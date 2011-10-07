NAIROBI, Oct 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 1 billion rupees of 91-day, 182-day, 273-day and 364-day Treasury bills. This is the first time it will sell 273-day Treasury bills. TANZANIA - The east African nation starts the sale of shares in Precision Airlines. The sale runs till Oct.28. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Friday and the euro clung to gains from a 2-cent rally after euro zone policymakers moved to shore up struggling banks and fend off a financial crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude stayed firm above $105.50, boosted by Europe's move to shore up ailing banks and expectations that the U.S. economy may not be sliding into recession. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Nigeria's naira is likely to test more record lows amid doubts about the central bank's commitment to a broad dollar-peg, while Kenya's shilling may be turning the corner on a dramatic collapse after a surprisingly aggressive interest rate hike.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks rose for the second straight session, consolidating gains as global markets firmed. * The rand fell as much as 1.4 percent against the dollar on Thursday as a survey pointed to a decline in business confidence and in line with a weaker euro. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's local bourse retreated 0.91 percent to 20,507.18 points, after rallying for three consecutive trading days as some investor took profits. NIGERIA CURRENCY The Nigerian naira struck a new record low of 164.85 to the dollar, pressured for a second day by the central bank's comments earlier this week that it would not support the currency at all costs. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling lost its earlier gains against the dollar pushed down by huge demand for greenbacks by energy sector importers, while stocks halted a three-week fall. * The yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 14.836 percent at an oversubscribed sale. * Kenya's bold hike in key interest rates will go a long way towards restoring confidence in the central bank. UGANDA BOND The Bank of Uganda said it would offer a three-year Treasury bond worth 95 billion shillings ($33.2 million) for sale next week. UGANDA CORRUPTION A Ugandan court has summoned three senior government officials to answer corruption charges in what analysts say is an increased attempt to stem endemic misuse of public funds and end a culture of impunity. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius' year-on-year rate of inflation slowed for a second straight month, with some analysts saying this gave the central bank room to give the economy a boost. GHANA OIL Ghana is likely to miss its target of boosting oil production to 120,000 barrels per day by the end of the year due to technical challenges, the head of state oil company GNPC said. CAMEROON ELECTIONS Cameroon's president, Paul Biya, on course to win Sunday's election, will use a new term to try to build a favourable legacy to his decades in power with major construction projects, and to anoint a successor, analysts say. ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Thursday said the country's coalition government was illegitimate and needed to give way to an elected administration, but said he could not determine when a fresh vote could be held.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)