award of a third mobile telecoms licence by November, the West African state's communications and technology ministry said on its website. SIERRA LEONE BONDS Sierra Leone is considering the launch of domestic bonds open to foreign investors and forecasts growth for this year of 6-7 percent but inflation remains high, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

