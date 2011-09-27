NAIROBI, Sept 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Annual meeting of Internet Governance
Forum in Nairobi.
KENYA - Three trade blocs of COMESA, EAC and SADC
hold a two-day investment conference in Nairobi.
SOUTH AFRICA - Weekly government bond auction
KENYA - Result of Kenya's infrastructure bonds
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded and the euro clung to gains
on Tuesday on hopes that euro zone officials will
act to corral Greece's debt woes and prevent
another full-blown banking crisis.
WORLD ECONOMY
Euro-zone officials are working to magnify the
firepower of the region's rescue fund, European
Central Bank policymakers said on Monday, while
U.S. President Barack Obama piled on pressure for
Europe to staunch a sovereign debt crisis that
threatens the world economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose above $105 on Tuesday, as
concerns over Europe's debt crisis eased
temporarily and a weaker U.S. dollar sparked
buying of dollar-denominated assets.
LIBYA
Libyan provisional government forces have closed
in on Muammar Gaddafi's loyalists holed up in
Sirte, one of the last two bastions of the deposed
leader.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya's shilling extended this year's steep
decline on Monday it fell 1.7 percent to below the
key 100 mark to the dollar, against a backdrop of
falling commodity prices -- bad for Africa as a
while -- and global growth and European debt woes.
SOUTH AFRICA RAND
The rand ended firmer against the dollar on
Monday, after a volatile session, as investors
encouraged by efforts to curb the European debt
crisis came back to emerging markets.
SOUTH AFRICA ARCELORMITTAL
ArcelorMittal South Africa, a unit of the world's
largest steelmaker, said it would not proceed with
a much criticised black economic empowerment deal
after its conditions were not met. [IDnL5E7KQ3UV]
NIGERIAN NAIRA
The Central Bank of Nigeria sold naira outside the
weakest edge of its target on Monday, but said it
has no yet decided to change its policy of keeping
the local currency inside a 3 percent band around
150 to the U.S. dollar.
UGANDA TULLOW
Uganda wants British oil explorer Tullow Oil,
France's Total, and Chinese group CN00C to drop a
clause shielding them from sudden changes in
policy before approving a $10 billion oil project,
sources said on Monday.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Weather conditions in Ivory Coast bode well for
the 2011/2012 cocoa season, farmers and exporters
said on Monday, noting the current state of the
crop suggested output could even vie with this
season's record tally.
KENYA INTERNET
Internet activists will this week make an
11th-hour attempt to stop governments seizing more
control of the Web that has fuelled Arab
revolutions, enabled mass leaks of U.S. diplomatic
cables and allowed online piracy to thrive.
The Internet Governance Forum that begins in
Nairobi on Tuesday brings together companies,
non-profit groups, academics, engineers,
government representatives and ordinary citizens.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on