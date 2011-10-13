NAIROBI, Oct 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. The weighted average yield rose to 14.836 percent at last week's sale from 13.741 percent previously. GHANA - Bank of Ghana offers 300 million cedi 3-year bond. ZAMBIA - Treasury bill auction results. LIBERIA - First official batch of results due. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Thursday on growing hopes that Europe is taking concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and head off a systemic banking crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell to near $111 on Thursday, snapping six days of gains, after trade data from China pointed to slower demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer. LIBERIA ELECTION Liberia's Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has a narrow vote lead over her main presidential rival Winston Tubman, according to a tally by a local independent media group of ballot slips counted so far on Wednesday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand rallied as much as two percent to a two-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, partly buoyed by comments from Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan that the government was ready to use forex reserves to stabilise the market. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira firmed sharply against the greenback on Wednesday after the central bank pumped dollars into the market and cleared all forex demand at its bi-weekly auction, signalling its determination to support the local currency. * Nigeria's foreign reserves stood at $30.86 billion at October 7, declining to the lowest level published in central bank records which date back to September 2010. * Nigeria's local bourse decline further on Wednesday, down below the psychological 20,000 threshold, dragged down by banking, cement and food stocks on the back of benchmark rate hike by the central bank this week. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's shilling rose 2.2 percent against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank tightened liquidity through a repurchase agreement, building on gains earlier when tea exporters and offshore banks sold dollars. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 14.973 percent from 14.283 percent last week, the central bank said on Wednesday. Traders said the low appetite for the bills pointed to yields heading higher. ZAMBIA MINES Zambia plans to increase stake in mines to at least 35 percent - mines minister UGANDA OIL Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said he would discuss a parliamentary vote to delay Tullow's planned sale of stakes in local oil fields with fellow party members as he pledged to defend the country's interests in the controversial case. UGANDA MARKETS The yield on Ugandan 3-year bonds surged to its highest ever level at auction on Wednesday, a week after the central bank jacked up interest rates to combat runaway inflation. GHANA MARKETS The GSE Composite Index inches up 2.41 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,002.71 points to snap a seven straight session loss, buoyed by gains in dairy-maker Fan milk Limited and Total Petroleum Ghana as investors bet on positive third quarter earnings results, traders said. TANZANIA BILLS The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day treasury bill jumped to 8.82 percent at auction on Wednesday from 5.52 percent at its last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said.

MOZAMBIQUE BILLS The yield on Mozambique 3-month Treasury bills remained unchanged at 14.20 percent from a week ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

