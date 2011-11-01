By Yara Bayoumy The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: SOUTH AFRICA - Oct. PMI data, Q3 unemployment data KENYA - MPC meeting to decide on central bank rate UGANDA - MPC meeting to set new lending rate GLOBAL MARKETS Renewed worries about the slow progress in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis dampened investor appetite for risk, sending Asian shares and commodities lower on Tuesday while keeping pressure on the euro. GREECE/EURO ZONE Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has threatened the euro zone with a new crisis with his shock announcement that the will hold a referendum on the last minute bailout deal struck only last week to try to contain the bloc's debt mountain. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices slipped on Tuesday on a stronger U.S. dollar, continuing uncertainty about the resolution of the euro zone's debt crisis and the collapse of U.S.-based futures brokerage MF Global Holdings. KENYA/SOMALIA CONFLICT Kenya on Monday dismissed as 'al Shabaab propaganda' reports that its warplanes hit a refugee camp in southern Somalia where five people were killed and 45 wounded a day earlier. [ID: nL5E7LV1MP] EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenyan stocks rose to a 10-week high on Monday as investors bet on stronger-than-expected company results, while the shilling reversed early losses to close firmer after the central bank sold dollars to commercial banks. KENYA/IMF The IMF on Monday trimmed its 2011 growth outlook for Kenya and backed further funds to boost the country's foreign exchange reserves to help tackle a widening balance of payments gap. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened sharply against the dollar on Monday as the greenback rallied across the board after the Bank of Japan's steps to weaken the yen NIGERIA/CBANK Nigeria's central bank governor Lamido Sanusi said the bank would review its target band for the naira in the next few days, and depending on where the exchange rate settles may move its midpoint to 155/156 to the dollar, compared to its current 150. TANZANIA CBANK Tanzanian food exports and oil imports are boosting inflationary pressures in the east African country, though recent measures to support the currency should help economic stability, a deputy governor at the central bank said IVORIAN COCOA Ivorian cocoa arrivals picked up last week, and exporters said farmers had begun to sell some hoarded beans in order to pay for school fees and prepare for an upcoming Muslim holiday, but bean quality was a concern. NIGERIA/UBA Nigeria's UBA plans to raise capital through a private placement and a rights issue to help support the large-ticket lending in infrastructure and agriculture sectors in sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest economy. ANGOLA/BANK Angola plans to introduce a fund to guarantee bank deposits next year, state news agency Angop cited the country's central bank governor as saying.

($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)