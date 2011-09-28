NAIROBI, Sept 28 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - August producer price index due. TANZANIA - Regular auction of Treasury bills. KENYA - Result of 12-year infrastructure bond auction. KENYA - Auction of 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills THE HAGUE - Kenyan Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta due to take the stand in post-election violence confirmation hearings at the International Criminal Court. KENYA - Annual meeting of Internet Governance Forum in Nairobi. KENYA - Three trade blocs of COMESA, EAC and SADC hold investment conference in Nairobi. IVORY COAST - Launch of post-conflict Truth and Reconcilation Commission GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks edged higher and a rally in the euro stalled on Wednesday, as investors looked for more signs that European leaders were tackling a debt crisis that threatens the financial system before committing bolder market bets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $107 on Wednesday, after sharp gains a day earlier, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors sought refuge in the greenback amid lingering concerns over a debt crisis in the euro zone. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed more than three percent on the dollar on Tuesday and was the biggest gainer in a basket of emerging market currencies watched by Reuters, as investors returned to riskier assets on hopes Europe's debt crisis will be solved. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's central bank is committed to maintaining a freely traded exchange rate and sees current intervention efforts as a temporary measure to fight market panic, the central bank's governor said on Tuesday. * A debut Kenyan infrastructure bond targeting its diaspora is likely to receive a cool response at auction on Wednesday, with the plunging shilling outweighing any fuzzy sense of patriotism among Kenyans working overseas. * The African regional trade bloc Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) is considering issuing a regional infrastructure bond and is seeking advisers, a senior trade official said on Tuesday. * Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance said on Tuesday that shilling depreciation was slowing the flow of real estate developments and could hurt the industry as construction materials costs rise. NIGERIA MARKETS shareholders of rescued Nigeria's Oceanic Bank on Tuesday approved the planned merger with pan-African banking group Ecobank Transnational Incoporated. NAMIBIA EUROBOND Namibia launched an investor roadshow on Tuesday to sound out the level of interest in a debut Eurobond offering, Thomson Reuters market analysis service IFR reported. BOTSWANA BILLS The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates was unchanged at 6.56 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's finance ministry expects the world's top grower to produce 1.4 million tonnes of cocoa next season, slightly down on this year's record of around 1.5 million tonnes, a ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday. SOUTH SUDAN CURRENCY South Sudan wants to stop the pound weakening by setting an exchange rate target of 2.9-3.3 against the dollar and will intervene to ensure the currency stays in that band, a senior government official said on Tuesday. GUINEA PROTEST Three people died in Guinea on Tuesday, according to hospital and police sources, when security forces used truncheons and tear gas to break up an opposition protest in the capital. MAURITANIA PROTEST One man was killed on Tuesday when Mauritanian police fired live rounds and tear gas grenades at protesters opposing a government census effort they say discriminates against blacks.

