The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA * Watching out for strike action by unionisable workers on sole distributor Kenya Power, which may lead to countrywide power outages. * Court to rule whether to acquit suspended Industry Minister Henrey Kosgey in criminal case against him over abuse of office. UGANDA - October inflation data SOUTH AFICA - September trade data GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell and precious metals slipped as the dollar spiked to a three-month high against the yen following Japan's intervention, prompting investors to book profits after last week's rally. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Monday, with traders cautious ahead of the Group of 20 leaders' meeting later this week that will focus largely on the European debt crisis. KENYA/SOMALIA CONFLICT Ten al Shabaab rebels were killed in a Kenyan air raid on the southern Somali town of Jilib on Sunday, the militar said, as the east African nation fights to rid Somalia of the al Qaeda-linked militants. LIBYA/NIGER Niger risks sparking a new Tuareg rebellion in its desert north if it mishandles any entry by Muammar Gaddafi's fugitive son Saif al-Islam onto its soil, a leading human rights official in the West African country said. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenyan shares vaulted 2 percent on Friday to their highest in five weeks as foreign investors trooped back to riskier assets in search of bargains, while the shilling firmed slightly. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS/COMPANIES * South Africa's rand firmed on Friday and was on course to record its best week in two years, still benefitting from news of a deal towards resolving the euro zone debt crisis. * South Africa's power utility firm Eskom says it has shut down the second unit at its Koeberg nuclear power station for generator repairs that could run into weeks. UGANDA INFLATION Uganda clearly grasps the risks of rising inflation and is committed to continue tightening monetary policies to "break the back" of inflation expectations, the IMF said on Friday. GHANA STANCHART Standard Chartered Bank Ghana said on Friday its net profit slipped 1.2 percent to 58.9 million cedis during the first nine months of 2011, compared to the same period a year ago.

