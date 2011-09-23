NAIROBI, Sept 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EURO CRISIS World leaders and finance chiefs on Thursday pushed Europe to quell its debt crisis and big emerging economies said they might provide more money to help stop the chaos from spreading. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell to a 16-month low and emerging market currencies tumbled on Friday amid fears of a global recession, but a pledge from the G20 to preserve financial stability helped stem the scale of losses. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $106 on Friday as investors took the opportunity to buy on the dip after a plunge in the previous session took prices to their lowest since early August. ZAMBIA ELECTION Zambian opposition leader Michael Sata was declared the winner of Zambia's presidential election early on Friday, ousting incumbent Rupiah Banda as the leader of Africa's biggest copper producer in polls marred by public violence. For more Zambia election stories, click on EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's Reserve Bank left its repo rate unchanged on Thursday and struck a dovish note as it balanced its concerns for domestic economic growth with an expected increase in inflation stemming from a sharply weaker rand. AFRICA CURRENCIES Most frontier Africa currencies are likely to remain under pressure next week, with Kenya and Uganda's shillings both likely to extend a series of record lows against the dollar as foreign investors flee high-risk assets. NIGERIA BANKS Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Thursday it will issue 3 billion new shares to acquire Equitorial Trust Bank (ETB), the troubled privately-held lender which it agreed to buy last month. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling set a record low of 98.50 against the dollar on Thursday, pulled down by euro weakness and importer demand for the greenback. * The yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 13.193 percent this week from 12.570 percent at the previous auction, even though the latest sale was over-subscribed, the central bank said on Thursday. * Weighted average interbank rates fell to 6.9223 percent on Thursday. KENYA PRICES Kenya's new price control law that allows government to cap the cost of essential commodities is well intentioned with consumer prices soaring but will fail to tackle inflation and is the latest in a string of botched policies, analysts say. [ID:nL5E7KJ2HB GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's economy grew by an unadjusted 33.5 percent in the year to the second quarter of 2011 as the West African nation became an oil producer, the country's statistics office said on Thursday. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling slid to a fresh record low against the dollar on Thursday. MAURITIUS CORRUPTION Mauritius authorities arrested a former finance minister, who is also the president's son, on Thursday over corruption charges, a move which may assuage public discontent over graft allegations but may also cause political instability. GUINEA BAUXITE Bauxite production in Guinea, the world's top supplier of the aluminum ore, rose 5.2 percent year-on-year during the first half of 2011 to 9.7 million tonnes, the government said in a report released on Thursday.

