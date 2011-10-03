NAIROBI, Oct 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks extended losses, partly dragged lower by a plunge in Hong Kong shares, and the euro fell on Monday on deepening concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis will dampen global growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell more than a dollar on Monday to below $102 as growing fears of the euro debt crisis spreading to other parts of the region and dampening global oil demand weighed heavily on investors. GLOBAL ECONOMY The one European leader with the power to staunch the euro-zone debt crisis and prevent the world economy from sliding into a deep recession is Jean-Claude Trichet. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Tight liquidity in Kenya and Zambia is expected to reduce demand for their treasury bills next week and Zambian investors are also showing signs of nerves after the upset election victory of opposition leader Michael Sata. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stock prices edged lower on Friday, concluding the worst quarterly performance for over a year, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis weighed on resource companies and others sensitive to global demand. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY The rand fell against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its worst quarter in over two years as investors trim exposure to risk going into a weekend, remaining unconvinced that the euro region's debt crisis will be solved. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank lending rates eased marginally to an average of 11.50 percent last week from 11.66 percent the previous week following a cash inflow boost from August budgetary disbursal. * The country sold 53.63 billion naira in Treasury bills of all maturities. * Nigeria's Union Bank on Friday became the last lender rescued in a $4 billion 2009 bailout to get recapitalisation approval. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen shot and hacked to death 18 people in a village in northwest Nigeria on Sunday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened on as importers bought dollars for month-end obligations, but traders said the currency could firm this week. KENYA MOBILE TARIFFS Safaricom , Kenya's biggest mobile services provider, raised local and international call tariffs due to double-digit inflation and a weak currency.

UGANDA INFLATION Uganda's inflation rate soared to 28.3 percent in September, its highest since 1993, piling pressure on policymakers to apply a dose of shock therapy and hoist interest rates next week to cool consumer prices and support the ailing shilling. GHANA T-BILLS Bank of Ghana said on Friday the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 9.37 percent at a Sept 30 auction from 9.40 percent at the last auction. MAURITIUS T-BILLS The weighted yield on Mauritian 91-day Treasury bills fell to 3.98 percent on Friday from 4.06 percent at the previous auction. RWANDA GENOCIDE The U.N. war crimes tribunal for Rwanda on Friday acquitted two former ministers of key roles in the 1994 genocide, a verdict described by the country's chief prosecutor as "shocking", but convicted two other former cabinet members.

