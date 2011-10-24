NAIROBI, Oct 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Monday as data from China helped allay fears of a hard-landing in the world's second-largest economy, while the euro steadied on hopes that Europe's leaders were making some progress towards tackling the region's debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand ended the week with its biggest loss in a month on Friday but had bounced from two-week lows on hopes that European leaders were close to a deal that will recapitalise banks and stop the debt crisis from spreading. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's central bank said on Friday it will sell U.S. dollars both directly into the market and at auctions, while it lifted the amount of dollars banks' can hold in reserve, in a continued effort to stabilise the naira currency . * The Nigerian interbank lending rates climbed on Friday to an average of 14.50 percent from 13.50 percent last week as system liquidity thins out with outflows to bonds and foreign exchange purchases by lenders. * Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Friday its pre-tax profit for the nine months ending September fell by 43.90 percent to 3.94 billion naira ($24.8 million) from 5.67 billion naira a year ago. * Fitch revises Nigeria to stable from negaitve. KENYA MARKETS * Kenyan interbank rates rose to an average 17.38 percent on Friday with a high of 20.0 percent. * Kenya's central bank said on Friday its official usable foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.743 billion from $3.766 last week. * Kenya's shilling gained slightly against the dollar on Friday as commercial banks and the central bank sold dollars, while stocks edged up. KENYA EQUITY BANK Equity Bank's 9-month pretax profit rose to 8.99 billion shillings versus 6.46 billion a year earlier. After exceptional items, pretax profit stood at 9.09 billion shillings versus 6.53 billion. KENYA ATTACK A grenade attack on a bar in the centre of Nairobi early on Monday wounded 12 people, Kenyan police said, an incident that comes as Nairobi battles al Qaeda-linked militants in neighbouring Somalia. GHANA BILLS The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 9.20 percent at an Oct. 21 auction from 9.25 percent at the last auction. ZAMBIA BONDS The Bank of Zambia sold less than two thirds of the 300 billion Zambian kwacha ($60 million)it sought to raise at a bond auction on Friday, with yields on 2-, 3- and 5-year paper rising to their highest levels in nearly two years.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on ((Email: nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: +254 20 222 4717)