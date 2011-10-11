NAIROBI, Oct 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: LIBERIA - Liberians vote in first round of presidential election. KENYA - Central Bank Governor Njuguna Ndung'u due to appear before the country's Parliamentary Committee on Finance, to be quizzed on shilling's slide against the dollar this year. UGANDA - Uganda's parliament to meet in an emergency session to discuss a tax row centred on capital gains tax from the sale of Heritage assets to Tullow Oil last year. BOTSWANA - Auction of Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares jumped on Tuesday after China moved to support its stock market by buying shares of major banks, and the euro held the previous session's big gains on hopes that European leaders are finally taking action to protect the continent's lenders. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held near $109 on Tuesday on cautious optimism that European banks may avert a financial crisis after leaders vowed to unveil a plan to resolve the region's debt woes while a strike in OPEC member Kuwait threatened exports. LIBYA WAR Libyan transitional government forces said they had cornered Muammar Gaddafi loyalists in the centre of the deposed leader's hometown on Monday, where desperate civilians were still trying to flee the fierce street fighting. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand gained as much as 2.3 percent against the dollar on Monday, touching a near two-week high as investors ventured back into emerging markets on a raft of positive news about euro zone debt. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's central bank raised interest rates far further than analysts expected on Monday, in the clearest sign yet of its commitment to support the local naira currency and keep a lid on inflation. * The Nigerian naira touched a new all-time low in the interbank market and weakened at the central bank's official window on Monday, ahead of an emergency monetary policy meeting expected to result in an interest rate hike. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Monday as banks covered short positions on doubts over the direction of the exchange rate, while stocks eked out gains, lifted by shares of the national airline. TANZANIA CURRENCY The Tanzanian shilling hit another record low against the dollar on Monday and traders expected it to remain under pressure this week as importers secure dollars after the central bank said on Friday it would not step in to support the currency. LIBERIA ELECTION * Liberians vote on Tuesday in the West African state's second presidential election since a civil war, with international appeals for rival supporters to stay peaceful during the hotly-contested poll. * On the third floor of a mould-blackened building in central Monrovia, the head of Liberia's state oil company pores over the maps of offshore waters and imagines the deep pockets of crude oil he feels certain are there. DJIBOUTI PORT Djibouti plans to spend $330 million on expanding its port, an exercise that is expected to be complete by 2014 and to increase the cargo throughput, its port authority said.

Djibouti's port, run by Dubai's DP World , is the lifeblood of its economy.

