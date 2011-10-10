NAIROBI, Oct 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extraordinary monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. Eight analysts polled by Reuters all said the benchmark interest rate will be raised at the surprise meeting on Monday with half the forecasters expecting a 100 basis points increase to 10.25 percent. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro rose on Monday after the leaders of France and Germany pledged to unveil a plan to solve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month, but Asian shares struggled to make gains as Hong Kong and China stocks dragged. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent rose on Monday to near $106, fuelled by optimism that demand in the world's largest consumer would hold after U.S. data allayed fears of a renewed recession while the euro zone edged closer to a resolution of its debt crisis. LIBYA WAR Libyan transitional government forces attacked deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's security headquarters in the centre of his hometown of Sirte, hoping that once the buildings had been captured the fight for the city would be won. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Yields on Ugandan Treasury bills may not have reached their peak despite rising above 20 percent this week, while those in Kenya are expected to move higher at a Treasury bill auction next week after the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's bond prices strengthened on Friday and yields fell, while the rand steadied against the dollar, holding its own among emerging market peers as investors ventured back into risky assets after weeks of heavy selling. NIGERIA MARKETS * Eight analysts polled by Reuters all said the benchmark interest rate will be raised at the surprise meeting on Monday with half the forecasters expecting a 100 basis points increase to 10.25 percent, although some predicted more tightening. * Nigeria's naira strengthened sharply on the interbank market on Friday, rebounding from an all-time low the previous session, after the central bank said it would hold an extraordinary monetary policy committee meeting on Monday. * Nigeria's all-share index retreated for the second consecutive day on Friday, shedding 1.37 percent to 20,225.02 points as more investors booked profits from the previous gains in banking, cement and food stocks. KENYA MARKETS * Central Bank of Kenya's record increase of its key lending rate was an "important" step towards stabilising the ailing shilling, top government officials said on Friday, reaffirming the country's commitment to a floating exchange rate. * The Kenyan shilling recovered from an earlier fall to close firmer against the dollar on Friday helped by banks selling dollars ahead of the weekend, while stocks fell marginally, reversing the previous day's gain. TANZANIA CURRENCY The Tanzanian central bank governor said he would not step in to support the country's falling currency, comments which sent the shilling to an all-time low against the dollar on Friday.

RWANDA ECONOMY Rwanda's central bank raised its key repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent on Friday, after increasing forecasts for both growth and inflation this year. MAURITIUS DEBT Mauritius rejected all offers on 91-day and 182-day Treasury bills in an auction on Friday but sold a new 273-day paper, at a yield of 4.35 percent, as well as 364-day bills, the central bank said . LIBERIA ELECTION Still haunted by memories of West Africa's bloodiest civil war, Liberians hope Tuesday's presidential election will shore up peace and lay the basis for prosperity instead of producing the grist for more violence.

($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)