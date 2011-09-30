NAIROBI, Sept 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
*UGANDA - Uganda due to release September inflation data. Uganda's year on year
inflation jumped to 21.4 percent in August.
*MAURITIUS - Mauritius' statistics office due to release second quarter growth
figures. Mauritius' economy grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter of 2011
compared with 3.6 percent a year earlier.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius holds a regular auction of 91-day, 182-day and
364-day Treasury bills worth 800 million rupees.
*KENYA - Leading mobile phone service provider Safaricom holds a news
conference to highlight developments in Kenya's telecoms sector.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell on Friday, extending the worst monthly performance since the most
volatile days of the global financial crisis in October 2008, with Chinese shares
racking up sharp losses.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Nigeria's naira is likely to hit record lows at the interbank market next week amid
a dollar shortage in Africa's biggest oil producer, while Kenya's government is set
to announce more measures to prop up the battered shilling.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand extended its early gains on the dollar on Thursday but met
resistance at 7.80 as investors opted to wait for clear steps towards resolving the
euro zone's debt situation before taking big positions on the rand.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira fell to its weakest ever in the interbank market on
Thursday as concerns that the central bank is losing some of its resolve to support
the local currency drained trader confidence.
NIGERIA BANKING
Nigeria's FCMB said on Thursday it had won shareholders' approval to buy
rescued rival Finbank , paving the way for Finbank to recapitalise ahead
of a central bank September deadline.
KENYA ECONOMY
Kenya formed a team of key officials on Thursday to halt the slide in the shilling
and will unveil new measures early next week, the latest move to try and restore
confidence in the east African country's ailing currency.
Prime Minister Raila Odinga's office said in a statement that efforts by the
Central Bank of Kenya had not been sufficient to stop the rot and further action was
needed.
Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate rose for the 11th month in a row
in September to 17.3 percent.
KENYA RATE
Kenya's central bank said on Thursday it will hold its next Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting on Oct. 5, following a special meeting earlier this month
when it raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points.
KENYA TELECOMS
South Africa's Allied Technologies has replaced the head of its Kenyan data
unit and named a new team to lead its east African operations, a day after blaming a
drop in first-half profit on the unit's poor performance.
MAURITIUS BANKS
Mauritius Commercial Bank on Thursday said pretax profit in 2011 leapt 31 percent to
5.37 billion rupees ($184.5 million) from a year earlier and that a weakened
economic outlook globally pointed to a more testing business environment ahead.
Also, State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) SBMl.MZ, the Indian Ocean island's
second-largest bank, on Thursday posted an 11.8 percent rise in pretax profit for
the full year ended June 30 and said it would expand its business in India.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Business confidence in Mauritius fell in the third quarter for the first time since
late 2010, undermined by fears that a strengthening rupee and turmoil in the euro
zone will hurt growth, a survey showed on Thursday.
TANZANIA MINING
African Eagle Resources Plc is looking to raise about $600 million to
develop its Dutwa project in Tanzania into a world class, low cost producer of
nickel.
CAMEROON SECURITY
Gunmen dressed in military fatigues opened fire in Cameroon's economic capital
Douala on Thursday in an apparent protest against President Paul Biya days before he
seeks re-election, a security official and local media said.
ZAMBIA CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR
New Zambian president Michael Sata has fired respected central bank Governor Caleb
Fundanga less than a week after taking office, a move that is unlikely to go down
well with foreign investors in Africa's biggest copper producer.
ZAMBIA MINING
African Eagle Resources PLC has ruled out a initial public offering of its
Zambian copper assets this year due to global market volatility.
ZAMBIA-INFLATION
Zambia's consumer inflation quickened to 8.8 percent year-on-year in September from
8.3 percent in August, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.
ZIMBABWE SPENDING
Government spending in Zimbabwe is a big concern while disunity regarding black
empowerment is discouraging investment, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on
Thursday.
