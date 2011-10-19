NAIROBI, Oct 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 3 billion shillings worth of 182-day bills . The weighted average yield on the 6-month paper rose to 14.973 percent last week from 14.283 percent previously. * IMF launches Africa Regional Economic Outlook 2011 in Nairobi GHANA - Ghana Central Bank's MPC to announce bank's prime rate decision. The Bank of Ghana left its prime rate unchanged at 12.50 percent in September after considering signs that the economy had picked up. UGANDA - Bank of Uganda to auction Treasury bills of all maturities. The effective yield rose to 21.415 percent at the last auction from 17.412 percent previously. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Wednesday, but gains were capped by a cut to Spain's sovereign credit rating from Moody's Investors Service that kept investors' risk appetite in check. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude dropped below $111 on Tuesday as concerns over demand growth weighed after Moody's Investors Service cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, adding to uncertainty over the euro zone's debt crisis and economic growth. KENYA SECURITY Al Qaeda-linked militants prepared to defend a south Somali town on Tuesday from advancing Kenyan and government troops, while a suicide car bomb killed six people in Mogadishu during a visit by a Kenyan minister. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa raised 2.1 billion rand in a sale of 2017 and 2041 bonds on Tuesday although demand for the longer-dated paper was muted ahead of a medium-term budget speech in which the finance minister could announce more issuance. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's finance minister laid out a timeframe for the launch of the country's sovereign wealth fund (SWF) on Tuesday, paving the way for Africa's biggest oil exporter to improve the management of often-squandered crude oil earnings. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday helped by tightening shilling liquidity as the central bank sold dollars to commercial banks, while stocks edged higher. * Kenya Power posted an 11 percent jump in pretax profit to 6.26 billion shillings ($62.9 million) in its full year ended June, thanks to an 8.6 percent rise in its electricity sales, the firm said on Tuesday. UGANDA PROTESTS Ugandan police briefly arrested opposition leader Kizza Besigye on Tuesday and said they would charge 15 protesters with treason in an effort to quell demonstrations against rising prices.

ANGOLA ECONOMY President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos cut Angola's growth forecast for 2011 to 3.7 percent on Tuesday due mainly to lower crude production but the economy should bounce back with a 12 percent expansion next year. LIBERIA ELECTION Former rebel leader Prince Johnson, placed third in the first round of Liberia's presidential election, said on Tuesday he would back President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the Nov. 8 run-off against Winston Tubman of the opposition CDC party.

