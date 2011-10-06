NAIROBI, Oct 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. Yields on the 182-day and 364-day bills headed higher at auction on Wednesday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Thursday, as optimism over Europe's efforts to aid the euro zone's financial sector and U.S. data suggesting the economy could avoid recession spurred short-covering and value-hunting. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude oil futures settled more than 5 percent higher on Wednesday after three days of losses, buoyed by an unexpectedly large drawdown in domestic crude stocks, by stronger-than-expected economic data and by follow-through technical buying. APPLE STEVE JOBS Steve Jobs, the transcendent Silicon Valley entrepreneur who reinvented the world's computing, music and mobile phone industries and changed the daily habits of millions around the globe, died on Wednesday at the age of 56. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY/BONDS South African government bonds and the rand currency ended firmer, boosted after a minister said the government would keep a lid on spending and tracking gains elsewhere as global risk appetite picked up. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African share prices rose with investors snapping up stocks they felt had been over-sold and as positive sentiment seeped back into global markets after Europe said it would protect the region's lenders from the euro zone crisis. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira could be allowed to devalue if oil prices and foreign exchange reserves continue to fall and monetary intervention attempts are exhausted, the central bank said. NIGERIA BONDS Nigeria plans to sell between 156-215 billion naira ($979 million-$1.35 billion) in 3-, 5- and 10-year sovereign bonds <0#NGTSY=> in the fourth quarter of the year, the Debt Management Office said. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's central bank raised key lending rates by 4 percentage points to 11 percent. * The shilling gained against the dollar after the rate rise while stocks extended falls. * Yields on the 182- and 364-day Treasury bills headed higher while the subscription rate for the 1-year bills was pretty dismal at 4 percent. * For a list of key political risks to watch in Kenya this month, click : * Kenyan car retailer CMC Holdings warned of a sharp profit fall in its last financial year. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius' annual average inflation rate rose to 6.2 percent in September from 5.8 percent in August, accelerating for the 15th straight month. ZAMBIA METAL EXPORTS Zambia's new government has temporarily suspended metal export permits ahead of the release of new guidelines, the mining ministry said in the latest move aimed at increasing transparency in Africa's top copper producer. UGANDA ECONOMY The African Development Bank (applauded Uganda's four percentage point interest rate hike aimed at taming rampant inflation and said the cycle of monetary tightening was expected to trim economic growth in 2011. UGANDA T-BILLS The yield on Uganda's 91-day Treasury bills leapt to 21.415 percent at auction on Wednesday from 17.412 percent previously. GHANA STOCKS The GSE Composite index lost further ground, slipping 25.88 points, or 2.4 percent, to a nine-month low of 1,040.74 dragged by falls in financial, energy and beverage stocks. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe's economy will grow at a slower pace in 2012 than this year as politics puts a drag on full recovery and inflation should stay in single figures, partly due to prudent fiscal policy, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said.

