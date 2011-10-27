NAIROBI, Oct 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*ZAMBIA - The Central Statistical Office (CSO) due to release October inflation data.
Zambia's consumer inflation quickened to 8.8 percent year-on-year in September from 8.3
percent in August due to increases in food and non-food prices.
*NAMIBIA- Central Bank of Namibia Governor Ipumbu Shiimi, gives a speech at the
Governor's Annual Address 2011.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion
shillings. Last week yields rose to 15.091 percent.
*ZAMBIA - Zambia's central bank auctions 91-day, 182-day, 273-day and 364-day Treasury
bills.
-----------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS
Riskier assets across the board from equities to oil and the euro rallied on Thursday
after European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund and struck a deal on a
50 percent writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA STOCKS/CURRENCIES
As African stocks suffer a sustained sell-off, the pain has doubled for foreign
investors due to faltering currencies in key markets such as Kenya, South Africa and
Nigeria.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The yield spread between the 2026 and 2015 government bonds was narrower on Wednesday
from this week's record high as longer dated bonds gained support after the Finance
Ministry said it will not issue more such debt to fund a widening budget deficit.
The rand weakened for a second day to trade above 8 to the dollar as emerging markets
came under pressure ahead of a European Union summit to try and resolve the euro debt
crisis.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira currency eased further against the U.S dollar on the
interbank market on Wednesday as end-users excluded from the bi-weekly auction bid for
available dollars.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling pared early losses to finish steady against the dollar on
Wednesday after the central bank sold dollars directly to commercial banks
and sought to mop up shillings, while stocks rose for a third
straight day.
The shilling closed at 100.90/101.10 against the dollar, up from an intraday low of
102.00/20, where it had earlier fallen from Tuesday's close of 100.90/101.20.
The Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index up 0.59 percent at
3,328.57 points.
Also, yields on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill and 2-year Treasury bond
rose in a poorly subscribed auction on Wednesday and the central bank
rejected most of the bids.
KENYA SECURITY
A Kenyan man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a grenade attack on a Nairobi bus station
and being a member of the Somali rebel group al Shabaab, which Kenyan forces are
pursuing in a cross-border operation.
Also, Somalia said Wednesday it had not agreed with Kenya for its troops to enter
the south of the Horn of Africa nation to fight Islamist rebels, but would form a
security committee to work with Nairobi.
KENYA ECONOMY
Kenya named a finance ministry official as the new deputy central bank governor on
Wednesday, aiming to bolster the bank's operational capacity, the finance minister said,
adding the bank's recent action had stabilised financial markets.
KENYA KENGEN RESULTS
Pretax profits at Kenya's main electricity producer KenGen jumped 47 percent
to 3.65 billion shillings ($36 million) on revenue up 31 percent in its fiscal year
which ended in June, it reported on Wednesday.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius needs to prepare itself for recovery and tap into new markets outside the
sluggish euro zone, the Indian Ocean island nation's finance minister said on Wednesday.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in Ecobank Ghana rose 5.8 percent, extending gains made after positive
third quarter earnings, leading the GSE Composite Index for the second straight session.
The GSE Composite Index was up 8.48 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,007.71 while the
GSE Financial Stocks Index rose 13.3 points, or 1.5 percent, to 903.52 points.
GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION
Ghana's annual producer price inflation index rose 19.59 percent in September, from
17.24 percent in August, led by increases in the mining and quarrying sector, Ghana's
statistics office said on Wednesday.
NAMIBIA RATE
Namibia's central bank left its bank rate unchanged at 6.0 percent on Wednesday, saying
there was still a need to nurture domestic growth to mitigate the impact of external
factors.
ZAMBIA ECONOMY
Zambia turned to the World Bank on Wednesday for increased development finance, saying
foreign aid and domestic funding was not enough to build the infrastructure needed to
underpin economic growth in Africa's biggest copper producer.
ANGOLA OIL TAXES
Angola is set to pass legislation to force overseas oil companies to pay their taxes and
other transactions through the country's banking system, state news agency Angop cited
central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano as saying on Wednesday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on