NAIROBI, Oct 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana due to auction its 14 day certificate Treasury bill. * KENYA - Kenya Commercial Bank due to release its earnings results for the first nine months of 2011, anytime from Tuesday noon. The bank posted a 23 percent rise in pretax profit to 6.5 billion shillings in the same period in 2010. --------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Tuesday, keeping gains from the previous day as investors grew more confident about European leaders coming to a broad agreement to contain the region's debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks closed at their highest level in nearly three months as demand for resources firms rose with hope that European Union leaders will agree on a solution to their region's debt woes later this week.

Also, the rand turned positive against the dollar in volatile late Monday trade, gaining as much as 2.3 percent to a week's high in what some traders said was a retracement from oversold levels last week. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar at the official window and on the interbank market on Monday as increased demand squeezed greenback supply.

Also, Flour Mills said on Monday it will raise 28.24 billion naira ($177.55 million) in a rights issue through existing shareholders to finance its expansion programme. NIGERIA WEALTH FUND Nigeria's powerful governors applied to the supreme court on Monday to block the federal government's planned removal of $1 billion from the country's crude oil savings to set up a sovereign wealth fund (SWF). KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling lost ground against the dollar on Monday, weighed by dollar demand from the telecoms sector, while stocks rose slightly on improved foreign participation.

The shilling closed at 100.50/100.90 against the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 100.20/100.40.

The Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index was up 0.46 points to end at 3304.85 points. KENYA EQUITY BANK Equity Bank's nine-month pretax profit rose 39 percent as its push into branchless or agency banking drove growth in deposits and loans, Chief Executive James Mwangi said on Monday. KENYA SECURITY Two grenade blasts killed one person and wounded more than 20 in Nairobi on Monday, two days after the U.S. embassy warned of an imminent attack as Kenya fights Islamist rebels in Somalia. TANZANIA BREWER East African Breweries Ltd said on Monday that the sale of its 20 percent stake in brewing giant SABMiller's Tanzanian unit, expected to raise 121.5 billion shillings ($70.97 million) was delayed indefinitely. TANZANIA FUEL PRICES Tanzania has lowered fuel pump prices in its latest review following a drop in the price of oil, but a gradual depreciation in the east African nation's currency curbed further reductions, the energy regulator said. TANZANIA COPPER SMELTER Dubai-based City Energy & Infrastructure LLC plans to build a copper smelter and sugar plant in Tanzania over the next three years at a total investment of $500 million, a senior company official said on Monday. UGANDA TULLOW OIL London-listed Tullow Oil's proposed sale of stakes in its Ugandan oilfields was given the go-ahead by the country's ruling party parliamentary caucus, despite its parliament voting to delay the deal. GHANA MARKETS The Ghana cedi continued to extend gains made late last week and could pursue the upward trend if the central bank and mining sector keep supplying the market with dollars, traders said. GHANA ECONOMY The International Monetary Fund hailed the medium-term outlook for Ghana's oil-fueled economy as positive on Monday, but warned it would have to rein in public finances to keep the public deficit under control. IVORY COAST GOLD MINE Randgold Resources inaugurated its Tongon gold mine in northern Ivory Coast on Monday, which started pouring gold last year and expects to reach its 270,000 ounces a year target by the end of this year. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down over 51 percent compared with a year ago as farmers continue to hold on to their beans in expectation of higher prices, exporters said on Monday.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on