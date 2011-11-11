Nov 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: ZAMBIA - Zambian finance minister Alexander Chikwanda is expected to unveil a pro-poor budget, reflecting the shift in political priorities in Africa's biggest copper producer since opposition leader Michael Sata's September election upset. NAMIBIA - Expecting the latest inflation data for the southern Africa nation. Consumer inflation slowed to 5.3 percent year-on-year in September from 5.4 percent in August. MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions Treasury bills of all maturities. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rebounded modestly on Friday and the euro clung to tentative gains, after brighter corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and debt-laden Italy was able to fund itself at a bond auction. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady above $113 a barrel on Friday, after sharp gains in the previous session, as lingering concerns over Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to stay cautious.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on

AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on

AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's shilling is seen extending gains that have taken it to an 8-week high against the dollar, while eyes will be on Nigeria's central bank to see if it allows the mid-point of the naira trading range to weaken.

AFRICA TAXES "Widening the tax base," is a refrain common to the lips of African policymakers, but taxing the legions of Africans conducting their day-to-day affairs in the informal sector is no easy matter.

SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's government bonds weakened, erasing earlier gains as the Reserve Bank said the inflation outlook had deteriorated, a hint that the chances of another rate cut had diminished.

SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks rose 0.71 percent, as miner Anglo American jumped on news of a $5.4 billion asset sale, while investors returned to battered firms such as Sappi Ltd .

NIGERIA SECURITY A violent Islamist sect responsible for scores of killings in northeast Nigeria is increasingly linking up with global jihadist movements like al Qaeda, a military commander in the area told Reuters. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria plans to change the base year for its gross domestic product (GDP) to 2008 from 1990, a move that could lead to a "huge jump" in the estimated size of Africa's second biggest economy, the national statistics chief said.

NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria plans to sell 65 billion naira (411 million) in 10-year sovereign bonds with different maturity dates on Nov. 16, at its eleventh monthly debt auction this year, the Debt Management Office said.

KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling rose to an eight-week high against the dollar, supported by inflows from tea and horticulture exports, and was expected to firm further on reduced greenback demand and tight liquidity.

KENYA T-BILLS The yield on Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills

rose to 15.998 percent at auction from 15.743 percent last week and bids fell short of the amount of securities on offer, the central bank said.

KENYA TATA Tata Chemicals , part of India's second-largest business group, is eyeing investment opportunities in steel, hotel and manufacturing in Africa to grow its footprint on the continent, a senior executive said.

TANZANIA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 9.4 percent at auction, from 10.16 percent at its last sale two weeks ago, the central bank said.

LIBERIA ELECTIONS Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who appears to have won re-election by a landslide, will seek to reunite the country by forming a government that includes her rivals.

SOUTH SUDAN BOMBING A refugee camp in South Sudan's Unity state was bombed Thursday, South Sudan officials and witnesses said, threatening to raise tensions with Sudan in the violence-plagued border region.

GHANA STOCKS Ecobank Transnational Inc fell 8.3 percent due to uncertainty over its deal to acquire Ghanaian group Trust Bank , leading the broader GSE Composite Index down for its third straight session, traders said.

ANGOLA OIL LAW Angola's parliament on Thursday approved a law that forces overseas oil companies to pay their taxes and other transactions through the country's banking system, state news agency Angop reported.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on