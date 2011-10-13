NAIROBI, Oct 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills
worth 4 billion shillings. The weighted average yield rose to
14.836 percent at last week's sale from 13.741 percent previously.
GHANA - Bank of Ghana offers 300 million cedi 3-year bond.
ZAMBIA - Treasury bill auction results.
LIBERIA - First official batch of results due.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday on growing hopes that Europe is
taking concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and head
off a systemic banking crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell to near $111 on Thursday, snapping six days of
gains, after trade data from China pointed to slower demand in the
world's second-largest oil consumer.
LIBERIA ELECTION
Liberia's Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has a narrow vote lead over her
main presidential rival Winston Tubman, according to a tally by a
local independent media group of ballot slips counted so far on
Wednesday.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand rallied as much as two percent to a two-week
high against the dollar on Wednesday, partly buoyed by comments
from Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan that the government was ready
to use forex reserves to stabilise the market.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* The Nigerian naira firmed sharply against the greenback
on Wednesday after the central bank pumped dollars into the market
and cleared all forex demand at its bi-weekly auction, signalling
its determination to support the local currency.
* Nigeria's foreign reserves stood at $30.86 billion at October 7,
declining to the lowest level published in central bank records
which date back to September 2010.
* Nigeria's local bourse decline further on Wednesday, down below
the psychological 20,000 threshold, dragged down by banking,
cement and food stocks on the back of benchmark rate hike by the
central bank this week.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's shilling rose 2.2 percent against the dollar on
Wednesday after the central bank tightened liquidity through a
repurchase agreement, building on gains earlier when tea exporters
and offshore banks sold dollars.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills
rose to 14.973 percent from 14.283 percent last week,
the central bank said on Wednesday. Traders said the low appetite
for the bills pointed to yields heading higher.
ZAMBIA MINES
Zambia plans to increase stake in mines to at least 35 percent -
mines minister
UGANDA OIL
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said he would discuss a
parliamentary vote to delay Tullow's planned sale of stakes in
local oil fields with fellow party members as he pledged to defend
the country's interests in the controversial case.
UGANDA MARKETS
The yield on Ugandan 3-year bonds surged to its highest ever level
at auction on Wednesday, a week after the central bank jacked up
interest rates to combat runaway inflation.
GHANA MARKETS
The GSE Composite Index inches up 2.41 points, or 0.24 percent, to
1,002.71 points to snap a seven straight session loss, buoyed by
gains in dairy-maker Fan milk Limited and Total Petroleum
Ghana as investors bet on positive third quarter
earnings results, traders said.
TANZANIA BILLS
The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day treasury bill
jumped to 8.82 percent at auction on Wednesday from 5.52 percent
at its last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said.
MOZAMBIQUE BILLS
The yield on Mozambique 3-month Treasury bills remained
unchanged at 14.20 percent from a week ago, the central bank said
on Wednesday.
