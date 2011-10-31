The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA
* Watching out for strike action by unionisable
workers on sole distributor Kenya Power, which may
lead to countrywide power outages.
* Court to rule whether to acquit suspended
Industry Minister Henrey Kosgey in criminal case
against him over abuse of office.
UGANDA - October inflation data
SOUTH AFICA - September trade data
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and precious metals slipped as
the dollar spiked to a three-month high against
the yen following Japan's intervention, prompting
investors to book profits after last week's
rally.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell on Monday, with traders cautious
ahead of the Group of 20 leaders' meeting later
this week that will focus largely on the European
debt crisis.
KENYA/SOMALIA CONFLICT
Ten al Shabaab rebels were killed in a Kenyan air
raid on the southern Somali town of Jilib on
Sunday, the militar said, as the east African
nation fights to rid Somalia of the al
Qaeda-linked militants.
LIBYA/NIGER
Niger risks sparking a new Tuareg rebellion in its
desert north if it mishandles any entry by Muammar
Gaddafi's fugitive son Saif al-Islam onto its
soil, a leading human rights official in the West
African country said.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenyan shares vaulted 2 percent on Friday to their
highest in five weeks as foreign investors trooped
back to riskier assets in search of bargains,
while the shilling firmed slightly.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS/COMPANIES
* South Africa's rand firmed on Friday and was on
course to record its best week in two years, still
benefitting from news of a deal towards resolving
the euro zone debt crisis.
* South Africa's power utility firm Eskom says it
has shut down the second unit at its Koeberg
nuclear power station for generator repairs that
could run into weeks.
UGANDA INFLATION
Uganda clearly grasps the risks of rising
inflation and is committed to continue tightening
monetary policies to "break the back" of inflation
expectations, the IMF said on Friday.
GHANA STANCHART
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana said on Friday its
net profit slipped 1.2 percent to 58.9 million
cedis during the first nine months of 2011,
compared to the same period a year ago.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)