NAIROBI, Oct 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*NAMIBIA - Namibia's central bank announces its latest decision on the bank lending rate.
The bank left the rate steady at 6.0 percent in August as it attempted to ensure
sustained economic growth.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions a reopened two-year Treasury bond worth 10
billion shillings, and 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings.
*KENYA - Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta to hold a news conference to address the
shilling's performance against the dollar.
*TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania to auction Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total of
100 billion shillings.
---------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares declined on Wednesday ahead of a key meeting of European policymakers later
in the session, with concerns heightening that the outcome to contain Europe's sovereign
debt crisis could fall short of expectations.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bonds rallied and yields fell on Tuesday after the Treasury said
it would not issue new debt to plug a wider budget deficit, while comments it would not
use reserves to move the rand helped weaken the currency.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Shares in Nigeria's Sterling Bank rose more than 4 percent on Tuesday,
helping to lift the all-share index by 0.11 percent to 20,278.16, as bargain
hunters moved in to take advantage of the stocks lower valuation.
NIGERIA CRUDE OIL EXPORTS/
Nigerian crude oil exports are expected to top 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in
December, trade sources said on Tuesday, citing preliminary loading data.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed on by offshore
banks closing out dollar positions after the central bank issued
new trading rules, while stocks rose slightly on the back of banks' nine-months earnings.
The shilling closed trade at 100.90/101.20 against the dollar, down from Monday's
close of 100.50/90.
The main NSE-20 share index on the Nairobi Stock Exchange closed up for a
second straight day by 0.13 percent at 3,309.05 points.
KENYA COMMERCIAL BANK
Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) boosted net interest income and fees and commissions
to post a 40 percent jump in pretax profit to 9.1 billion shillings ($90.55 million) for
its nine months ended September, it said on Tuesday.
KENYA SECURITY
Kenyan police said on Tuesday they arrested a man suspected of belonging to a terrorist
group, a day after two blasts in Nairobi killed one person and injured more than 20
others.
Meanwhile, Somali President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed came under fire on Tuesday for casting
doubt on the government's support for a Kenyan incursion into the south of the Horn of
Africa nation to take on Islamist rebels.
MAURITIUS MARKETS
Shares in Rogers and Co surged more than 12 percent, on track for their biggest
daily percentage gain in more than 13 years, as the Mauritius-based conglomerate said it
will spin off and separately list its financial services unit, CIM Financial Services.
TANZANIA MINING
Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TNX.TO), a Toronto-listed metals explorer, on Tuesday
signed a joint venture agreement with the Tanzanian government to develop a $280 million
gold mine in the east African country.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in Ecobank Ghana rose 1.5 percent after the lender posted a 24.6 percent
boost in net profits for the nine months to September. The GSE Composite Index
was up 0.93 points to 999.23 while the GSE Financial Stocks Index rose 2.02 points to
890.22 points.
GHANA MINING
Ghana, Africa's second biggest gold producer, should look at options to increase tax
revenues from its mining sector, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
BHARTI AIRTEL CONGO
Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, said on Tuesday it has
launched high-speed third-generation network services in Congo, becoming the first
carrier to do so in Central Africa.
NAMIBIA ECONOMY
Namibia's economic growth is seen slowing to 3.9 percent in 2011 due to a deteriorating
global economy, lower mining production and the destruction of crops by heavy rains in
the early part of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
BOTSWANA ECONOMY
Botswana's economic growth is set to slow to 6.2 percent this year from 7.2 percent in
2010 due to a weak global environment and a moderate recovery in mining production, a
Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
