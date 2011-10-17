NAIROBI, Oct 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * NIGERIA - September CPI data due out. Nigeria's headline inflation was broadly steady at 9.3 percent year-on-year in August from 9.4 percent in July. * MALAWI - September inflation figures expected. Consumer inflation quickened to 7.6 percent year-on-year in August from 7.4 percent in July. * ZIMBABWE - Expecting Zimbabwe inflation for September. Headline consumer inflation edged up to 3.5 percent year-on-year in August from 3.3 percent in July. * TANZANIA - September CPI data due out. Tanzania's consumer price inflation rose for the 10th straight month in August to 14.1 percent and higher food costs and an energy crisis are expected to keep driving prices higher in the coming months. * KENYA - Kenyan security forces hunting down Somalia's al Shabaab militants inside the Horn of Africa country. Outwatching market impact. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Monday and the euro held near a one-month high amid hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone crisis will see policymakers finally come up with a plan to resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures climbed towards $113 on Monday, extending the previous session's sharp gains on hopes European policymakers would reach an agreement to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and help stem a slowdown in oil demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICAN DEBT Nigerian bond yields are expected to rise at auction on Wednesday after the central bank hiked its monetary policy rate this week.

Meanwhile, treasury bill auctions in Kenya could be undersubscribed if the central bank continues in its attempts to tighten liquidity. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand edged higher against the dollar on Friday and was on track for a weekly advance of more than 1.6 percent, with the market trusting the authorities will more likely act to support the currency, than let it depreciate. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigerian naira weakness is likely to be temporary and as monetary tightening measures take effect the local currency should strengthen, the central bank governor told Reuters on Friday. * Nigeria's headline inflation rose outside the central bank's notional single-digit target in September, data showed on Friday, despite six official interest rate rises this year.

KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's shilling rallied 3 percent against the dollar on Friday as banks sold greenbacks after the central bank lowered commercial banks' foreign exchange exposures and mopped up liquidity through repurchase agreements. * Kenya Airways shareholders approved on Friday its plan for a rights issue to raise an unspecified amount of money to fund route and fleet expansion. KENYA SECURITY Kenya deployed columns of troops into neighbouring Somalia and launched an offensive against al Shabaab militants on Sunday, helping to drive the al Qaeda-linked militants out of two bases.

GHANA DEBT The Bank of Ghana accepted bids at its oversubscribed three-year bond auction at an average yield of 14 percent, its head of treasury Adams Nyinaku told Reuters on Thursday, up from the 13 percent yield of the last three-year bond auction in July. MAURITIUS DEBT Mauritius rejected all bids on 91-day Treasury bills for the second straight week, but accepted 182-day paper, as well as the 273-day and the 364-day T-bills, the central bank said on Friday. BOTSWANA INFLATION Botswana's consumer inflation slowed slightly to 8.6 percent year-on-year in September from 8.7 percent year-on-year in August, the Central Statistics Office said on Friday.

