NAIROBI, Oct 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Bank holiday. NAMIBIA - The bank of Namibia is due to auction 250 million Namibian dollars worth of its 182-day Treasury bill. ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 45,000 kwachas of the 91 - day T-bill, 50,000 kwachas of the 182 - days T-bill, 55,000 of the 273 -day T-bill and 100,000 of the 364 - day T - bill at its weekly auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Riskier assets across the board from stocks, metals and commodity currencies fell on Thursday as investors grew wary about taking risks ahead of a key European leaders' summit on Sunday. EURO ZONE DEBT TALKS Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady at $108 on Thursday, after plunging 2.5 percent in the previous session on worries a failure to come up with a plan to prevent the euro zone's debt crisis from worsening may hurt oil demand growth. KENYAN MILITARY CAMPAIGN IN SOMALIA Kenyan and Somali forces were poised to close in on Islamist rebels in their southern Somali strongholds as Paris announced that a Frenchwoman, whose kidnapping spurred Kenya's cross-border incursion, had died. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's shilling weakened on Wednesday, ending five days of gains as importers took advantage of the shilling's stronger value to buy dollars and banks bought the greenback ahead of a public holiday on Thursday, while stocks fell slightly. IMF ON AFRICA The International Monetary Fund said it was still positive about the growth outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa as economies expand output in areas like mining but warned that the global economic turmoil posed potentially significant risks. SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, RAND South Africa's government bonds rallied and yields fells on Wednesday as risk appetite returned to emerging markets, with data showing rising inflation and strong retails sales failing to dampen the long term view monetary policy will remain accommodative. KENYA GROWTH Kenya's planning minister revised down on Wednesday the East African country's growth outlook to 4 percent this year from 4.2-4.5 percent on the back of a weak performing shilling and exchange rate volatility. SOUTH AFRICA ENERGY South Africa's energy ministry said on Wednesday that Africa's biggest economy has been hit by shortages of the liquefied petroleum gas and bitumen due to problems at four of the country's six refineries. TANZANIA FINANCE MINISTER Tanzania's finance minister said on Wednesday the government would unveil a set of measures this week aimed at curbing inflation and currency volatility in east Africa's second biggest economy. NIGERIA GROWTH Nigeria can easily achieve double-digit GDP growth if planned economic reforms are implemented and tough decisions are made by government policymakers, central bank governor Lamido Sanusi said on Wednesday. SENEGAL GROWTH The International Monetary Fund has revised down its 2011 economic growth forecast for Senegal to 4 percent, due to the country's power cuts.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on