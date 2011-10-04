NAIROBI, Oct 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA - Bank of Uganda scheduled to announce its benchmark lending rate for October at about 0715 GMT. The bank is expected to raise the rate after inflation jumped to 28.3 percent in September. BOTSWANA - Results of Treasury bills auction to be issued. ZIMBABWE - Finance Minister Tendai Biti presents a pre-budget statement to parliament. He will outline expenditure targets for 2012. GLOBAL MARKETS Global stocks fell to a 15-month low on Tuesday, pinning Asian stocks near a 16-month low, as investors shed riskier assets on growing doubts over Greece's ability to avoid default, fuelling fears of global financial turmoil and recession. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell more than a dollar to below $101 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by growing fears that a Greek debt default could spread and ignite a global recession. GLOBAL ECONOMY Global manufacturing shrank for the first time in over two years in September, reinforcing fears of another recession despite a modest bounce in U.S. factory activity. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks rose for the first time in four sessions, gaining nearly 1 percent as a softer rand boosted miners such as Harmony Gold . SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY South Africa's rand fell over 1.5 percent to a one-week low against the dollar as emerging markets took the brunt of investors' fears about Greece and persistent selling of local bonds by foreign accounts added pressure on the currency. NIGERIA POWER COMPANY Zambia's distributor of power to the mines, Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) , could take on more debt for the purchase of Nigeria's state power company units that are scheduled for privatisation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell nearly one percent against the dollar on Monday on dollar demand from energy sector importers and the interbank market, while stocks were marginally lower KENYA RATES All 12 analysts polled by Reuters expect the Monetary Policy Committee to raise the central bank rate on Oct.5, which is seen rising to a median 7.63 percent. Respondents had a range of 7.25-10.0 percent. KENYA SECURITY Kenya said the weekend kidnapping of a French woman was a serious provocation by Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab group which threatens the east African country's multi-million dollar tourism industry. ZAMBIA BANK SALE Newly elected Zambian President Michael Sata has scrapped the $5.4 million sale of unlisted Finance Bank to South Africa's FirstRand Ltd , in his latest move against the policies of the previous administration. GHANA CURRENCY The Ghanaian cedi pushed down to new all-time lows as even the prospect of a bond auction open to offshore investors failed to shield Ghana from a broad-based sell-off of frontier and emerging currencies.

