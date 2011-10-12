NAIROBI, Oct 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-day
Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. The
weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury
bill rose to 14.283 percent at last week's sale
from 13.493 percent previously.
* UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions 3-year Treasury
bond worth 95 billion shillings.
* GHANA - CPI data due to be released. Markets
watching inflation rate after Ghana's annual
inflation rate posted its first rise in six months
in August, reducing the chances of further
interest rate cuts.
* MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius reopens a 5-year
Treasury bond.
* MOZAMBIQUE - Central bank meets to discuss its
key lending rate.
* LIBERIA - Vote counting underway in closely
fought presidential election.
GLOBAL MARKETS
A rebound in Hong Kong and Shanghai shares helped
lift most Asian stocks into positive territory on
Wednesday, but concerns that Europe's debt crisis
has hurt confidence in the global economy and is
weighing on corporate earnings limited gains.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell on Wednesday, snapping five days
of gains, after OPEC cut its global oil demand
forecast and plans for greater powers for a euro
zone bailout fund hit a snag, rattling investor
confidence.
LIBYA WAR
Libya's interim chief paid a symbolic visit to
Muammar Gaddafi's battle-torn hometown of Sirte on
Tuesday, saying his forces needed two more days to
capture the last major stronghold of the deposed
leader.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell 2 percent against the
dollar on Tuesday, its losses making it the
session's second-worst performer of 20 global
emerging market currencies tracked by Reuters.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's naira strengthened sharply on
Tuesday after a surprisingly aggressive central
bank interest rate hike the previous day designed
to draw a line under the currency of Africa's
biggest oil producer.
* Nigeria's bond yields and interbank rates rose
sharply on Tuesday as markets aligned after the
central bank's bigger-than-expected benchmark
interest rate hike the previous day.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling hit a fresh record low
against the dollar on Tuesday, tumbling 3
percent as importers snapped up the greenback and
banks moved to close bets on a recovery after last
week's 4 percentage-point hike in interest rates.
UGANDA OIL
Uganda's parliament voted on Tuesday to ask the
government to delay completion of British explorer
Tullow Oil's sale of stakes in local
interests to develop oilfields until the country
has all necessary oil laws in place.
TANZANIA CURRENCY
Tanzania's shilling hovered just short of
its all-time low on Tuesday and traders said
importer demand for the greenback could push the
local currency into yet more uncharted territory
in the days ahead.
LIBERIA ELECTION
Liberia tallied votes on Wednesday in a
hotly-contested presidential poll pitting the
incumbent, Nobel peace laureate Ellen
Johnson-Sirleaf, against former U.N. diplomat
Winston Tubman and 14 others.
DRCONGO MINING
Few in Congo's Katanga copper belt are happy with
local provincial governor Moise Katumbi's decision
to return to business after five years in
politics.
Known for his trademark cowboy hats and
ownership of one of Africa's top soccer clubs,
Katumbi is seen as a guardian of mining firms'
interests and the relative stability which sets
this southeastern province apart from much of
Congo.
ETHIOPIA INFLATION
Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation
slowed to 40.1 percent in September from 40.6
percent a month before, helped by a drop in the
prices of fruits and vegetables, while the cost of
cereals maintained an upward trend, official date
showed on Tuesday.
NAMIBIA INFLATION
Namibia's consumer inflation slowed to 5.3 percent
year-on-year in September from 5.4 percent in
August, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on
Tuesday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on