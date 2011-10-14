NAIROBI, Oct 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - September inflation data due. Headline inflation edged down to 9.3 percent in August from 9.4 percent in July. ZAMBIA - New President Michael Sata to open parliament with keynote address on economic and development policies. ZIMBABWE - September inflation data due. Headline inflation rate edged up to 3.5 percent in August from 3.3 percent in July. BOTSWANA - September inflation data due. MAURITIUS - Auction of 1 billion rupees of 91, 182, 273 and 364-day Treasury bills. KENYA - Kenya Airways AGM. MALAWI - Two-day COMESA summit on regional economic integration. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares inched down on Friday, tracking New York and European shares lower as weak Chinese trade data raised concerns about the global economy, while the euro eased after another sovereign debt ratings downgrade. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose further above $111 on Friday, heading for a second-straight weekly increase, as investors looked to more data from top oil consumers United States and China for cues on economic health and fuel demand. LIBERIA ELECTION Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has won 44.5 percent of votes counted so far in the West African country's election, the poll body said on Thursday, releasing the first official tally. AFRICA BANK By 2060 three quarters of Africa's 2 billion-plus people will be cities and most countries will be "upper middle income", but economic growth will still lag Asia's, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Thursday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICAN CURRENCIES After a major rally in the last three days, Nigeria's naira may falter due to a shortage of dollars among domestic banks, while Zambia's kwacha is likely to gain slightly as foreign companies get ready to pay local taxes. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand turned weaker against the dollar in late Johannesburg trade, giving back earlier slight gains as fears of trade wars between China and the United States rattled investors already jumpy over European debt woes. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's local bourse dropped further on Thursday as yields on short-dated treasury bills climbed reflecting the impact Monday's central bank benchmark interest rate hike had on both markets. * Yields climbed higher at Nigeria's short-dated treasury bill auction on Thursday after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate this week much further than expected to support the local naira currency. * Nigeria's forex interbank market halted trading on Thursday due to a dollar shortage after state-owned energy firm NNPC sold dollars meant for lenders to the central bank. KENYA MARKETS * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill rose to 14.997 percent at auction on Thursday from 14.836 percent previously, and fixed income traders said they expected yields along the curve to keep rising. * The Kenyan shilling extended gains against the dollar on Thursday after Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said the Treasury was committed to acting decisively to stem instability in the foreign exchange market. * Kenya's Treasury will act decisively to stem local currency volatility, Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday, adding the shilling's weakness is not due to economic fundamentals which he said were broadly sound. GHANA MARKETS The Bank of Ghana accepted bids at its oversubscribed three-year bond auction at an average yield of 14 percent, its head of treasury Adams Nyinaku said on Thursday, up from 13 percent at the last three-year bond auction in July. RWANDA INFLATION Consumer prices in Rwanda edged up 0.39 percent in September from August, and easing food prices helped slow the urban rate of inflation to 6.64 pct from 7.52 pct last month, official data showed on Thursday. MAURITIUS EXCHANGE Mauritius' stock exchange expects the listing of government benchmark bonds by the first quarter of 2012 and is also working on an initial public offer of a pan-African trading firm, its chief executive said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE IMPLATS Impala Platinum said on Thursday it has agreed to turn over a 10 percent stake in its Zimbabwe units to locals after facing pressure from the government to give up equity or lose out in the state with the world's second largest platinum reserves. ZAMBIA COPPER Production at Zambia's Chinese-owned Chambishi Copper Smelter ground to a halt on Thursday due to a wage strike that started a day earlier, labour sources said. CAMEROON ELECTION Cameroonian political parties have launched around 12 lawsuits calling for all or part of Sunday's presidential election to be annulled because of what they called widespread fraud, court officials said in Thursday.

