The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: NAMIBIA/ZAMBIA/KENYA - Treasury bill auctions KENYA - Kenya Airways results SOUTH AFRICA - Oct. Business confidence index GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares, the euro, commodities and the Australian dollar all fell on Thursday as fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos prompted investors to shed riskier assets in favour of the relative safety of the dollar. GREECE/EURO ZONE CRISIS The leaders of Germany and France told Greece on Wednesday it would not receive another cent in European aid until it decides whether ]it wants to stay in the euro zone. [ID:nL5E7M20N5 WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures slipped below $109 on Thursday, sliding for a fifth straight session in its longest losing streak since June, on concerns global oil demand will slide as the economic outlook for Europe and the United States worsens. KENYA/SOMALIA CONFLICT Somalia braced for Kenyan air attacks on Wednesday and Islamist militants stopped civilians from fleeing at least one likely strike zone. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's shilling closed at a six-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, a day after the central bank's record rise in the key lending rate, down slighly from earlier levels, after oil importers bought the greenback late in the session. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand gained two percent on the dollar on Wednesday, recovering from a 1-1/2 week low as risky assets got a reprieve from heavy selling, which in turn gave longer government debt a lift. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's government has signed off on the country's cocoa reform plan, whose core aim is to guarantee hundreds of thousands of smallholders in the world's top grower a minimum selling price by effectively ending a decade of liberalisation. SHELL/NIGERIA Royal Dutch Shell expects only a slight increase in its output from Africa's top crude exporter Nigeria, as it continues to recover production capacity from facilities hit by years of sabotage and vandalism, a top Shell official said. NIGERIA/DANGOTE Nigeria's biggest listed company, Dangote Cement, said on Wednesday its pretax profit rose 22 percent to 93.9 billion naira in the first nine months of the year to September. ZIMBABWE MANUFACTURING Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector has increased five-fold since the formation of a unity government in 2009, but lack of capital and low demand for goods are undermining the industry, the main industrial body said. ANGOLA BANKS Angola lags behind its African peers in the number of bank accounts per capita, showing its banking sector has room to grow by reaching outside the capital, according to a study published on Wednesday by global audit firm KPMG.

($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings)