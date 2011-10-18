NAIROBI, Oct 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - Botswana Treasury bill auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and commodities fell on Tuesday after Germany's finance minister cautioned against hopes for a quick fix to Europe's debt problem, and news that China's economic growth slowed a tad in the third quarter added to concerns. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures fell below $110 on Tuesday, after China's economy grew a shade below expectations in the third quarter, failing to dispel fears of slowing growth in the world's second largest oil consumer. KENYA SECURITY Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants rushed reinforcements to Somalia's southern border with Kenya on Monday in response to a Kenyan cross-border offensive and threatened to take the "flames of war" across. [IDnL5E7LH0RH] EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell more than 1.7 percent against the dollar on Monday, with dealers citing speculation of a cross-border deal between a local company and a Canadian firm as the driver. NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira firmed at the official trading window on Monday as U.S. dollar demand eased following several tightening measures by the central bank last week, but the local currency remained much weaker at around Friday's levels on the interbank market. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling reversed earlier losses to close firmer against the dollar on Monday for the fourth straight session, helped by new limits on the amount of foreign exchange banks can hold, while stocks edged up on bets the recent sell-off was overdone. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's food and energy costs pushed the inflation rate to 16.8 percent year-on-year in September from 14.1 percent in the previous month, and analysts expected consumer prices to continue accelerating at least until the turn of the year. BOTSWANA RATES Botswana's central bank left the key bank rate unchanged at 9.5 percent and said demand in the economy would be subdued while fuel prices would keep inflation its medium term objective in the short term. MADAGASCAR POLITICS Madagascar's interim government has resigned, a move required under the terms of a political road map signed by the Indian Ocean island's main political parties last month that paved the way for elections within a year. CAMEROON ELECTION Seven opposition candidates who took part in Cameroon's presidential election asked the Supreme Court on Monday to annul the Oct. 9 vote and call a fresh one within six months. LIBERIA ELECTION Two runner-up candidates in Liberia's presidential election were locked in backroom negotiations with other parties on Monday as they rushed to decide who to endorse in a Nov. 8 runoff vote, their parties said.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on