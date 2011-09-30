NAIROBI, Sept 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *UGANDA - Uganda due to release September inflation data. Uganda's year on year inflation jumped to 21.4 percent in August. *MAURITIUS - Mauritius' statistics office due to release second quarter growth figures. Mauritius' economy grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter of 2011 compared with 3.6 percent a year earlier. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius holds a regular auction of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 800 million rupees. *KENYA - Leading mobile phone service provider Safaricom holds a news conference to highlight developments in Kenya's telecoms sector. - - -- - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell on Friday, extending the worst monthly performance since the most volatile days of the global financial crisis in October 2008, with Chinese shares racking up sharp losses. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Nigeria's naira is likely to hit record lows at the interbank market next week amid a dollar shortage in Africa's biggest oil producer, while Kenya's government is set to announce more measures to prop up the battered shilling. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand extended its early gains on the dollar on Thursday but met resistance at 7.80 as investors opted to wait for clear steps towards resolving the euro zone's debt situation before taking big positions on the rand. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira fell to its weakest ever in the interbank market on Thursday as concerns that the central bank is losing some of its resolve to support the local currency drained trader confidence. NIGERIA BANKING Nigeria's FCMB said on Thursday it had won shareholders' approval to buy rescued rival Finbank , paving the way for Finbank to recapitalise ahead of a central bank September deadline. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya formed a team of key officials on Thursday to halt the slide in the shilling and will unveil new measures early next week, the latest move to try and restore confidence in the east African country's ailing currency.

Prime Minister Raila Odinga's office said in a statement that efforts by the Central Bank of Kenya had not been sufficient to stop the rot and further action was needed.

Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate rose for the 11th month in a row in September to 17.3 percent. KENYA RATE Kenya's central bank said on Thursday it will hold its next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Oct. 5, following a special meeting earlier this month when it raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points. KENYA TELECOMS South Africa's Allied Technologies has replaced the head of its Kenyan data unit and named a new team to lead its east African operations, a day after blaming a drop in first-half profit on the unit's poor performance. MAURITIUS BANKS Mauritius Commercial Bank on Thursday said pretax profit in 2011 leapt 31 percent to 5.37 billion rupees ($184.5 million) from a year earlier and that a weakened economic outlook globally pointed to a more testing business environment ahead. Also, State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) SBMl.MZ, the Indian Ocean island's second-largest bank, on Thursday posted an 11.8 percent rise in pretax profit for the full year ended June 30 and said it would expand its business in India. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Business confidence in Mauritius fell in the third quarter for the first time since late 2010, undermined by fears that a strengthening rupee and turmoil in the euro zone will hurt growth, a survey showed on Thursday. TANZANIA MINING African Eagle Resources Plc is looking to raise about $600 million to develop its Dutwa project in Tanzania into a world class, low cost producer of nickel. CAMEROON SECURITY Gunmen dressed in military fatigues opened fire in Cameroon's economic capital Douala on Thursday in an apparent protest against President Paul Biya days before he seeks re-election, a security official and local media said. ZAMBIA CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR New Zambian president Michael Sata has fired respected central bank Governor Caleb Fundanga less than a week after taking office, a move that is unlikely to go down well with foreign investors in Africa's biggest copper producer. ZAMBIA MINING African Eagle Resources PLC has ruled out a initial public offering of its Zambian copper assets this year due to global market volatility. ZAMBIA-INFLATION Zambia's consumer inflation quickened to 8.8 percent year-on-year in September from 8.3 percent in August, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE SPENDING Government spending in Zimbabwe is a big concern while disunity regarding black empowerment is discouraging investment, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday.

