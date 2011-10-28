NAIROBI, Oct 28 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 1 billion rupees worth of 91-day, 182-day,
273-day and 364-day Treasury bills.
*TANZANIA - Sale of shares in Tanzanian airline Precision Air's initial public offering
closes.
-----------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks are poised for their best week in nearly three years after a long-awaited
plan to resolve the European debt crisis encouraged investors to put money back into
riskier assets such as the euro and commodities.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's blue-chip index surged to its highest level in nearly five months on
Thursday, with miners adding the most points on rallying metal prices as investors
welcomed Europe's plan to tackle its debt crisis.
SOUTH AFRICA EXCHANGE CONTROLS
South Africa said on Thursday it would further relax foreign exchange controls to allow
companies to top up capital in their offshore businesses and even invest outside their
current business lines.
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya and Uganda's shillings are both expected to gain next week due to increased
monetary tightening by their central banks and, in Uganda's case, strong foreign
interest in its high-yielding short-term debt.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained on Thursday as the central bank sold dollars to
commercial banks and investors streamed back into riskier assets after euro zone
leaders reached a deal to resolve its debt crisis, news that also sent stocks higher.
The shilling closed at 99.60/100.20 to the dollar, 1.1 percent
stronger than Wednesday's close of 100.90/101.10.
The Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index rose for a fourth
straight day, jumping by 1.6 percent to 3,381.90 points.
Also, the yield on 91-day Treasury bills rose to 15.313 percent at auction on
Thursday from 15.091 percent in the previous sale, and traders said it would rise
further in coming auctions in line with other rates.
KENYA SECURITY
Somalia's al Shabaab rebels called on Thursday for supporters in Kenya to carry out a
major strike in retaliation for a 12-day military incursion by east Africa's
powerhouse.
KENYA CEMENT
Kenya's No.2 cement maker, East African Portland Cement , narrowed its loss
for the year ended June and a tax credit pushed its earnings per share into positive
territory, it said on Thursday.
KENYA AIRLINE
Kenya Airways registered 18 percent growth in passenger volume in its second
quarter, aided by route expansion and greater flight frequency in Africa, it said on
Thursday.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Bank of Uganda entered the foreign exchange market on Thursday to purchase hard
currencies, it said in a notice to the market.
TANZANIA CURRENCY
The Tanzanian shilling hit a new all-time low at 1,823 against the dollar on
Thursday, dragged by increased dollar demand from importers and uncertainty in the
market over central bank measures aimed at supporting the local currency.
TANZANIA MINING
Africa's biggest gold miner AngloGold Ashanti has started paying 30 percent
corporate tax to the Tanzanian government this year for its Geita mine, in line with
the east African country's new mining policy.
ZAMBIA INFLATION
Zambia's consumer inflation slowed to 8.7 percent year-on-year in October from 8.8
percent in September, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.
ZIMBABWE AGRICULTURE LOAN
Zimbabwe has secured a $300 million loan from Brazil to finance agriculture and boost
crop production after successive years of food deficits, state media reported on
Thursday.
ANGOLA ALUMINIUM SMELTER
Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminum producer, said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with the government of Angola to explore development of a
750,000-metric-ton-per-year smelter.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on