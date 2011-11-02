The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: SOUTH AFRICA - South African Conference on Clean Coal to Clean Energy TANZANIA/KENYA/UGANDA - Bond auctions KENYA - National Oil holds event on petroleum distribution infrastructure ZIMBABWE - PM Morgan Tsvangirai holds news conference GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell and the euro hovered near three-week lows against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors shed riskier assets after Greece's abrupt call for a referendum rekindled fears about the viability of a European debt deal reached last week. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, the longest losing streak since September, on worries that renewed euro zone debt woes and weak economic data from China and the United States could hurt the global recovery and reduce oil demand. KENYA/SOMALIA CONFLICT Kenya plans "imminent" air strikes on al Shabaab strongholds across southern and central Somalia and has warned residents of 10 towns to keep clear of rebel camps, a Kenyan military spokesman said on Tuesday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA RATE RISES * Kenya's central bank bared its teeth against stubbornly high inflation on Tuesday with a record rate rise that is seen supporting the shilling, boosting appetite for long-term bonds and helping secure the approval of extra funds from the IMF. * Uganda's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate for the fourth time in as many months on Tuesday to dampen inflationary pressures and curb credit growth, in line with a tightening stance applauded by donors. AFRICA CURRENCIES * South Africa's rand extended its losses against the dollar on Tuesday after a Greek plan for a referendum on a bailout package raised worries that the euro zone debt crisis is far from over * The Kenyan shilling rallied 1.4 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to close at 98.00/50 as banks sold dollars in anticipation of a rate rise by the central bank's policy committee, while stocks extended gains. NIGERIA OIL/POLITICS * Nigeria ordered an investigation on Tuesday into illegal oil bunkering, a shadowy industry thought to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year in Africa's biggest crude exporter. * A Nigerian court rejected a challenge to President Goodluck Jonathan's victory in an April election, scuppering demands by the main opposition party for a recount in several areas the country. KENYA/BARCLAYS Barclays Bank of Kenya said its pretax profit increased 26 percent to 8.87 billion shillings in the nine months ended September, driven by the higher benefits of cost-cutting and sharply reduced bad loan provisions. ZAMBIA CBANK Zambia's central bank slashed its reserve ratios to cut the cost of borrowing for commercial banks in a bid to stimulate economic growth in Africa's biggest copper producer. SOUTH AFRICA ALTECH South Africa's Allied Technologies Ltd is in talks to pay up to $60 million for unlisted Kenyan IT firm Symphony, according to a person familiar with the matter, to help revive its struggling business in fast-growing east Africa. KENYA GEOTHERMAL Kenya Electricity Generating Company said it will sign a contract next week with a consortium to build its 280 megawatt Olkaria IV geothermal plant meant to be operational in 2014, as it pushes to diversify its power sources.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)