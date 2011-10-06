NAIROBI, Oct 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central bank auctions 91-day Treasury
bills worth 4 billion shillings. Yields on the
182-day and 364-day bills headed higher at auction
on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday, as optimism over
Europe's efforts to aid the euro zone's financial
sector and U.S. data suggesting the economy could
avoid recession spurred short-covering and
value-hunting.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude oil futures settled more than 5 percent
higher on Wednesday after three days of losses,
buoyed by an unexpectedly large drawdown in
domestic crude stocks, by stronger-than-expected
economic data and by follow-through technical
buying.
APPLE STEVE JOBS
Steve Jobs, the transcendent Silicon Valley
entrepreneur who reinvented the world's computing,
music and mobile phone industries and changed the
daily habits of millions around the globe, died on
Wednesday at the age of 56.
EMERGING MARKETS
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY/BONDS
South African government bonds and the rand
currency ended firmer, boosted after a minister
said the government would keep a lid on spending
and tracking gains elsewhere as global risk
appetite picked up.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African share prices rose with investors
snapping up stocks they felt had been over-sold
and as positive sentiment seeped back into global
markets after Europe said it would protect the
region's lenders from the euro zone crisis.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira could be allowed to
devalue if oil prices and foreign exchange
reserves continue to fall and monetary
intervention attempts are exhausted, the central
bank said.
NIGERIA BONDS
Nigeria plans to sell between 156-215 billion
naira ($979 million-$1.35 billion) in 3-, 5- and
10-year sovereign bonds <0#NGTSY=> in the fourth
quarter of the year, the Debt Management Office
said.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's central bank raised key lending rates by
4 percentage points to 11 percent.
* The shilling gained against the dollar
after the rate rise while stocks extended falls.
* Yields on the 182- and 364-day Treasury bills
headed higher while the subscription rate for the
1-year bills was pretty dismal at 4 percent.
* Kenyan car retailer CMC Holdings warned
of a sharp profit fall in its last financial year.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Mauritius' annual average inflation rate
rose to 6.2 percent in September from
5.8 percent in August, accelerating for the 15th
straight month.
ZAMBIA METAL EXPORTS
Zambia's new government has temporarily suspended
metal export permits ahead of the release of new
guidelines, the mining ministry said in the latest
move aimed at increasing transparency in Africa's
top copper producer.
UGANDA ECONOMY
The African Development Bank (applauded Uganda's
four percentage point interest rate hike aimed at
taming rampant inflation and said the cycle of
monetary tightening was expected to trim economic
growth in 2011.
UGANDA T-BILLS
The yield on Uganda's 91-day Treasury bills leapt
to 21.415 percent at auction on Wednesday from
17.412 percent previously.
GHANA STOCKS
The GSE Composite index lost further
ground, slipping 25.88 points, or 2.4 percent, to
a nine-month low of 1,040.74 dragged by falls in
financial, energy and beverage stocks.
ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
Zimbabwe's economy will grow at a slower pace in
2012 than this year as politics puts a drag on
full recovery and inflation should stay in single
figures, partly due to prudent fiscal policy,
Finance Minister Tendai Biti said.
