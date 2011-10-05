NAIROBI, Oct 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: Kenya - Central Bank's rate-setting committee meets for the second time in four weeks. Markets expect the MPC to raise the bank's rate after inflation jumped in September and the shilling weakened against the dollar. * Central bank auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. UGANDA - Central bank auctions 95 billion shillings worth of Treasury bills of all tenors. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks trimmed earlier gains on Wednesday as investors remained sceptical about whether European leaders are going far enough in their efforts to stop the region's sovereign debt woes from sparking a full-blown banking crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil fell on Tuesday, closing below $100 a barrel for the first time since February, while copper ended at a 15-month low and gold dropped 3 percent, as mounting worries that Greece could default outweighed hopes for more Federal Reserve stimulus. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar and government bonds edged higher as tentative calm returned to the market although local assets are still vulnerable to contagion fears over Greece's heavy debt burden. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks tumbled to their lowest close in nearly two months, falling 2.6 percent as global growth concerns and fears of contagion from the Greek debt crisis hit prices across the board, including safe-haven gold miners. NIGERIA BONDS Nigeria's oil-rich Delta State has issued a 50 billion naira ($313 million) bond at 14 percent, the first tranche of a 100 billion naira debt issuance program to finance development projects, the state government said. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling fell against the dollar for a third session on Tuesday, weighed down by energy sector demand, with eyes on a central bank meeting expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday. KENYA KENOLKOBIL African fuel marketer KenolKobil is expanding along the east African coast with the hope of eventually becoming a takeover target for an Asian or Middle Eastern firm, its chairman and managing director said. UGANDA RATES Uganda's central bank slammed on the monetary brakes on Tuesday with a four percentage point hike in a key interest rate aimed at reining in high inflation. NAMIBIA EUROBOND Namibia is unlikely to issue a debut Eurobond this week, following a non-deal roadshow which ended on Monday, an analyst at one of the roadshow arrangers said. AFRICA COCOA West African plantations will churn out huge amounts of cocoa during the early months of this season thanks to near-ideal growing weather, and the full harvest is likely to rival last year's record volumes. GHANA STOCKS Shares in Standard Chartered Bank fell nearly 10 percent, dragging the Ghana bourse lower, after a recent threat of a strike by the bank's unionised workers over salary negotiations.

