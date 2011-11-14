NAIROBI, Nov 14The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *ZIMBABWE - October inflation data due to be released anytime from Monday. Headline consumer inflation quickened to 4.3 percent year-on-year in September from 3.5 percent in August. *KENYA - State-run Energy Regulatory Committee releases its latest fuel price review, due to take effect on Nov. 15. At its last review in October, the regulator increased pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene from mid-October to mid-November. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and the euro rose on Monday on hopes that new technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Yields on Zambian bonds are expected to decline at an auction next week following the central bank's attempts to improve liquidity, while Ugandan borrowing costs show no signs of falling in the near future. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's government bonds were weaker on Friday as the market priced out the chance of a rate cut after a hawkish monetary policy statement while the rand jumped against the dollar as global sentiment turned pro-risk. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rates eased further this week to an average of 13 percent, from 14.83 percent the previous week, owing to surplus liquidity from a budgetary disbursal last week and low cash outflows because of a two-day public holiday.

Also, Nigeria sold 132.05 billion naira ($832.46 million) in short-dated treasury bills at an auction on Thursday, with yields dropping marginally against the trend in the last two consecutive auctions, the central bank said.

NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria's plan to rebase its GDP will enable it to project its power on the world stage and may pose a serious challenge to South Africa's position as the dominant force on the continent. NIGERIA PETROLEUM The global oil market is not currently oversupplied, Nigeria's energy minister said on Sunday, adding however that she expected oil prices and demand to drop over a period of time.

Also, Nigeria's state-oil company NNPC said on Sunday that two local firms had completed the purchase of 45 percent stakes in two onshore oil blocks, previously owned by Shell , Total and Eni .

NIGERIA POLITICS The powerful governor of Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan's home state Bayelsa has been disqualified from taking part in a gubernatorial primary, his party said, raising the risk of a dangerous political row in the oil-producing region. KENYA MARKETS The Kenya shilling closed Friday trade at 93.30/50 against the dollar, 1.7 percent stronger than Thursday's close of 94.80/95.00.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange's NSE-20 Share Index fell by 0.72 percent to 3,422.82 points as all but three out of its 20 constituent stocks edged down. KENYA BOND Kenya's central bank will auction 15 billion shillings ($157.9 million) of a reopened two-year bond in November, but high short term interest rates could mean limited investor appetite for the debt, traders said on Friday.

KENYA SECURITY Eritrea has no interest in weakening Kenya or harming its soldiers by supplying weapons to the al Qaeda-linked rebels Kenya is fighting in neighbouring Somalia, Eritrea's envoy to Nairobi said on Saturday. MAURITIUS AIRLINE Air Mauritius posted a first-half pre-tax loss of 18.3 million euros on Saturday versus a 6.3 million loss a year earlier, blaming heavy fuel costs and exchange rate volatility. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Zambia's new government unveiled an expansive 2012 budget on Friday, with big increases in social spending and farming subsidies to be paid for by a rise in mineral royalties and a debut $500 million Eurobond. LIBERIA ELECTIONS Liberia's Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has ambitious plans for her second presidential term but putting them into action has been made harder by election violence and an opposition boycott which has deepened the country's divisions.

Also, Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is hardly celebrating her impending election victory that secures her a second term in office as Liberia's president. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO ELECTIONS Congolese politicians must avoid electoral violence or risk facing the International Criminal Court (ICC), its prosecutor said on Friday, joining an international chorus of warning about the prospect of bloodshed in this month's voting.

