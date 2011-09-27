NAIROBI, Sept 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Annual meeting of Internet Governance Forum in Nairobi. KENYA - Three trade blocs of COMESA, EAC and SADC hold a two-day investment conference in Nairobi. SOUTH AFRICA - Weekly government bond auction KENYA - Result of Kenya's infrastructure bonds GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rebounded and the euro clung to gains on Tuesday on hopes that euro zone officials will act to corral Greece's debt woes and prevent another full-blown banking crisis. WORLD ECONOMY Euro-zone officials are working to magnify the firepower of the region's rescue fund, European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday, while U.S. President Barack Obama piled on pressure for Europe to staunch a sovereign debt crisis that threatens the world economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $105 on Tuesday, as concerns over Europe's debt crisis eased temporarily and a weaker U.S. dollar sparked buying of dollar-denominated assets. LIBYA Libyan provisional government forces have closed in on Muammar Gaddafi's loyalists holed up in Sirte, one of the last two bastions of the deposed leader. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's shilling extended this year's steep decline on Monday it fell 1.7 percent to below the key 100 mark to the dollar, against a backdrop of falling commodity prices -- bad for Africa as a while -- and global growth and European debt woes. SOUTH AFRICA RAND The rand ended firmer against the dollar on Monday, after a volatile session, as investors encouraged by efforts to curb the European debt crisis came back to emerging markets. SOUTH AFRICA ARCELORMITTAL ArcelorMittal South Africa, a unit of the world's largest steelmaker, said it would not proceed with a much criticised black economic empowerment deal after its conditions were not met. [IDnL5E7KQ3UV] NIGERIAN NAIRA The Central Bank of Nigeria sold naira outside the weakest edge of its target on Monday, but said it has no yet decided to change its policy of keeping the local currency inside a 3 percent band around 150 to the U.S. dollar. UGANDA TULLOW Uganda wants British oil explorer Tullow Oil, France's Total, and Chinese group CN00C to drop a clause shielding them from sudden changes in policy before approving a $10 billion oil project, sources said on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA Weather conditions in Ivory Coast bode well for the 2011/2012 cocoa season, farmers and exporters said on Monday, noting the current state of the crop suggested output could even vie with this season's record tally. KENYA INTERNET Internet activists will this week make an 11th-hour attempt to stop governments seizing more control of the Web that has fuelled Arab revolutions, enabled mass leaks of U.S. diplomatic cables and allowed online piracy to thrive.

The Internet Governance Forum that begins in Nairobi on Tuesday brings together companies, non-profit groups, academics, engineers, government representatives and ordinary citizens.

