NAIROBI, Oct 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
NIGERIA - Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
extraordinary monetary policy committee (MPC)
meeting. Eight analysts polled by Reuters all said
the benchmark interest rate will be raised at the
surprise meeting on Monday with half the
forecasters expecting a 100 basis points increase
to 10.25 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro rose on Monday after the leaders of
France and Germany pledged to unveil a plan to
solve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis by the
end of the month, but Asian shares struggled to
make gains as Hong Kong and China stocks dragged.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent rose on Monday to near $106, fuelled by
optimism that demand in the world's largest
consumer would hold after U.S. data allayed fears
of a renewed recession while the euro zone edged
closer to a resolution of its debt crisis.
LIBYA WAR
Libyan transitional government forces attacked
deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's security
headquarters in the centre of his hometown of
Sirte, hoping that once the buildings had been
captured the fight for the city would be won.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA DEBT
Yields on Ugandan Treasury bills may not have
reached their peak despite rising above 20 percent
this week, while those in Kenya are expected to
move higher at a Treasury bill auction next week
after the central bank raised its benchmark
lending rate.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's bond prices strengthened on Friday
and yields fell, while the rand steadied against
the dollar, holding its own among emerging market
peers as investors ventured back into risky assets
after weeks of heavy selling.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Eight analysts polled by Reuters all said the
benchmark interest rate will be raised at the
surprise meeting on Monday with half the
forecasters expecting a 100 basis points increase
to 10.25 percent, although some predicted more
tightening.
* Nigeria's naira strengthened sharply
on the interbank market on Friday, rebounding from
an all-time low the previous session, after the
central bank said it would hold an extraordinary
monetary policy committee meeting on Monday.
* Nigeria's all-share index retreated for the
second consecutive day on Friday, shedding 1.37
percent to 20,225.02 points as more investors
booked profits from the previous gains in banking,
cement and food stocks.
KENYA MARKETS
* Central Bank of Kenya's record increase of its
key lending rate was an "important" step towards
stabilising the ailing shilling, top government
officials said on Friday, reaffirming the
country's commitment to a floating exchange rate.
* The Kenyan shilling
recovered from an earlier fall to close firmer
against the dollar on Friday helped by banks
selling dollars ahead of the weekend, while stocks
fell marginally, reversing the previous day's
gain.
TANZANIA CURRENCY
The Tanzanian central bank governor said he would
not step in to support the country's falling
currency, comments which sent the shilling
to an all-time low against the dollar on Friday.
RWANDA ECONOMY
Rwanda's central bank raised its key repo rate
by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent on
Friday, after increasing forecasts for both growth
and inflation this year.
MAURITIUS DEBT
Mauritius rejected all offers on 91-day and
182-day Treasury bills in an auction on Friday but
sold a new 273-day paper, at a yield of 4.35
percent, as well as 364-day bills, the central
bank said .
LIBERIA ELECTION
Still haunted by memories of West Africa's
bloodiest civil war, Liberians hope Tuesday's
presidential election will shore up peace and lay
the basis for prosperity instead of producing the
grist for more violence.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)