NAIROBI, Oct 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. The weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bill rose to 14.283 percent at last week's sale from 13.493 percent previously. * UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions 3-year Treasury bond worth 95 billion shillings. * GHANA - CPI data due to be released. Markets watching inflation rate after Ghana's annual inflation rate posted its first rise in six months in August, reducing the chances of further interest rate cuts. * MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius reopens a 5-year Treasury bond. * MOZAMBIQUE - Central bank meets to discuss its key lending rate. * LIBERIA - Vote counting underway in closely fought presidential election. GLOBAL MARKETS A rebound in Hong Kong and Shanghai shares helped lift most Asian stocks into positive territory on Wednesday, but concerns that Europe's debt crisis has hurt confidence in the global economy and is weighing on corporate earnings limited gains. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell on Wednesday, snapping five days of gains, after OPEC cut its global oil demand forecast and plans for greater powers for a euro zone bailout fund hit a snag, rattling investor confidence. LIBYA WAR Libya's interim chief paid a symbolic visit to Muammar Gaddafi's battle-torn hometown of Sirte on Tuesday, saying his forces needed two more days to capture the last major stronghold of the deposed leader. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell 2 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, its losses making it the session's second-worst performer of 20 global emerging market currencies tracked by Reuters. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's naira strengthened sharply on Tuesday after a surprisingly aggressive central bank interest rate hike the previous day designed to draw a line under the currency of Africa's biggest oil producer. * Nigeria's bond yields and interbank rates rose sharply on Tuesday as markets aligned after the central bank's bigger-than-expected benchmark interest rate hike the previous day. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling hit a fresh record low against the dollar on Tuesday, tumbling 3 percent as importers snapped up the greenback and banks moved to close bets on a recovery after last week's 4 percentage-point hike in interest rates. UGANDA OIL Uganda's parliament voted on Tuesday to ask the government to delay completion of British explorer Tullow Oil's sale of stakes in local interests to develop oilfields until the country has all necessary oil laws in place.

TANZANIA CURRENCY Tanzania's shilling hovered just short of its all-time low on Tuesday and traders said importer demand for the greenback could push the local currency into yet more uncharted territory in the days ahead. LIBERIA ELECTION Liberia tallied votes on Wednesday in a hotly-contested presidential poll pitting the incumbent, Nobel peace laureate Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, against former U.N. diplomat Winston Tubman and 14 others. DRCONGO MINING Few in Congo's Katanga copper belt are happy with local provincial governor Moise Katumbi's decision to return to business after five years in politics.

Known for his trademark cowboy hats and ownership of one of Africa's top soccer clubs, Katumbi is seen as a guardian of mining firms' interests and the relative stability which sets this southeastern province apart from much of Congo. ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation slowed to 40.1 percent in September from 40.6 percent a month before, helped by a drop in the prices of fruits and vegetables, while the cost of cereals maintained an upward trend, official date showed on Tuesday. NAMIBIA INFLATION Namibia's consumer inflation slowed to 5.3 percent year-on-year in September from 5.4 percent in August, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on