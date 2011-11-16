NAIROBI, Nov 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - Finance Minister reads 2012 budget to parliament. KENYA - Central bank to sell 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills. UGANDA - Central bank to sell 120 billion shillings of Treasury bills TANZANIA - Central bank sells 30 billion shillings of 2-year Treasury bonds. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro fell on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis. EURO ZONE The euro zone looks for some respite on Wednesday, with Italy due to unveil a technocrat-led cabinet and a new Greek coalition expected to win a confidence vote, as Europe battles to prevent its debt woes from dragging down the world economy. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday and yields surged to six week highs as the market took comments from Governor Gill Marcus that the central bank would maintain its focus on inflation as a sign it might not cut rates further. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria's economic growth slowed slightly in the third quarter to 7.4 percent year-on-year as oil output dipped but a rise in headline inflation in October strengthened expectations for an interest rate rise next week, data showed on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY * The Kenyan shilling reversed early gains to close weaker against the dollar for the second straight session on Tuesday, hurt by telecom sector demand for dollars, while stocks extended losses to a fifth day. * Kenya missed its domestic borrowing and revenue collection targets in the first quarter of the 2011/12 (July-June) fiscal year, upset by a tight monetary policy that has heightened a liquidity crunch. * The average price for top grade tea at Kenya's weekly auction on Tuesday dipped to $2.90 per kg from $3.07 per kg last week, brokers said. IVORY COAST DEBT The Paris Club of creditor nations said members agreed on Tuesday to reduce the Ivory Coast's foreign debt burden and said reforms underway should lead to further relief. INFLATION * Tanzanian inflation rate rises to 17.9 percent * Rwandan inflation rate rises to 7.76 percent * Botswanan inflation rate rises to 8.8 percent * Namibian inflation rate rises to 6.1 percent * Zimbabwe inflation rate eases to 4.2 percent SUDAN CURRENCY Sudan's central bank might have to devalue the Sudanese pound against the dollar to overcome a large spread over the black market rate fuelled by a scarcity of foreign currency, executives at the country's biggest private bank said on Tuesday.

