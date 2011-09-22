NAIROBI, Sept 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: ACCRA - Ghana due to release Q2 gross domestic product data. NAIROBI - Kenya to offer 5 billion shillings of 91-day Treasury bills LUSAKA - Zambian Treasury bill auction results GLOBAL MARKETS Stocks tumbled and the dollar surged on Thursday after a warning from the Federal Reserve that the United States faced a grim economic outlook with "significant downside risks" and data offered more evidence of a slowdown in China. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slumped more than $1 on Thursday on concerns oil consumption may fall as steps announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve may not be enough to jump-start an economy the central bank said faces significant downside risks. ZAMBIA ELECTION Opposition leader Michael Sata took a strong lead in Zambia's presidential election on Wednesday, although with only 10 percent of votes counted it was unclear if he could achieve a historic transfer of power. For more Zambia election stories, click on EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand bounced from a two-year low against the dollar on Thursday, but was still under pressure a day after recording its biggest daily fall since October 2008. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira closed at its lowest level in more than two years against the dollar on Wednesday as demand for the greenback surged at the official window and in the interbank market. * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to $34.11 billion by Sept. 19, up from $32.3 billion on Sept. 2, the central bank's latest figures showed on Wednesday. * Dangote Flour rises almost five percent on Wednesday, its first climb in 4-days as investors take advantage of recent declines. * Lafarge Cement Wapco , the Nigerian unit of the world's biggest cement maker Lafarge , plans to issue a 50 billion naira ($318 million) bond to refinance loans it took to construct a factory aimed at doubling it capacity. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling fell to its lowest close on record on Wednesday after central bank attempst to support the currency by selling dollars was countered by demand for dollars mainly from the telecom sector. * The weighted average yields on a re-opened two-year bond and 182-day Treasury bills climbed in line with market expectations at auctions that were heavily under-subscribed, with liquidity tight in Kenya's money markets, traders said. * Weighted average interbank rates climbed to 7.3024 percent on Wednesday, the highest since Sept. 7. UGANDA BILLS Ugandan 91-day Treasury bill yields hit 17.4 percent. MOZAMBIQUE BILLS The yield on Mozambique 3-month Treasury bills rose to 14.29 percent from 14.24 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Wednesday. MALAWI IMF The International Monetary Fund is ready to discuss working with Malawi to try to get its stalled IMF program back on track, the fund's vice-president for Africa Antoinette Sayeh said on Wednesday. NAMIBIA STRIKE The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) on Wednesday threatened Rio Tinto's Rossing uranium mine with strike action, prompting the company to seek court action to stop it.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on