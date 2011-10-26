NAIROBI, Oct 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *NAMIBIA - Namibia's central bank announces its latest decision on the bank lending rate. The bank left the rate steady at 6.0 percent in August as it attempted to ensure sustained economic growth. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions a reopened two-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion shillings, and 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. *KENYA - Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta to hold a news conference to address the shilling's performance against the dollar. *TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania to auction Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total of 100 billion shillings. --------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares declined on Wednesday ahead of a key meeting of European policymakers later in the session, with concerns heightening that the outcome to contain Europe's sovereign debt crisis could fall short of expectations. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds rallied and yields fell on Tuesday after the Treasury said it would not issue new debt to plug a wider budget deficit, while comments it would not use reserves to move the rand helped weaken the currency. NIGERIA MARKETS Shares in Nigeria's Sterling Bank rose more than 4 percent on Tuesday, helping to lift the all-share index by 0.11 percent to 20,278.16, as bargain hunters moved in to take advantage of the stocks lower valuation. NIGERIA CRUDE OIL EXPORTS/ Nigerian crude oil exports are expected to top 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, trade sources said on Tuesday, citing preliminary loading data. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed on by offshore banks closing out dollar positions after the central bank issued new trading rules, while stocks rose slightly on the back of banks' nine-months earnings.

The shilling closed trade at 100.90/101.20 against the dollar, down from Monday's close of 100.50/90.

The main NSE-20 share index on the Nairobi Stock Exchange closed up for a second straight day by 0.13 percent at 3,309.05 points. KENYA COMMERCIAL BANK Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) boosted net interest income and fees and commissions to post a 40 percent jump in pretax profit to 9.1 billion shillings ($90.55 million) for its nine months ended September, it said on Tuesday. KENYA SECURITY Kenyan police said on Tuesday they arrested a man suspected of belonging to a terrorist group, a day after two blasts in Nairobi killed one person and injured more than 20 others.

Meanwhile, Somali President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed came under fire on Tuesday for casting doubt on the government's support for a Kenyan incursion into the south of the Horn of Africa nation to take on Islamist rebels. MAURITIUS MARKETS Shares in Rogers and Co surged more than 12 percent, on track for their biggest daily percentage gain in more than 13 years, as the Mauritius-based conglomerate said it will spin off and separately list its financial services unit, CIM Financial Services. TANZANIA MINING Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TNX.TO), a Toronto-listed metals explorer, on Tuesday signed a joint venture agreement with the Tanzanian government to develop a $280 million gold mine in the east African country. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Ecobank Ghana rose 1.5 percent after the lender posted a 24.6 percent boost in net profits for the nine months to September. The GSE Composite Index was up 0.93 points to 999.23 while the GSE Financial Stocks Index rose 2.02 points to 890.22 points. GHANA MINING Ghana, Africa's second biggest gold producer, should look at options to increase tax revenues from its mining sector, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. BHARTI AIRTEL CONGO Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, said on Tuesday it has launched high-speed third-generation network services in Congo, becoming the first carrier to do so in Central Africa. NAMIBIA ECONOMY Namibia's economic growth is seen slowing to 3.9 percent in 2011 due to a deteriorating global economy, lower mining production and the destruction of crops by heavy rains in the early part of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. BOTSWANA ECONOMY Botswana's economic growth is set to slow to 6.2 percent this year from 7.2 percent in 2010 due to a weak global environment and a moderate recovery in mining production, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on