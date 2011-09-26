NAIROBI, Sept 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - State-run Tea Board of Kenya due to release the sector's latest performance statistics. *NIGERIA - Access Bank shareholdiers to vote on deal to buy Intercontinental Bank in a deal to recapitalise its rescued rival by Sept 30. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro fell on Monday as investors reacted cautiously to reports that European leaders were working on new ways to stop the fallout from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis wreaking more damage on the world economy. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT A 12-year infrastructure bond is likely to be undersubscribed at an auction in Kenya next week due to tight liquidity and high inflation, while Zambia's bond market will be paying close attention to the new president's first moves. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand jumped more than 2 percent against the dollar on Friday, rebounding from 28-month lows overnight as investors tip-toed back to high-yielding assets they had dumped on a global wave of risk aversion this week. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's all-share index continued its free fall on Friday, shedding 2.42 percent to a new year-low of 20,202.50 points, dragged down by heavyweight food, cement and banking stocks. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria's central bank would be ready to raise its benchmark interest rate again as it aims for a rate above inflation, the bank's deputy governor said. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling ended a volatile day's trade slightly firmer, though it was weakening at the close of Friday after what traders said was an unconvincing comment from the central bank. It closed at 98.60/99.00 against the dollar, still stronger than Thursday's close of 99.00/20. The Nairobi Stock Exchange's benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was down 0.37 percent to 3,417.60 points on Friday. KENYA CURRENCY Kenya's central bank said it was committed to a market-determined foreign exchange rate only as long as it was supported by fundamentals, in remarks that spooked some observers who feared a retreat from free-market policies. TANZANIA MINING Tanzania is not rushing to increase taxes on mining companies, but is talking to the firms and expects to have an arrangement in place by the end of the financial year in mid-2012, the finance minister said. GHANA MARKETS The Ghana cedi currency slumped to an all-time low against the dollar on Friday on increased global demand for the greenback and offshore buying of the U.S. currency from Ghanaian banks, traders said. MAURITIUS ECONOMY The central bank of Mauritius cannot rule out further interest rate increases or say it is prepared for a cut despite flagging growth in its European trading partners, the bank governor said. ZAMBIA POLITICS Zambian opposition leader Michael Sata, a critic of Chinese investment, was sworn in as president on Friday after an upset poll victory that ushered in a smooth handover of power in Africa's biggest copper producer. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO MINING Democratic Republic of Congo has been experiencing "robust" economic growth largely thanks to its mining sector but a global downturn could reduce demand for the copper and cobalt that it exports, Finance Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon said on Saturday.

