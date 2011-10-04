NAIROBI, Oct 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
UGANDA - Bank of Uganda scheduled to announce its
benchmark lending rate for October at about 0715
GMT. The bank is expected to raise the rate after
inflation jumped to 28.3 percent in September.
BOTSWANA - Results of Treasury bills auction to be
issued.
ZIMBABWE - Finance Minister Tendai Biti presents a
pre-budget statement to parliament. He will
outline expenditure targets for 2012.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global stocks fell to a 15-month low on Tuesday,
pinning Asian stocks near a 16-month low, as
investors shed riskier assets on growing doubts
over Greece's ability to avoid default, fuelling
fears of global financial turmoil and recession.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell more than a dollar to below $101
a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by growing fears
that a Greek debt default could spread and ignite
a global recession.
GLOBAL ECONOMY
Global manufacturing shrank for the first time in
over two years in September, reinforcing fears of
another recession despite a modest bounce in U.S.
factory activity.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks rose for the first time in
four sessions, gaining nearly 1 percent as a
softer rand boosted miners such as Harmony Gold
.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY
South Africa's rand fell over 1.5 percent to a
one-week low against the dollar as emerging
markets took the brunt of investors' fears about
Greece and persistent selling of local bonds by
foreign accounts added pressure on the currency.
NIGERIA POWER COMPANY
Zambia's distributor of power to the mines,
Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) ,
could take on more debt for the purchase of
Nigeria's state power company units that are
scheduled for privatisation.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell nearly one percent
against the dollar on Monday on dollar demand
from energy sector importers and the interbank
market, while stocks were marginally lower
KENYA RATES
All 12 analysts polled by Reuters expect the
Monetary Policy Committee to raise the central
bank rate on Oct.5, which is seen rising to a
median 7.63 percent. Respondents had a range of
7.25-10.0 percent.
KENYA SECURITY
Kenya said the weekend kidnapping of a French
woman was a serious provocation by Somalia's
Islamist al Shabaab group which threatens the east
African country's multi-million dollar tourism
industry.
ZAMBIA BANK SALE
Newly elected Zambian President Michael Sata has
scrapped the $5.4 million sale of unlisted Finance
Bank to South Africa's FirstRand Ltd , in
his latest move against the policies of the
previous administration.
GHANA CURRENCY
The Ghanaian cedi pushed down to new all-time lows
as even the prospect of a bond auction open to
offshore investors failed to shield Ghana from a
broad-based sell-off of frontier and emerging
currencies.
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)