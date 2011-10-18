NAIROBI, Oct 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
BOTSWANA - Botswana Treasury bill auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and commodities fell on Tuesday after Germany's
finance minister cautioned against hopes for a quick fix to
Europe's debt problem, and news that China's economic growth
slowed a tad in the third quarter added to concerns.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures fell below $110 on Tuesday, after China's
economy grew a shade below expectations in the third quarter,
failing to dispel fears of slowing growth in the world's second
largest oil consumer.
KENYA SECURITY
Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants rushed reinforcements to
Somalia's southern border with Kenya on Monday in response to a
Kenyan cross-border offensive and threatened to take the "flames
of war" across. [IDnL5E7LH0RH]
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell more than 1.7 percent against the dollar
on Monday, with dealers citing speculation of a cross-border deal
between a local company and a Canadian firm as the driver.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* The Nigerian naira firmed at the official trading
window on Monday as U.S. dollar demand eased following several
tightening measures by the central bank last week, but the local
currency remained much weaker at around Friday's levels on the
interbank market.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling reversed earlier losses to close
firmer against the dollar on Monday for the fourth straight
session, helped by new limits on the amount of foreign exchange
banks can hold, while stocks edged up on bets the recent sell-off
was overdone.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzania's food and energy costs pushed the inflation rate to 16.8
percent year-on-year in September from 14.1 percent in the
previous month, and analysts expected consumer prices to continue
accelerating at least until the turn of the year.
BOTSWANA RATES
Botswana's central bank left the key bank rate unchanged at 9.5
percent and said demand in the economy would be subdued while fuel
prices would keep inflation its medium term objective in the short
term.
MADAGASCAR POLITICS
Madagascar's interim government has resigned, a move required
under the terms of a political road map signed by the Indian Ocean
island's main political parties last month that paved the way for
elections within a year.
CAMEROON ELECTION
Seven opposition candidates who took part in Cameroon's
presidential election asked the Supreme Court on Monday to annul
the Oct. 9 vote and call a fresh one within six months.
LIBERIA ELECTION
Two runner-up candidates in Liberia's presidential election were
locked in backroom negotiations with other parties on Monday as
they rushed to decide who to endorse in a Nov. 8 runoff vote,
their parties said.
