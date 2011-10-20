NAIROBI, Oct 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Bank holiday.
NAMIBIA - The bank of Namibia is due to auction
250 million Namibian dollars worth of its 182-day
Treasury bill.
ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 45,000 kwachas of
the 91 - day T-bill, 50,000 kwachas of the 182 -
days T-bill, 55,000 of the 273 -day T-bill and
100,000 of the 364 - day T - bill at its weekly
auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Riskier assets across the board from stocks,
metals and commodity currencies fell on Thursday
as investors grew wary about taking risks ahead of
a key European leaders' summit on
Sunday.
EURO ZONE DEBT TALKS
Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have
stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to
increase the firepower of the region's bailout
fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on
Wednesday.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady at $108 on Thursday, after
plunging 2.5 percent in the previous session on
worries a failure to come up with a plan to
prevent the euro zone's debt crisis from worsening
may hurt oil demand growth.
KENYAN MILITARY CAMPAIGN IN SOMALIA
Kenyan and Somali forces were poised to close in
on Islamist rebels in their southern Somali
strongholds as Paris announced that a Frenchwoman,
whose kidnapping spurred Kenya's cross-border
incursion, had died.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya's shilling weakened on Wednesday, ending
five days of gains as importers took advantage of
the shilling's stronger value to buy dollars and
banks bought the greenback ahead of a public
holiday on Thursday, while stocks fell
slightly.
IMF ON AFRICA
The International Monetary Fund said it was still
positive about the growth outlook for Sub-Saharan
Africa as economies expand output in areas like
mining but warned that the global economic turmoil
posed potentially significant risks.
SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, RAND
South Africa's government bonds rallied and yields
fells on Wednesday as risk appetite returned to
emerging markets, with data showing rising
inflation and strong retails sales failing to
dampen the long term view monetary policy will
remain accommodative.
KENYA GROWTH
Kenya's planning minister revised down on
Wednesday the East African country's growth
outlook to 4 percent this year from 4.2-4.5
percent on the back of a weak performing shilling
and exchange rate volatility.
SOUTH AFRICA ENERGY
South Africa's energy ministry said on Wednesday
that Africa's biggest economy has been hit by
shortages of the liquefied petroleum gas and
bitumen due to problems at four of the country's
six refineries.
TANZANIA FINANCE MINISTER
Tanzania's finance minister said on Wednesday the
government would unveil a set of measures this
week aimed at curbing inflation and currency
volatility in east Africa's second biggest
economy.
NIGERIA GROWTH
Nigeria can easily achieve double-digit GDP growth
if planned economic reforms are implemented and
tough decisions are made by government
policymakers, central bank governor Lamido Sanusi
said on Wednesday.
SENEGAL GROWTH
The International Monetary Fund has revised down
its 2011 economic growth forecast for Senegal to 4
percent, due to the country's power cuts.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on