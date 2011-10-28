NAIROBI, Oct 28 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 1 billion rupees worth of 91-day, 182-day, 273-day and 364-day Treasury bills. *TANZANIA - Sale of shares in Tanzanian airline Precision Air's initial public offering closes. ----------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks are poised for their best week in nearly three years after a long-awaited plan to resolve the European debt crisis encouraged investors to put money back into riskier assets such as the euro and commodities. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's blue-chip index surged to its highest level in nearly five months on Thursday, with miners adding the most points on rallying metal prices as investors welcomed Europe's plan to tackle its debt crisis. SOUTH AFRICA EXCHANGE CONTROLS South Africa said on Thursday it would further relax foreign exchange controls to allow companies to top up capital in their offshore businesses and even invest outside their current business lines. AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya and Uganda's shillings are both expected to gain next week due to increased monetary tightening by their central banks and, in Uganda's case, strong foreign interest in its high-yielding short-term debt. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained on Thursday as the central bank sold dollars to commercial banks and investors streamed back into riskier assets after euro zone leaders reached a deal to resolve its debt crisis, news that also sent stocks higher.

The shilling closed at 99.60/100.20 to the dollar, 1.1 percent stronger than Wednesday's close of 100.90/101.10.

The Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index rose for a fourth straight day, jumping by 1.6 percent to 3,381.90 points.

Also, the yield on 91-day Treasury bills rose to 15.313 percent at auction on Thursday from 15.091 percent in the previous sale, and traders said it would rise further in coming auctions in line with other rates. KENYA SECURITY Somalia's al Shabaab rebels called on Thursday for supporters in Kenya to carry out a major strike in retaliation for a 12-day military incursion by east Africa's powerhouse. KENYA CEMENT Kenya's No.2 cement maker, East African Portland Cement , narrowed its loss for the year ended June and a tax credit pushed its earnings per share into positive territory, it said on Thursday. KENYA AIRLINE Kenya Airways registered 18 percent growth in passenger volume in its second quarter, aided by route expansion and greater flight frequency in Africa, it said on Thursday. UGANDA CURRENCY The Bank of Uganda entered the foreign exchange market on Thursday to purchase hard currencies, it said in a notice to the market. TANZANIA CURRENCY The Tanzanian shilling hit a new all-time low at 1,823 against the dollar on Thursday, dragged by increased dollar demand from importers and uncertainty in the market over central bank measures aimed at supporting the local currency. TANZANIA MINING Africa's biggest gold miner AngloGold Ashanti has started paying 30 percent corporate tax to the Tanzanian government this year for its Geita mine, in line with the east African country's new mining policy. ZAMBIA INFLATION Zambia's consumer inflation slowed to 8.7 percent year-on-year in October from 8.8 percent in September, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE AGRICULTURE LOAN Zimbabwe has secured a $300 million loan from Brazil to finance agriculture and boost crop production after successive years of food deficits, state media reported on Thursday. ANGOLA ALUMINIUM SMELTER Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminum producer, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Angola to explore development of a 750,000-metric-ton-per-year smelter.

