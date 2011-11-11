Nov 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators,
debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
ZAMBIA - Zambian finance minister Alexander
Chikwanda is expected to unveil a pro-poor budget,
reflecting the shift in political priorities in
Africa's biggest copper producer since opposition
leader Michael Sata's September election upset.
NAMIBIA - Expecting the latest inflation data for
the southern Africa nation. Consumer inflation
slowed to 5.3 percent year-on-year in September
from 5.4 percent in August.
MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions Treasury bills
of all maturities.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rebounded modestly on Friday and the
euro clung to tentative gains, after brighter
corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and debt-laden
Italy was able to fund itself at a bond
auction.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was steady above $113 a barrel on
Friday, after sharp gains in the previous session,
as lingering concerns over Europe's debt crisis
prompted investors to stay cautious.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Kenya's shilling is seen extending gains that have
taken it to an 8-week high against the dollar,
while eyes will be on Nigeria's central bank to
see if it allows the mid-point of the naira
trading range to weaken.
AFRICA TAXES
"Widening the tax base," is a refrain common to
the lips of African policymakers, but taxing the
legions of Africans conducting their day-to-day
affairs in the informal sector is no easy matter.
SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
South Africa's government bonds weakened, erasing
earlier gains as the Reserve Bank said the
inflation outlook had deteriorated, a hint that
the chances of another rate cut had diminished.
SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
South African stocks rose 0.71 percent, as miner
Anglo American jumped on news of a $5.4
billion asset sale, while investors returned to
battered firms such as Sappi Ltd .
NIGERIA SECURITY
A violent Islamist sect responsible for scores of
killings in northeast Nigeria is increasingly
linking up with global jihadist movements like al
Qaeda, a military commander in the area told
Reuters.
NIGERIA ECONOMY
Nigeria plans to change the base year for its
gross domestic product (GDP) to 2008 from 1990, a
move that could lead to a "huge jump" in the
estimated size of Africa's second biggest economy,
the national statistics chief said.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria plans to sell 65 billion naira (411
million) in 10-year sovereign bonds
with different maturity dates on Nov. 16, at its
eleventh monthly debt auction this year, the Debt
Management Office said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling rose to an eight-week high
against the dollar, supported by inflows from tea
and horticulture exports, and was expected to firm
further on reduced greenback demand and tight
liquidity.
KENYA T-BILLS
The yield on Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills
rose to 15.998 percent at auction from
15.743 percent last week and bids fell short of
the amount of securities on offer, the central
bank said.
KENYA TATA
Tata Chemicals , part of India's
second-largest business group, is eyeing
investment opportunities in steel, hotel and
manufacturing in Africa to grow its footprint on
the continent, a senior executive said.
TANZANIA T-BILLS
The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day
Treasury bills fell to 9.4 percent at auction,
from 10.16 percent at its last sale two weeks ago,
the central bank said.
LIBERIA ELECTIONS
Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who
appears to have won re-election by a landslide,
will seek to reunite the country by forming a
government that includes her rivals.
SOUTH SUDAN BOMBING
A refugee camp in South Sudan's Unity state was
bombed Thursday, South Sudan officials and
witnesses said, threatening to raise tensions with
Sudan in the violence-plagued border region.
GHANA STOCKS
Ecobank Transnational Inc fell 8.3
percent due to uncertainty over its deal to
acquire Ghanaian group Trust Bank ,
leading the broader GSE Composite Index down for
its third straight session, traders said.
ANGOLA OIL LAW
Angola's parliament on Thursday approved a law
that forces overseas oil companies to pay their
taxes and other transactions through the country's
banking system, state news agency Angop reported.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on