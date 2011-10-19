(Adds Kenyan 91-day T-bill auction)
NAIROBI, Oct 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 4 billion shillings worth
of 91-day bills and 3 billion shillings worth of
182-day bills .
* IMF launches Africa Regional Economic Outlook 2011 in Nairobi
GHANA - Ghana Central Bank's MPC to announce bank's prime rate
decision. The Bank of Ghana left its prime rate unchanged at 12.50
percent in September after considering signs that the economy had
picked up.
UGANDA - Bank of Uganda to auction Treasury bills of all
maturities. The effective yield rose to 21.415 percent at the last
auction from 17.412 percent previously.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday, but gains were capped by a cut to
Spain's sovereign credit rating from Moody's Investors Service
that kept investors' risk appetite in check.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude dropped below $111 on Tuesday as concerns over demand
growth weighed after Moody's Investors Service cut Spain's
sovereign ratings by two notches, adding to uncertainty over the
euro zone's debt crisis and economic growth.
KENYA SECURITY
Al Qaeda-linked militants prepared to defend a south Somali town
on Tuesday from advancing Kenyan and government troops, while a
suicide car bomb killed six people in Mogadishu during a visit by
a Kenyan minister.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa raised 2.1 billion rand in a sale of 2017 and 2041
bonds on Tuesday although demand for the longer-dated paper was
muted ahead of a medium-term budget speech in which the finance
minister could announce more issuance.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's finance minister laid out a timeframe for the launch of
the country's sovereign wealth fund (SWF) on Tuesday, paving the
way for Africa's biggest oil exporter to improve the management of
often-squandered crude oil earnings.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday
helped by tightening shilling liquidity as the central bank sold
dollars to commercial banks, while stocks edged higher.
* Kenya Power posted an 11 percent jump in pretax profit
to 6.26 billion shillings ($62.9 million) in its full year ended
June, thanks to an 8.6 percent rise in its electricity sales, the
firm said on Tuesday.
UGANDA PROTESTS
Ugandan police briefly arrested opposition leader Kizza Besigye on
Tuesday and said they would charge 15 protesters with treason in
an effort to quell demonstrations against rising prices.
ANGOLA ECONOMY
President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos cut Angola's growth forecast for
2011 to 3.7 percent on Tuesday due mainly to lower crude
production but the economy should bounce back with a 12 percent
expansion next year.
LIBERIA ELECTION
Former rebel leader Prince Johnson, placed third in the first
round of Liberia's presidential election, said on Tuesday he would
back President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the Nov. 8 run-off against
Winston Tubman of the opposition CDC party.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on