- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - The central Bank of Mauritius auctions Treasury bills with maturities of 91 days, 182 days and 364-days. -------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares inched up while the euro clung to overnight gains on Friday, but markets largely stayed within range, as investors awaited a weekend meeting of European leaders for signs of progress in resolving the region's debt crisis. WORLD TRADE, DOHA ROUND TALKS World Trade Organization chief Pascal Lamy is backing a new approach to the stalled Doha round of global trade talks, suggesting that the WTO's members could agree bite-size chunks rather than swallowing the indigestible whole in one go. LIBYA Muammar Gaddafi was killed after being captured by the Libyan fighters he once scorned as "rats", cornered and shot in the head after they overran his last bastion of resistance in his hometown of Sirte.

Meanwhile, jockeying for power among Libya's well-armed and fractious new leadership may intensify after the death of Muammar Gaddafi, an anxious and, for many, joyous moment in a country hungry for stability and impatient to swap the bullet for the ballot box. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Rising domestic interest rates are likely to attract investors to Kenyan and Ugandan debt next week, providing support to the two currencies after a string of record lows triggered by soaring inflation. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand tumbled 2.5 percent against the dollar on Thursday, hitting its weakest levels in more than two weeks as stop losses were triggered after it breached support at 8.15.

By 1545 GMT the rand was trading at 8.2200 to the dollar, off the session's low of 8.25. It ended at 8.0380 in New York on Wednesday. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's local bourse fell on Thursday as banks positive nine month earnings failed to lift the overall index.

The all-share index dropped 0.31 percent to 20,135.05 points, dragged down by banking, foods and cement stocks. NIGERIA BANKS Nigeria's Access Bank said on Thursday it grew its pre-tax profit by 16.78 percent to 16.42 billion naira ($104 million)in the nine months to September, compared to 14.06 billion naira in the same period last year.

Also, Guaranty Trust Bank said its pre-tax profit increased by 31.56 percent to 47.39 billion naira ($297.5 million) in the nine months to September, against 36.02 billion naira in the same period last year. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria's sharp recent interest rate hikes will make it harder for the private sector to access affordable credit from banks, which is needed to drive growth in sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest economy, the finance minister said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan markets reopen for trade after the Mashujaa (Heroes') Day national holiday on Thursday. KENYA BOND Kenya's two-year bond auction next week is expected to receive a low subscription rate as the central bank's tightening stance squeezes liquidity in the market, traders said. KENYA SOMALIA Kenyan and Somali troops advanced on an Islamist-held town in southern Somalia on Thursday and African Union peacekeepers moved on one of the last pockets under militant control in the capital Mogadishu.

Meanwhile, Kenya's tourism minister said on Thursday Nairobi's cross-border operation against Islamist militants in Somalia will not affect the tourism industry in the East African country. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Tourism revenues in Mauritius rose 9.7 percent in the year ended Aug. 31 compared with the previous 12 months, as the number of visitors jumped, data showed on Thursday.

The Indian Ocean island's trade deficit also widened 20.5 percent to 6.2 billion rupees ($214.5 million) in August from a year earlier, due to higher imports of mineral fuels, food and live animals, data showed on Thursday. TANZANIA MINING Tanzania's mining sector grew only slowly this year due to uncertainty over government policies, a prolonged energy crisis and infrastructure constraints, a senior mining official said on Thursday. ZAMBIA MINING Zambia has suspended the issuance of new mining licences to root out potential corruption and "clean up" the process, the mines minister in Africa's top copper producer said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION Italian oil group Eni said on Thursday it had made a giant natural gas discovery off Mozambique, the biggest in its history, confirming expectations that East Africa is set to emerge as a major gas exporter after recent finds. SENEGAL TELECOMS Senegal's government has proposed a law that will ensure that the state has at least a 35 percent share in all telecommunications companies operating in Senegal, the president said on state television on Thursday.

