NAIROBI, Sept 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. *NAMIBIA - Namibia auctions 200 million Namibian dollars of 273-day Treasury bills. *ZAMBIA - Zambia auctioning 45 billion kwacha of 91-day, 50 billion of 182-day, 55 billion of 273-day and 100 billion kwacha of 364-day Treasury bills. *BOTSWANA - Botswana releases economic growth figures for the second quarter. The government forecasts growth of 7.2 percent this year, much higher than IMF's forecast of 6.5 percent. *ZAMBIA - Zambia due to release its inflation data September. Annual consumer inflation braked to 8.3 percent in August from 9.0 percent in July. *ZIMBABWE - Finance Minister Tendai Biti holds a news conference on preparations for the 2012 budget. Biti is set to present the budget in December after consulting government colleagues, the private sector and labour groups. *ZAMBIA- Zambia's newly-elected President Michael Sata due to hold a news conference. *MAURITIUS - Mauritius Commercial Bank full year earnings results expected. MCB, the biggest bank in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region by assets, made a pretax profit of 4.1 billion rupees ($134.9 million) for the year ended June, compared with 4.9 billion rupees a year earlier. *THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - Kenya's finance minister Uhuru Kenyatta speak at the International Criminal Court, as his own witness, over the country's post-election violence.

The ICC is holding confirmation of charges hearings to see whether a second group three of the six suspects the ICC prosecutor says were behind Kenya's 2007-08 post election violence should stand trial. *SEYCHELLES - Seychelles votes in a parliamentary election, seen likely to consolidate ruling party's majority in the national assembly given opposition rifts, boycott. --------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and commodities fell on Thursday on growing worries that Europe's intractable debt problems will plunge the world into a second global financial crisis. ? EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks fell 1.6 percent on Wednesday, failing to sustain a rally from the previous session as uncertainty about a resolution for the euro zone debt crisis cast a pall over markets. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria sold $700 million at 154.60 to the dollar at its official forex widow on Wednesday, firmer than at the previous auction, but traders remained sceptical about the regulator's intentions to defend the local currency.

Also, Nigerian fund managers have been switching into government bonds in recent months, boosting liquidity in the domestic debt market, as stocks struggle to recover from a 21-month low touched two weeks ago. NIGERIA SECURITY An email, saying it was sent by a Nigerian militant group based in the oil-producing Niger Delta, said on Wednesday it would bomb the capital Abuja on Independence Day on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, negotiating with a Nigerian Islamist sect behind a spate of bombings in Africa's most populous nation is unlikely to succeed due to the sect's disjointed structure and radical views. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling rallied against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank said it would trade hard currency directly with targeted economic sectors, but traders said the gains would be tough to sustain.

At market's close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.20/40 to the dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 102.70/90.

On the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share index extended its fall to a seventh straight day, falling 1.1 percent to a 21-month low of 3,323.44 points. KENYA DEBT Kenya's central bank sold a 12-year infrastructure bond for the first time on Wednesday, paying a weighted average yield of 16.640 percent and raising less funds than it hoped, broadly in line with market expectations.

The central bank also sold a 182-day Treasury bill , with yields rising to 13.493 percent from 12.622 percent previously. The bank received bids worth 3.6 billion shillings, represent a 120 percent subscription rate. KENYA BANK Kenya's biggest mortgage lender Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) sees housing demand continuing to outstrip supply even as the rising cost of construction materials shifts demand towards affordable housing. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Tullow Oil PLC rose after the company said a well drilled off the coast of Ghana confirmed an extension of its Enyenra oil field.

Tullow gained 0.06 cedis to 31.10 cedis ($19.6) on 340 shares traded.

The broader GSE Composite index extended a recent slide, however, by 7.2 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,086.23 points. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana annual producer price inflation index rose 17.24 percent in August, from a revised July figure of 13.94 percent, with mining and quarrying recording the highest year-on-year jump, Ghana's statistics office said on Wednesday. GHANA PETROLEUM British oil firm Tullow Oil PLC said a well drilled off the coast of Ghana confirmed an extension to its Enyenra oil field, bringing it closer to commercialisation of another oil field in the West African country. MAURITIUS ECONOMY The unemployment rate in Mauritius fell to 8.0 percent in the second quarter of 2011 from 8.3 percent in the first three months of the year, official data showed on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE ECONOMY Mozambique Finance Minister Manuel Chang forecast the country's economy would grow 7.5 percent in 2012 from a projected 7.4 percent in 2011. ZIMBABWE COMPANY OWNERSHIP Zimbabwe is hurting investor confidence and stalling recovery by promoting a law to force the transfer of foreign-owned firms to local ownership, Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said on Wednesday. GUINEA PROTESTS Protesters barricading roads and burning tyres fought with security forces in Guinea's capital Conakry on Wednesday in the second straight day of street violence, witnesses and a police official said. NAMIBIA MINING STRIKE The management at Rio Tinto's Rossing uranium mine in Namibia said a labour court had decided in the company's favour and declared an ongoing strike at the operation illegal.

